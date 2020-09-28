BARRE — Spaulding football was already going to look different in 2020 even before COVID-19 radically changed how the game will be played.
Coach Bob Lamb recently installed a new offense and the Crimson Tide were poised to show off a new quarterback. The graduation of five North-South All-Stars created ample opportunity for fresh faces to inherit big roles on a program that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2008.
Many aspects of Lamb’s vision for the upcoming season won’t change, even though football will be a different beast in the Green Mountain State. Last month the Vermont Principals’ Association announced that schools must switch to a 7-on-7 touch format, compared to 11-on-11 tackle.
A heavily revised list of rules forced every program to improvise, and the restrictions on using linemen caused many players to quit. But the Crimson Tide are carrying on with 20 varsity athletes in addition to a JV team. Spaulding is set to play six games in 25 days and will kick off the season with Tuesday’s 4 p.m. game at Lyndon.
Seniors Ethan Touchette, Aiden Blouin, Steven Corbett, Matt Durgin and Ridge Herring are all three- or four-year varsity members, while juniors Christian Titus and Cole Benoit each return for their third season. Former Websterville Baptist basketball star Isaiah Terrill is attending Spaulding this year and decided to join coach Lamb’s team. Another huge addition is former U-32 football and Williamstown basketball standout Andrew Trottier.
Spaulding basketball and baseball veteran Zach Stabell is a senior who’s new to the roster, while freshman Gabe Hoar is a backup quarterback who represents the future of the squad. Logan Folta and Grady Chase give the Tide key experience, joining Carson White, Isaac Davis, Ben Hiscock, Riley Vincent, Sean Kidder, Jonathan Maurice and Tyler Whitcomb.
Spaulding will host 7 p.m. games against Lyndon (Oct. 9), St. Johnsbury (Oct. 16) and U-32 (Oct. 23). The team will also make trips to play against St. Johnsbury at 3 p.m. Saturday and against North Country on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. The Hilltoppers have appeared in three of the past four Division I championships.
Coach Shawn Harvey’s JV team hosted Lyndon in Barre on Monday and will also face St. Johnsbury and North County. Lamb and Harvey will work alongside assistant coaches Chris West, Jack Davis, Brad Herring, Corey Wells, Gabe Aguilar and Drew Lamb.
Tuesday’s opener will feature 15-minute quarters and there will be running time, except after scoring plays. Helmets will be the only protective equipment and receivers are encouraged to wear gloves. Punts and field goals will be allowed, but the sole purpose of kickoffs is for development and there will be no returns.
In order to boost participation, linemen are allowed to play during the first and third quarters but must be used as receivers. Blocking is prohibited and ball-carriers will be down when intentionally touched with one or two hands.
Here are 10 questions for Lamb heading into his team’s first contest:
TA: Lyndon just lost to North Country, 48-34. How’s it looking going into the opener?
Lamb: “We’ve been practicing pretty steadily since July. They’re disappointed that it’s not ‘real football.’ But we’re ready to go. They’re excited to play and I’m excited to see them out there running around. So I think it’s going to be good.”
TA: You graduated a lot of seniors, but who are some of the returning players who will see a lot of time this year?
Lamb: “We’re going to have a couple returning guys who are going to play a big factor this year. Ethan Touchette will be a slot receiver and a linebacker for us. Logan Fulta is another slot receiver and probably a safety. Christian Titus is coming back and he’s a three-year player. He was probably our best corner last year and we have him playing corner again. But we’ve also cross-trained him to play some safety. Andrew Trottier played at U-32 last year and he’s going to be our starting quarterback.”
TA: What would you say about Andrew Trottier at quarterback? Obviously there was going to be a void with Jackson Pierson graduating, so how has that worked out?
Lamb: “Andrew has stepped right in and he’s got a good football IQ. We put in a whole new offense this year that we were going to run, regardless of if we played 7-on-7 or tackle. And he’s picked it up. He’s been there most of the summer and he’s been focussed. He’s been doing a great job at putting kids where they need to be and getting us in the right situations in practice. He’s looking good.”
