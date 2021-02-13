BARRE - Bria Dill, Corrina Moulton and Zoe Tewksbury helped defending champ Spaulding extend its winning streak to 23 games Saturday.
The Crimson Tide capped last year's 22-0 campaign with a 4-0 victory over CVU. Dill scored less than two minutes into the 2021 opener, with Portia Berard assisting. Moulton doubled the lead with 9:35 left in the third period. Lilly Tewksbury and Hannah King notched assists.
Tide goalies Mattie Cetin (four saves) and Rayna Long (six saves) triggered the shutout. Zoe Pfeiffer turned aside 23 shots for the Hurricanes. Moulton, Berard and Lilly Tewksbury are freshmen who all recorded their first varsity points.
"I really liked our energy for our first game," Spaulding coach David Lawrence said. "We came out ready to play and working hard. Hartford has improved and they were tough from start to finish as well. We still have a lot to work on, but I was just happy to see the kids competing. Every kid statewide has had so much taken from them over the past year. It was just nice to see them all have something positive and fun back in their lives. I'm proud of every one of our players."
Spaulding will travel to play BHS/Colchester at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
U-32 10, Brattleboro 4
EAST MONTPELIER - The Colonels and Raiders were tied at 2 after the first period before five unanswered second-period goals turned Saturday's season opener into a blowout.
Seven Raiders scored, with freshman Gracyn Kurrle tallying three goals and two assists. Teammate Ali Guthrie recorded two goals and two assists. Delanee Hill also scored her first varsity goal for U-32. Cece Curtin (two assists), Caitlyn Fielder (two assists), Elizabeth Guthrie and Morgan Ribolini added single goals.
Netminder Jin Clayton made 18 saves for the Raiders, who led 7-2 after the second period. Brattleboro goalie Angela Jobin stopped 20 shots.
"A lot of girls scored tonight and there wasn't one dominant player," U-32 coach Larry Smith said. "They played well as a team and passed the puck well. The first period was a good, even period. And once they got that first period over, they came out and pulled it together and played very team-oriented hockey."
Willow Romo tallied two goals for the Colonels. Lily Carignan and Bri Paul also scored in the loss.
U-32 will host Rice at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake Region 39, Williamstown 38
WILLIAMSTOWN - David Piers scored 10 points to lift the Rangers past the Blue Devils on Saturday.
"We just could not hit a shot from the outside today, and the right guys got the right looks," Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said. "Our defense looked pretty solid for the most part. But a few lapses in the final minutes let our lead slip by after giving up back-to-back 3 pointers. We led most of the game. But not in the end, when it mattered."
Thomas Parrott stepped up for the Blue Devils, recording 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Teammates Riley Cheney (12 points, nine boards) and Tavien Rouleau (eight points, eight boards) provided offensive support. Williamstown was 0 of 20 from 3-point range and made 6 of 15 attempts from the foul line.
"It was a very cold shooting night," Carrier said. "The positive we take away is that our defense was good. And if we could just hit a few outside shots, we can be tough for a young team."
