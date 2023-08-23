Turnout for the Spaulding football team is on the rise this fall along with team goals and expectations for a group of seven returning seniors.
Last year’s squad was a skeleton crew that included 27 athletes on a good day when everyone was healthy and available. This season the roster has over 30 players, with roughly half of the squad back in action after suiting up during a 1-8 campaign in 2022.
Coach Gabriel Aguilar would like to see numbers balloon to a team of 40 players in the upcoming years, but he’s encouraged by the program’s minor improvements and current trajectory. The Division II Crimson Tide had their first chance to put things all together during Tuesday’s scrimmage at St. Johnsbury, which is a three-time champ that has earned a spot in the D-I playoffs for nine straight years.
“We had a lot of good things and this was our first real live (game),” Aguilar said. “We only had 30 kids and we’re focussing on developing the younger kids. It was an eye-opener, but there were some things that impressed me. When we hit our blocks, our offense was pretty unstoppable. We just have to lock down those calls and work on that.”
Spaulding’s four-year players didn’t have an official season as freshmen due to Covid. Instead, the VPA switched the format to 7-on-7 touch football in order to limit the spread of the virus. The 2021 Tide returned to 11-on-11 acton and went 5-4 to finish with a winning record for the first time in 13 years after earning a 16-6 quarterfinal victory over U-32. Last year the Tide blanked Rice, 16-0, in the regular season and squeaked into the eight-team playoffs before losing to Bellows Falls, 49-0, in the quarterfinals.
“We had that strong senior class two years ago and then we had a drop-off last year with upperclassmen,” Aguilar said. “It’s nice to have seven returning seniors. But I’d like to have us graduate and have us bring in 10 returning seniors every year.”
Spaulding will host Mill River for another scrimmage Saturday at 6 p.m. The Tide will travel to play Mount Abraham for a 1 p.m. season-opening game on Sept. 2 before hosting U-32 on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. A Sept. 15 home game at 7 p.m. against Otter Valley will be followed by a trip to play Missisquoi on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. and a 7 p.m. game Sept. 29 in the Granite City against Oxbow. The Tide will close out the regular season by traveling to play BFA-Fairfax a 1 p.m. Oct. 7, visiting Milton for a 6:30 p.m. contest Oct. 13 and hosting Rice on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
The Granite City squad’s Division III opponents will be BFA-Fairfax, Otter Valley, Missisquioi and Otter Valley. BFA has finished runner-up in D-III the past two years, while MVU and Oxbow have never won a playoff game.
“Those games, it makes it so that we’re not worried game in and game out about putting younger guys in against teams like Mount Anthony and Brattleboro,” Aguilar said.
Last year the Tide forfeited a Week 2 game at Mount Anthony due to low numbers. Spaulding suffered lopsided losses against some other opponents, but this year’s squad is determined to claim payback against its D-II rivals.
“We’re trying to get back to that winning mentality,” Aguilar said. “You put in the work, keep working and good things are going to happen.”
One silver lining to having limited personnel has been abundant playing time and improved fitness for the Tide’s two-way athletes. While it hasn’t been an ideal situation, Aguilar has seen some positive takeaways and he’s excited to have balanced contributions offensively and defensively.
“We’ve got a lot more depth this year,” Aguilar said. “We rotated a lot more players in and out during the scrimmage and we are way ahead of where we were last year at this time. We had guys who were sucking wind, but we also were able to say, ‘Hey, get a quick breather.’ We have that next-man-up mentality. And whether you’re a freshman or a senior, you just keep working.”
Jack-of-all-trades Zack Wilson did a little bit of everything for the Tide last fall before graduating this past spring along with fellow seniors Tyler Whitcomb, Ben Hiscock and Damian Giffin. This year’s seven returning seniors are all familiar with playing on both sides of the ball after chipping in at a variety of positions during previous seasons. Gabe Hoar is one of the most battle-tested 12th-graders along with John Marcellus, Phillip Maurice, Cordell Akers, Jaquan Johnson, Ronan Kelly and Aaron Wilson.
