BARRE TOWN — Emily Wilson showed off speed, strength and — most importantly — composure while lifting Spaulding to its first girls soccer playoff victory in eight years.
The No. 5 Crimson Tide had everything except for the finishing touch during most of Wednesday’s Division I playdown against No. 12 Brattleboro. Spaulding outshot the Colonels 12-3 and generated a half-dozen breakaways. However, rushed scoring attempts from close range allowed Brattleboro goalie Bella Powell to keep things close.
The Tide finally had a breakthrough in the 35th minute after sophomore Sage MacAuley connected to Wilson near the center circle. The senior striker instantly chose a direct path toward goal, dribbling 40 yards all the way to the top-right corner of the 6-yard box. Colonel fullbacks Cameron Allembert and Willow Romo attempted to sandwich Wilson from opposite sides, but the hockey champ shielded the ball without slowing down.
Powell stayed close to the goal line and was nearly hugging the left post when Wilson uncorked a right-footed blast on frame. The Colonels goalie attempted to get a piece of the ball at the last second, but the shot flew just under the crossbar for Wilson’s first goal of the season.
“I was looking for it all year and I finally got it,” Wilson said. “It was such a relief. I had two girls on the side of me and I just kept going through them. I was really nervous that they were going to get it, but I just tapped it over the goalie. We got a lot of shots before that — we were just shooting it at the goalie. We just needed to get around her and somehow mine went up over her head.”
Second-year Crimson Tide coach Rob Moran wasn’t breathing easily under the final buzzer sounded after enduring years of playoff heartache during the past two decades. The 1994 Spaulding graduate spent 14 years coaching the Tide boys, who haven’t won a playoff game since 2007.
“Both boys and girls teams have struggled once we make the playoffs,” Moran said. “And all day today it was hard for me to focus on anything other than breaking that pattern that we’ve built. These girls have worked really hard and we’ve basically had two days to work on a new formation due to some injuries. And our movement and possession today was better than we’ve played all year. I don’t think we were as used to actually playing in our attacking zone as much as we did today. Our joke on the field is we have to get past that first five minutes of the game to see how we’re going to do. And today the first five minutes was a little rocky, but they pulled through and didn’t let me down. After that fifth minute we controlled the ball and we were able to find our through ball when it was necessary, but we didn’t depend on it. We were able to possess the ball up the field and that’s the difference in this game. We didn’t really give them the opportunity to go to goal because of our possession.”
Spaulding keeper Rebecca McKelvey was tested in the fifth minute following a 40-yard Brattleboro free kick from the right side. The bouncing service made its way past a few Tide players in the penalty area and led to a low shot in traffic, forcing McKelvey to go horizontal for a diving stop.
“This game could have ended 4-1,” Moran said. “Brattleboro could have got that first goal. But holy cow: Rebecca saved the game with that first save of the day. And from that point on, the girls’ mindset changed. And I do think we could have had four legitimate goals after that.”
Colonels fullback Brianna Paul dispossessed MacAuley in the penalty areas during the 12th minute and then MacAuley ripped a high shot wide of the target in the 16th minute. Brattleboro caught a break three minutes later when a high-impact challenge by Paul against MacAuley led to a foul against Spaulding.
Two minutes later Spaulding striker Raven Premont settled a loose ball in the penalty box and fired a low shot wide of the right post. Teammate Halle Pletzer hammered the ball toward the left side of the frame a few minutes later, but Powell was up to the task.
“I can’t say enough about Halle and her determination on the field,” Moran said. “She has taken this role seriously this year. And every play we are in, she is there: She’s either starting it or she’s winning the ball. I am lucky to have a player like Halle on the team.”
In the 30th minute Brattleboro’s Ava Whitney thwarted Wilson on the left side before Paul make a big clearance to ease the pressure. The Colonels defense was playing close to the center line five minutes later when MacAuley and Wilson sparked the decisive breakaway. Wilson never broke stride while making a gritty-but-graceful charge toward the right post. Powell was positioned for a low shot, but the three-year Tide standout surprised her with a top-shelf finish.
“Emily is fast, she can control the ball, she’s got a good shot,” Moran said. “She is a very dynamic player and she can make things happen on the field. And she scored one of the biggest goals of her career — if not the biggest — and put us into the next round.”
MacAuley came close to doubling the lead in the 38th minute, but a point-blank bid flew directly at Powell. At the start of the second half MacAuley battled with a Colonels player for a 50-50 ball on the right side and sparked a breakaway when her opponent tripped. Powell held her ground again, making a difficult stop appear routine. The Colonels goalie stopped a low penalty kick in the 65th minute and kept her team in the hunt until the end.
“One thing we work on is when you’re inside the 18, you’re no longer shooting,” Moran said. “You’re passing into the goal. And that’s a hard thing to teach a player when their eyes get that big in front of the goal. But the good news is a few of these players are sophomores making these contributions. So they have two more full years of just bringing it alive. And my seniors on this team are contributing so much and they’re playing so great. Maddy (Benoit) was just named Defensive Player of the Year for the Lake Division.”
Brattleboro earned a corner kick from the right side during the final seconds. Following a chaotic attempt to clear the ball, the Colonels unleashed a rising 20-yard shot that sailed a few inches over the crossbar.
“That was nerve-racking,” Wilson said. “There were five seconds left and they almost got one. The defense saved us today. Maddy is so fast and gets there if someone passes someone. They all worked well together. They’re really a big help for our team to get these wins.”
Katelyn MacIver, Molly Parker, Frankie Barney and Payton Lamberti helped Benoit lock things down defensively. McKelvey and the Tide earned their fourth shutout of the season.
“Rebecca is so aggressive,” Wilson said. “She’s not afraid to come out and get the ball and stop everybody.”
Brattleboro ends the season at 4-6. Spaulding (5-2-2) will travel to play No. 4 Rutland (6-3) in Saturday’s quarterfinal.
“Rutland is No. 4, so I think it will be a good game and we have a good chance,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.