BARRE — Rob Moran joined the century club this fall by earning his 100th career victory.
The 16-year Spaulding veteran checked another item off his bucket list Monday night.
Moran was named Large School Coach of the Year by the Vermont Soccer Coaches Association after leading the Crimson Tide to a 5-3-2 campaign. Spaulding defeated four Lake Division opponents before earning its first playoff victory since 2012.
Peoples Academy’s Angie Faraci is the Boys Small School Coach of the Year after the Wolves served up a 1-0 victory over Green Mountain in the D-III state championship. Faraci became the first woman to guide a Vermont boys soccer squad to a title. Burlington’s Fran DeMasi earned the Large School Boys Coach of the Year after the Seahorses captured the D-I title. Enosburg’s Renee Pattee was singled out as Small School Girls Coach of the Year.
Moran was a star striker for the Crimson Tide before graduating in 1994. He coached the Spaulding boys for 14 years before taking over the helm of the girls program last fall. The Tide went 4-10 in 2019, earning the No. 12 seed for the D-I postseason and suffering a 4-1 loss at Mount Anthony.
A late start to the 2020 schedule didn’t faze the Tide, who held on for a 1-0 early-season victory over 16-time D-II champ Milton (7-3). The Tide also recorded a 2-1 victory and a 1-1 tie against D-III semifinalist Vergennes (6-3-3). Spaulding goalie Rebecca McKelvey was unstoppable during a 2-0 win at Mount Abraham and 1-0 victories over Milton and Middlebury. The Tide kept things close in a 2-1 loss to Rice, which advanced to its fourth straight D-II final.
Spaulding locked up the No. 5 seed for playoffs, securing a first-round home game for the first time in eight years. Emily Wilson’s breakaway goal in the first half led the Tide to a 1-0 victory over No. 12 Brattleboro.
Although a Twin State roster has not yet been announced, Moran and Pattee follow in the footsteps of Mount Abraham’s Dustin Corrigan and Thetford’s Dave Williams as potential Lions Cup coaches. Senior All-Stars from Vermont take on the top seniors from New Hampshire each summer in the showcase match, and Moran is committed to the cause.
“That’s an experience I may not get again, so I didn’t want to pass that up,” Moran said.
Here are a handful of questions for the Spaulding coach following a season filled with steady progress and milestone achievements:
TA: Was it the type of season where you felt you overcame some adversity? Aside from Paige (Allen) getting injured, were other girls dealing with some nagging issues?
Moran: “I came into the season really worried about injuries. I thought because of the socially-distant training that we did at the beginning, it was really hard to get a gauge on how fit or ready the players would be by the time we played. Because we weren’t allowed to make contact and the players weren’t really allowed to be physical. So going into it, I thought we were going to see a lot of injuries. Ultimately, the team made it through without very much injury. When Paige did get injured, I noticed that Emily Wilson stepped up her game and became a bigger part of our attack. As a senior, she could tell what we needed and she stepped it up. Once we lost Paige, we did lose some of our attack. And this forced Chloe (Mattson) to step up in that No. 6 position. She had to play a little more defensive, which is not what she naturally wants to do. She wants to be more attacking, but she fell into that defensive midfield role and really kept us in games. So the injuries that we had, the rest of the team just stepped up and helped.”
TA: For the senior players who have been on the team for a couple years, it’s a unique position because they were on the wrong side of some blowouts last year and the year before. Was it a little sweeter to got 5-3-2 just because they really paid their dues to get there?
Moran: “It really is a testament to how much work the girls put into this season. Last year was tough, having a new coach. There was a system of play put in place at the girls program that had been there for awhile. Girls growing up and going through the Barre system and then getting into high school, there was a style of play that was set. When I came in, I tried not to make a lot of changes. But I definitely changed the style of play. Last year was really tough — especially for the senior class — to make that change. And I think the juniors that I had last year, they came into this year and just decided, ‘We’re going to make this work.’ And they did. Last year was just tough because of the changes being implemented. And I thought that it was going to be a couple years before we’d start being really successful with what we were trying to do. This year blew me away. I really wasn’t expecting that. Sometimes it takes awhile when you’re changing things up. But we had a great senior class, across the board. The girls were just fantastic this year.”
TA: What did the back-to-back wins over Milton do for the team psychologically after beating them last year and beating them this year?
Moran: “Beating Milton is huge for Spaulding. Even on the boys side, when you go to Milton or when they come to us, you just really want to win. Coaching the boys for so many years, that was always the mentality. So coming over to the girls program, I was really excited that it wasn’t hard to get them up for that game. So beating them last year, and being one of the few teams to beat them this year, was definitely a morale boost for our team. It showed the girls what we’re capable of doing when we’re working.”
TA: “Does it seem like you guys get a little more respect when you show up at Rice or Milton or at some of those perennial powers?
Moran: “I think we should. If we don’t, we probably will now. The system worked. The girls, once they got it down, they liked playing the way we were playing. Every team we played, we battled. We had a plan going into every game. And the girls executed it out on the field. We’re moving into the Capital next year, so we won’t see Rice or Milton. And I heard they’re going to do new alignments again this coming year. Natalie (Soffen) is going to be in those meetings and I’m hoping we go to Division II. Our school is not that big anymore, unfortunately, and I’m getting 30-35 girls to tryouts. If you look at most Division II teams, they’re getting 30-40 girls. If you look at Division I teams, they’re getting 40-80 girls to tryouts. So it is harder for us to compete at that level. If we stay Division I, then we’ll keep working and we’ll keep building the program. And if we go to Division II, I think it will be exciting. Going into the season, it would just give us a little something else.”
TA: Speaking of breakthroughs, what would you say about that Brattleboro win?
Moran: “I thought we played really well in that Brattleboro game. The score probably could have been more than what it was. We were pretty nervous and there were a lot of expectations for the girls in that game of winning and breaking that eight-year curse of not winning a playoff game. So they did go in and play a little nervous. But with that being said, they played a great game. It was really fun coaching that game and I think they just kept it 1-0 to make it exciting for me.”
TA: Who was more nervous, you or the girls?
Moran: “I definitely think I was more nervous. You go into every game nervous as a coach. Because you do all the work during the week to try and get them ready. And then when it comes game time, you’re job is done. You’re subbing players in and out, but they’re the ones out there doing the work. So it’s a little bit nerve-racking for a coach in that situation because there’s not a lot you can do to help, other try to motivate them and keep them positive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.