TA: How did the training go over the summer?
Lamb: “We started July 6 with voluntary workouts and we’ve been going twice a week since then. And then the season officially started Sept. 8 and we’ve been going every day since then, Monday through Friday.”
TA: Can you say a quick thing about the assistant coaches? What they specialize in or what they bring to the team?
Lamb: “Gabe Aguilar is a graduate of Spaulding and he played in the North-South game. He is a mixture of offense and defense, and he’s leading our quarterbacks this year. Corey Wells is our defensive coordinator. He sets the defense for both our varsity and JV squads. Shawn Harvey is taking over as head coach of the JV team and Chris West will be assisting him. Chris is an offensive-minded guy, so he’ll be integral to that squad. I think he’s going to be calling plays for them and Shawn will run the defense. It’s not a real huge thing this year, but my son is the special teams coordinator. Jack and Brad focus more on our offensive and defensive lines. This year not so much, but they’re helping with other things. Brad is helping with linebackers a little bit. And we still have a center, so Jack is helping with the centers and their snapping and stuff like that.”
TA: Since everyone heard the news about the 7-on-7 change, how have the coaches and players dealt with it?
Lamb: “I knew just from talking to different coaches throughout the summer that this might happen. The coaches were upset, but they get it. It was a little harder for the players to adapt. A lot of it is, ‘Other states are playing football. Why can’t we?’ kind of stuff. It took a little bit to get them to buy in. But once they did, we’ve seen a lot of camaraderie and it’s brought the team closer together. And we’ve had some really productive practices. Everybody is upbeat and they’re really having a good time playing football. The initial shock has worn off and they’re ready to go.”
TA: How is the JV team looking?
Lamb: “They’re doing well too. We have a freshman quarterback, Gabe Hoar. He has a chance down the line to be the varsity quarterback and he’s adapting well. He’s picked up the playbook fairly well. He’s probably in that 80% range of understanding everything that he needs to understand. He’s got a pretty good supporting cast around him with a lot of first-time players. But they seem to have caught on to what we’re trying to do and bought in to what the program is. Right now they’re just trying to jel together — and it’s lots of reps with 7-on-7. For them, it’s playing on the same field with each other, being in the huddle together, understanding where they all need to be on a certain play. And it’s going OK. And we have a unique situation with two girls (Mariah Hoar and Bria Dill) playing on our JV team. They’re both returning players and they’re going to be solid contributors to what the JV team does. It’s going to be fun to watch.”
TA: Did you and the assistant coaches walk into preseason with a pretty good sense of who was coming back and where people were playing?
Lamb: “The first summer practice we had we were in the 30s, which we’ve never had before. So that was great to see and we had a good grasp of who we thought was coming back. Obviously a bunch of our linemen decided not to play as the summer went on, which is too bad for them. It really bummed them out, because a few of them were seniors who were really looking forward to that last season together. But I don’t think we lost anybody that should be playing. I understand why the linemen don’t want to play. We tried to keep them involved with the program, and we do have a couple that are still playing. But it was a tough sell and I feel bad for them.”
TA: You’re playing St. Johnsbury twice after the schedule was somewhat finalized, and that’s not easy. Will that be a big challenge?
Lamb: “I look forward to it. Rich (Alercio) and I are pretty good friends. I work as a volunteer at the Glazier Clinics, which are football clinics that are given all over the country. And Rich is actually a speaker for the Glazier Clinics, so we get to see each other during the off-season. And even though they didn’t have it this year, we usually play in the summer 7-on-7 tournament that St. Johnsbury hosts.”
TA: With football, is it tougher to follow the COVID protocols because there’s a bigger crew and more personnel than other sports?
Lamb: “It took an adjustment in the beginning. But we’ve been doing it for a few weeks now. So we have the protocols and the guidelines down. It’s just become another thing that we have to do. And to this point it’s worked out pretty well.”
