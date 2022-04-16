After reaching the 20-goal mark in back-to-back games, Spaulding can no longer fly below the radar in Division II girls lacrosse.
The Crimson Tide still have a lot to prove, but it won't be a big surprise if this year's squad establishes itself as the best in program history. Seven Granite City athletes scored during Saturday's 20-4 victory at Colchester, helping their team improve to 2-1 after Wednesday's 23-2 shellacking against Milton.
The Tide are shooting for their first winning season in a dozen years, and they have momentum on their side after securing their first playoff victory since 2007 last spring. Coach Jason Pinard's players has every reason to believe they can join the upper echelon of D-II royalty, which has recently included teams like GMVS, St. Johnsbury, Hartford, Vergennes and U-32. Even though Spaulding only advanced to the semifinals once - in 1998 - it's clear that this year's group fully deserves to be in the title conversation alongside those perennial powers.
Addison Pinard (five goals, three assists) and Ruby Harrington (four goals, one assist) set the tone offensively Saturday, while teammates Grace Isham (two assists) and Bella Bevins (one assist) both recorded hat trick.
Isabella Boudreault (two assists) and Paige Allen (two goals) finished with two goals apiece, underscoring the depth throughout the lineup. Zoe Tewksbury (one goal, two assists) and Rayna Long (one assist) added to the balanced offense, with Zoe Tewksbury, Jalona Mundo, Sage MacAuley and Emily Morris leading the way defensively.
Goalie Corrina Moulton made eight saves during her second game of the season while returning to action after suffering a hockey injury last winter. Kelsi Pratt (three goals) and Sarah Bokelberg (one goal) scored for the Lakers and teammate Autumn King stopped 11 shots.
Here are six questions for coach Pinard, whose team will host U-32 at 4:30 p.m. on April 25:
TA: Your team had 12 assisted goals against Colchester. What would you say about connecting passes right now?
Pinard: "This is my 15th game as a coach for Spaulding and it was probably the best day that we've had with girls connecting passes and girls cutting without the ball. The catching and passing was phenomenal. They were getting their heads up and hitting the open player ahead of them."
TA: Do you think the value of starting out by playing a Division I opponent like Rutland has been starting to show these last few games?
Pinard: "It certainly helps you to see where you need to be. If you start out playing Milton and Colchester, then you probably think that you're doing everything right in some respects. So I think there's definitely a value in that. And I think, just in our third game of the year, we're a far better team than we were when we played Rutland. We're still super young, dressing 10 sophomores. And we have a couple girls who are new and have never played. Paige is a junior and it's only her second year and she's grown by leaps and bounds from where she was last year. I think Rutland is going to be super strong this year and they beat Mount Mansfield 16-6 the other day."
TA: With a few new girls on the team, what would you say about the importance of having the handful of field hockey teammates, the soccer connections and a number of ice hockey players from the state runner-up team?
Pinard: "It's hard to have any specific measurement. But I've told the girls a few times that I would be surprised if there's any more athletic team than us when they take the field. We really can run out a lot of phenomenal athletes. So it's just a matter of them understanding what we're trying to do from the lacrosse perspective. But from an athletic perspective, we really can run out 12 girls that are, in their own rights, phenomenal athletes. So it's a good starting point every time you take the field. And watching the girls at practice and on the bus, they're really starting to mesh and become kind of a family. And that's important. You can have great individuals. But if they don't come together as a team, then it's going to be tough."
TA: Corrina has to be one of the most experienced sophomore goalies in the state. How would you describe what she brings to the team?
Pinard: "Me and my assistant have been in the youth circuit here since my daughter Addison was in second grade. And I think Corrina started a year after us in third grade. So we've had the fortune of seeing the youth players all the way up through. And I would say Corrina and the girl from Essex - Sierra Harris - have been the two best youth goalies that I've seen. Corrina is one of the better goalies in the state, for sure. She's very athletic and it helps us tremendously. It just gives you that confidence back there, knowing that you've got somebody back there who has a lot of experience. She's played on the club circuit as well, so it's great to have her back. And she's also very enthusiastic and loves lacrosse and is very helpful for the rest of the defense. She's very vocal and that's a big factor as well."
TA: If Addison or one of the other top scores does get face-guarded, is that something you'll prepare for or something you'll expect to see as the season progresses?
Pinard: "Today our JV coach was talking about on the ride back how every time Addie got the ball, she was being double- and triple-teamed. So I think people realize that, especially with her. We have a lot of depth. It's just a matter of some of our other girls understanding that they can be goal-scorers against anybody. As we mature, I don't think teams are necessarily going to be able to do that because we do have a lot girls who can put the ball in the net once they get some experience and figure that out in game-type situations. Against Milton we scored 23 goals and we only had three assists. And even though today's 20-4 score doesn't look very close, Colchester is a way better team than they were last year. And we played a way better game today than we did against Milton. The ball movement and the assists show that."
TA: In preseason, did your team ever talk about overall goals or get in a circle and discuss some of the ambitions for the season?
Pinard: "We just talked about becoming a better team than we were the day before. And we're trying to be a better team than we were last year. But we really just look at being better tomorrow than we were the day before and we just keep it simple. Being a super young team, we don't ever want to get ahead of ourselves. Looking at some of the better D-II squads from last year, I know they lost a lot of seniors. But so did Rutland and they were still very good. So I'm assuming the better D-II teams will still be solid. But hopefully, if we keep getting better, I think we'll be able to play with them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.