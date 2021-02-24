WATERBURY — The Spaulding girls hockey team showed up 20 minutes before Wednesday’s girls hockey game against Harwood and automatically formed into a single-file line for the routine health screenings.
It’s a new normal for the Crimson Tide’s pre-game routine. And it didn’t stop the Barre skaters from going straight to work.
Goals by Zoe Tewksbury, Rebecca McKelvey, Molly Parker and Portia Berard helped Spaulding extend its undefeated steak to 26 games with a 4-0 victory.
“The game was a lot closer than the score indicated,” Spaulding coach David Lawrence said. “Mattie Cetin had to make some timely saves for us. And tonight I thought their goalie did well too. Harwood fought hard from start to finish. But it was nice to see all three of our lines on the ice for goals. And four players scored for us. We need to continue these full team-first efforts.”
Goalie Jordan Hunter made 31 saves for Harwood, while Mattie Cetin stopped 21 shots for the Tide.
“It’s just been a lot different this year,” Lawrence said. “Normally we have three months to work on things, from Thanksgiving through the end of February. And instead now it’s two weeks basically, so it’s been challenging. But the girls are working really hard, and that’s what matters most. As far as clicking on all cylinders, it’s like a sprint instead of a marathon. And it’s been a little tricky trying to put it all together in a shorter time.”
The Tide earned their second shutout after opening the season with a 3-0 victory over Hartford. Burlington-Colchester nearly snapped Spaulding’s unbeaten streak a week ago, but McKelvey scored with 20 seconds left to salvage a 1-1 tie. Tewksbury and Parker assisted. The Tide kept rolling Saturday with a 3-2 victory over South Burlington.
“It was nice to be pushed by those teams right out of the gate,” Lawrence said. “At the same, just trying to learn everything in our system and what we like to do, it was a lot for the girls. But they’ve handled it fine. Despite all the weirdness of the masks and Covid and everything, they’ve done a really nice job of just rolling with the punches and playing hockey.”
Cetin kept things scoreless during the opening minute by smothering a Highlanders shot. Tewksbury gave Spaulding a 1-0 lead with 13:20 left in the first period by unleashing a wrist shot from the side boards toward the upper-right corner. Bria Dill recorded the assist.
Spaulding doubled its lead 17 seconds into the second period when McKelvey scored off a drop pass by Emily Morris. The Tide scored again 2:40 later for a 3-0 advantage. Parker beat two Harwood defenders and fired a shot past Hunter. Berard scored on assists by Dill and King with 6:22 remaining in the third period.
“In general, team defense and goaltending has been a big strength of ours,” Lawrence said. “If you’re going to have issues learning anything, you don’t want it to be defense. And so it’s nice that right out of the gate we’re defending well. They all seem to communicate with each other very well. And so that’s been a really nice start to the season, having good defense.”
The Tide were whistled for tripping in the first period before being sent to the box for hooking in the middle period. Harwood committed one penalty in each period.
“Everybody is getting used to the new system,” Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. “It’s not what it was, but we get to play. At the end of the day, that’s what really matters to everybody. Everybody wants to get on the ice and move around a little. And I think people are starting to gel. They’re starting to appreciate each other and they’re starting to be really positive with each other and supportive. It’s a real fun team to coach.”
According to Lawrence, the quick preparation before games has resulted in a few unexpected benefits.
“With kids, it can sometimes be a positive because they don’t have time to sit around and get distracted,” Lawrence said. “I think we’re just used to it, because this is the way it is for practice too. We’re only allowed in 15 minutes before, so it’s not like this is a surprise to show up and be ready to go. Because we have to do it every day at our own rink.”
The Tide capped last year’s 22-0 season with a 4-0 victory over CVU in the championship. While comparisons to that squad are inevitable, the Tide are focussing on the task at hand while preparing for their title defense.
“We’re not even looking back to last year at all,” Lawrence said. “It’s just one of those things where it’s the next person up. It’s a new team, it’s a new year, it’s a new schedule. And we’re just, ‘Eyes forward.’ And so far everybody that’s chipping in has done a great job. That’s all we can ask. It’s just game by game and we really don’t forecast at all. We try to keep the kids razor-focussed every single day.”
Spaulding will host Brattleboro at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“The four freshmen are all hard-working and they’re contributing right out of the gate,” Lawrence said. “Most importantly, the upperclassmen and returning players have really welcomed them in. It seems like a really good vibe in the room, so we’re doing our best to make them feel welcome. And they’re doing their best just to work hard and be good teammates.”
Harwood will host Middlebury at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Highlanders earned their first victory of the season with Saturday’s 5-4 victory over Rutland after erasing an early four-goal deficit.
“You’re hoping that you have a never-quit mentality that’s been instilled in the team,” Vasseur. “And they just bring that for the rest of the team and go for it.”
GIRLS HOCKEY
Middlebury 8, U-32 2
MIDDLEBURY — The Tigers clawed back from a 2-0 deficit Wednesday to silence the Raiders.
U-32’s Caitlyn Fielder scored 2:26 into the game on a Cece Curtin assist. Teammate Graycn Kurrle doubled the lead 38 seconds later.
Hana Doria and Ella Tucker scored at the end of the first period to help Middlebury tie the game. Tucker and Channing Brush contributed two goals apiece in the second period to help the Tigers pull away. Goalie Abby Hodsden made 19 saves for Middlebury, while Jin Clayton stopped 24 shots for U-32.
BOYS HOCKEY
Missisquoi 7, U-32 1
HIGHGATE — Ethan Messier tallied two goals and two assists for the Thunderbirds during Wednesday’s victory.
Hunter Mason recorded three assists for MVU. Missisquoi’s Jake Benjamin, Jackson Porter, Keegan Zier, Carter Letourneau and Issac Overton also scored. Goalie Henry Lumbra made 49 saves for U-32. Pj Bouchard (13 saves) and Garrett Fregeau (six saves) combined efforts in goal for MVU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.