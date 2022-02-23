BARRE - The Spaulding boys hockey team outshot Rutland 38-20 and survived a gritty comeback attempt by the visitors Wednesday to finish off the regular season with a 7-2 victory.
Kieran McNamara scored on assists by Tyler Boutin and Evan Peloquin midway through the second period. Jamison Mast doubled the lead just over a minute later, thanks to assists from Brady Lamberti and Nathan Morris.
Kieran McNamara scored with three seconds left in the middle period, with Jamison Mast and Trevor Arsenault notching assists. The Tide committed a five-minute major penalty for spearing on the ensuing face-off, giving the Raiders a golden opportunity to close the gap during the final period.
Rutland made it 3-1 with 10:45 left to play when Cameron Rider found the back of the net. Patrick Cooley added another power-play goal for the Raiders, closing the gap to 3-2. A clutch goal by Mason Otis helped the Tide regain the momentum. Jon Malnatti assisted Garrett Cameron to extend the lead to 5-2 during the closing minutes. Malnatti fired a shot from the point that flew off the inside of the post before Solomon closed out the scoring at the end.
Spaulding improves to 8-12, while Rutland falls to 4-15.
BOYS HOCKEY
Stowe 3, Harwood 0
WATERBURY - The Raiders (7-7-3) built an early two-goal lead and never took their foot off the gas during Wednesday's cross-town victory over the Highlanders (11-8).
Aaron Lepikko, Woody Reichelt and Derek Baxter scored. Reichelt, Ashton Tibbits and Adrian Bryan registered assists.
"This was the first time I have coached against my best friend, Jon Grace, and my former coach, Shaun Morse," Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. "There was a lot riding in this game when it comes to pride and the standings. The boys from both squads understood that well. (Stowe) gets the bragging rights for now."
Harwood goalie Teighen Fils-Aime made 17 saves, while Stowe's Liam Newhouse stopped 49 shots. Despite the Highlanders' lopsided advantage with shots on goal, Newhouse stood on his head all night.
"We really put the pressure on," Thompson said. "As I told the boys, the game plan was to overwhelm them. Their goaltender had a truly remarkable performance in net. We gave them everything we had and left it all on the ice. It was a night where the bounces just weren’t going our way. We hit a few posts and there were bouncing rebounds that we were unable to bury. There were also a ton of blocked shots and some really great saves. I have to give Stowe credit for the shot-blocking efforts in the third period."
Harwood players were sent to the penalty box four times in the second period and twice in the third period. Stowe committed one penalty in the first period, four in the second second and two in the third.
"We have a couple days to prepare for our first playoff game," Thompson said. "We will need to leave the sting of this game behind and go to work. I have all the faith in the world that these boys are ready for the grueling journey of playoff hockey."
Northfield 5, Burlington 1
BURLINGTON - The Marauders snapped an 11-game losing streak while coasting past the Seahorses during Wednesday's regular-season finale. Northfield improves to 2-15, while Burlington falls to 2-18.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rice 3, U-32 2
MONTPELIER - Maddie Rugg scored twice Wednesday and Caroline Banks added one goal and one assist to pace the Green Knights (8-10).
Emma Shaarschmidt dished out one assist in the victory and teammate Lyndsey Taylor made 33 saves. U-32's Ruby Eaton tucked away her first varsity goal and teammate Allie Guthrie contributed one goal and one assist. Grace Lagerstedt also notched an assist for the Raiders, while goalie Jin Clayton turned aside 11 shots in the loss. U-32 fell behind 3-0 in the first period before keeping things interesting at the end. The Raiders (11-8) trimmed the deficit to 3-1 before making it a one-goal game with 2:15 left to play.
"Rice played a good game," U-32 coach Larry Smith said. "They came out strong and were quick to the puck. It's certainly something we will learn from. We'll make changes and head into playoffs stronger than ever."
Spaulding 4, CVU 1
BARRE - The Crimson Tide put the finishing touches on a 17-2 regular season during Wednesday's victory over the Redhawks (9-10).
Harwood 2, Brattleboro 0
WATERBURY - Louisa Thomsen scored both goals for the Highlanders (10-9-1) during Wednesday's win over the Colonels (3-15) during both teams' regular-season finale.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 69, Randolph 19
WILLIAMSTOWN - The No. 2 Blue Devils scored the first 32 points of Wednesday's Division III playdown and easily eliminated the No. 15 Galloping Ghosts.
Williamstown (19-0) will host either No. 7 Thetford or No. 10 Leland & Gray in the quarterfinals. Randolph ends the season at 0-19.
"We came out and locked in on defense," Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. "They didn't get a shot attempt in the first quarter. We hit the offensive boards hard early and got Fasika (Parrott) some nice looks and she knocked them down. It was a great opportunity to get the underclassmen playoff minutes."