“We have a mixture of seniors and we have a couple guys where it’s only their second year playing football,” Aguilar said. “It’s a good senior class. I’ve really challenged them this season and focussed on teaching them leadership and how to handle themselves in a role model position. A lot of these kinds, they’re not used to someone else looking at them — and their behavior being reflected onto them. We’ve said, ‘Whatever you guys do, the guys underneath you will follow. If you’re not doing what you’re supposed to, they’re going to do that same thing. And if you put the work in, the other guys will put the work in.’ We’ve spent a lot of time really stressing the change and the standards and the expectations of how we want things to be run. For example, it’s not the freshmen’s job to get the water and the equipment and the medical kid and make sure that stuff is there — it’s the seniors’ (job). If you go early into practice, they’re going to be going in early to practice. Those little things, as a senior, you expect to be normal behavior. But as a senior, that might not have translated throughout the years.”
The returning juniors are Victor Geno, Landin Larrabee, Leland Perry, Sam Tucker, Jayden Garneau and Keegan Guthrie Bean. Classmate Ryan Winters also brings experience to the team after transferring from U-32. The three sophomores who are back in action are Maxwell LaPerle, Caleb Hoar and Paxton Matthews.
“Landin played offensive line for us last year,” Aguilar said. “Thankfully, we’re able to move him to running back this year because we have depth on the offensive line. He’s definitely one of those players to watch out for this season. And we’ve got some other guys who can step up for us. It’s always hard with the underclassmen to know who’s going to step up and we’ve really hammered down the competition piece.”
Many of the Tide’s freshmen cut their teeth while competing at the youth level for BYSA. The 9th-graders may still be a bit undersized compared to 18-year-old seniors, but they’re soaking up information like a sponge and their ceiling is high when it comes to talent and football IQ.
“Our freshman class is really stepping up,” Aguilar said. “They’re definitely taking the information and they’re working hard. They’re showing up early and they’re asking questions. We are really focussed on the basic football knowledge and they’re picking it up and they’re thriving right now. They’re doing more than I would expect for basically a freshman class that’s thrown into the varsity squad.”
Spaulding is one of the only D-II programs without a junior varsity program, though that could change with a boost in numbers the next few years. Although the status of some JV squads often changes throughout the season due to injuries and illnesses, D-II schools including Fair Haven, Bellows Falls, Colchester, Mount Mansfield, North Country, Lyndon, Mount Abraham, U-32 and Milton currently have JV schedules this fall.
“It’s a little bit frustrating as a head coach not having a JV program,” Aguilar said. “You feel bad for those younger kids. Yeah, they got varsity experience. But it’s not always a positive experience in those situations. As someone who came up through JV as a freshman and split time on JV and varsity my sophomore year, you don’t want them to lose their love for the game just because they’re getting beat on by older kids. And you can develop bad habits. I’m trying not to utilize my freshmen as much right away this year just so they can get adjusted to the speed of the game. And it can be a safety issue.”
The Tide’s offensive lineup is fairly locked in entering a busy stretch of games during the upcoming weeks. Hoar is poised to guide the squad as quarterback, while Marcellus is an explosive halfback. Larrabee and Aiden Patterson are threats at running back and may be spread out across the field. Aaron Wilson will be a go-to target at wide receiver along with Bean and several other players. Akers and Johnson are two of the leaders on the offensive line.
“Your offense runs through your O-Line,” Aguilar said.
Marcellus, Winters and Larrabee will anchor the defensive line along with Johnson, LaPerle, and Caleb Hoar.
“Our front seven is going to our foundation on defense,” Aguilar said.
The Tide coach knows that a few minor injuries could have a major impact on the team’s success, but he’s relying on a durable group to absorb the hard contact and stay healthy from the start of the season until the end. Gabe Hoar, Marcellus, Maurice, LaPerle and Larrabee were all members of last year’s highly talented Spaulding wrestling team and they’re used to bouncing back up when they get knocked down.
“I wrestled my senior year at Spaulding as well after my senior year of football,” Aguilar said. “I don’t want them just focussing on football year-round: I want them to pursue other stuff. And if they don’t want to play basketball or hockey, go wrestle. It’s a demanding sport, but it’s also a sport where you can get very rewarded by it. You look at all the college players, and they don’t just thrive in one sport: They were multi-sport athletes. Playing different sports and being good at all those sports really shows who you are.”