Freshman Natalie Beliveau erupted for a career-high 20 points and nine rebounds. She made 8 of 11 attempts from the foul line.
"Natalie owned the boards and finished around the rim and at the free-throw line," Sweet said.
Brianna McLaughlin (16 points, five assists) and Parrott (15 points, six steals) also reached double figures in the victory. Teammate Paige Dwinell chipped in with eight points and nine rebounds. Randolph's Harmony Bradshaw and Shiloh Lake each finished with six points.
McLaughin made a foul shot, Parrott splashed in two 3-pointer and Paige Dwinell made a short bank shot during the opening minutes. Parrott picked the Ghosts' pocket and assisted McLaughlin for a fast-break layup and an 11-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Parrott made another 3-pointer on her team's next possession and McLaughin made a long-range shot of her own from the right side. Parrott set up McLaughlin for another layup in transition and then Parrott hit her fourth 3 of the quarter for a 22-0 lead.
Two baskets apiece by McLaughlin and Beliveau and one by Courtney Townsend kicked off the second-quarter scoring, extending the lead to 32-0. A pair of Abby Garvin foul shots gave Randolph its first points of the night during the final minute of the first half. Paige Dwinell elevated for a putback to give her team a 34-2 halftime lead.
McLaughlin collected a pass from Parrott and scored at the start of the third quarter. Eliza Dwinell added a jumper from the left side before McLaughlin slashed toward the rim and scored again. Destiny Campbell scored in the paint and Parrott went 1 of 2 from the line, stretching the lead to 33-2.
Paige Dwinell scored before Bradshaw recorded Randolph's first field goal with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. Parrott immediately responded with two points at the other end and then Bradshaw added two more buckets for the Ghosts. Beliveau swished in two free-throw attempts, resulting in a 49-8 Williamstown lead after three quarters.
Beliveau contributed six foul shots and a putback at the beginning of the fourth, off-setting a Garvin free throw. Lake and Garvin hit 3-pointers for the Ghosts and Lake tossed in another shot off the glass. Paige Dwinell answered with a bank shot and then Randolph's Andrea St. Amour dropped in a baseline jumper. Beliveau scored during three straight trips up the court, Cadence Tenney added two more points and Grace Brink made a mid-range jumper to cap the scoring.
Thetford 53, Leland & Gray
THETFORD - The No. 7 Panthers used a 21-2 run in the second quarter to establish control during Wednesday's Division III palydown victory over the No. 10 Rebels.
"We switched some defenses, which loosened the offense up," Thetford coach Eric Ward said. "And we had contributions throughout the lineup tonight."
The top scorers for Thetford were Mason Fahey (eight points, 10 rebounds, four assists), Kelsey Bogie (eight points, five steals.), Macey Smith (six points, nine rebounds) and Taylor West (five points, five rebounds, five steals).
Leland & Gray ends the season at 8-11. Thetford (11-8) will travel to play No. 2 Williamstown during the quarterfinals.
"We look forward to the next challenge: a quarterfinal game with second-seeded Williamstown," Ward said. "I'm happy for the girls after getting the first one and moving on."
Otter Valley 69, Oxbow 37
BRANDON - Brittney Jackson (20 points), Alice Keith (17 points), Ryleigh LaPorte (eight points) and Emily Peduto (seven points) helped the No. 6 Otters steadily pull away from the No. 11 Olympians during Wednesday's Division III playdown.
The Otters led 23-11 after one quarter, 31-20 after two and 53-26 after three. Oxbow's top scorers were Maggi Ellsworth (14 points), Emma Parkin (12 points), Alexa Kosakowski (five points) and Hadlee Allen (four points).
Oxbow (7-14) made five 3-pointers and went 7 of 10 from the foul line. Otter Valley (12-9) connected on seven long-range shots and was 8 of 26 from the stripe. The Otters will travel to play No. 3 Lake Region in Saturday's quarterfinal action.
Blue Mountain 51, Twinfield 9
WELLS RIVER - The No. 13 Bucks were razor-sharp from start to finish while eliminating the No. 14 Trojans during Wednesday's Division IV playdown. Twinfield ends the season at 2-17, while Blue Mountain improves to 16-4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Randolph 54, Harwood 49
RANDOLPH - The Division III Galloping Ghosts outlasted the D-II Highlanders on Wednesday to collect their second straight victory.
"We just couldn’t make shots," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "We had so many good looks tonight that just weren’t falling: outside, mid-range, even bunnies around the basket. We only had five turnovers tonight and had 13 more shots than them, but we just couldn’t make any. And we were 1 of 7 from the foul line. We just couldn’t shoot."
The top scorers for HU were Tobey Bellows (12 points), Cooper Olney (nine points) and Zach Smith (eight points). Randolph improves to 5-11, while Harwood falls to 8-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.