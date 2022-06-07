The Spaulding baseball sought redemption Tuesday and stole a chapter from U-32's playbook to secure its 16th straight victory.
The Crimson Tide's five stolen bases matched their hit total during Division II semifinal action, allowing the Granite City crew to manufacture enough runs in the middle innings to seal a 4-2 victory. Coach Dan Kiniry's top-seeded team avenged last year's championship loss to the Raiders and will attempt to capture the program's first title in 32 years when the Tide (17-1) face No. 2 Lyndon in the championship at Centennial Field in Burlington.
The Vikings (16-3) locked up a spot in the final with Tuesday's 5-1 win against Hartford (9-9). Lyndon suffered an 11-3 loss at Spaulding three weeks ago and also fell against U-32 and Hazen.
"Lyndon has great pitchers," coach Kiniry said. "And from an offensive perspective, in a lot of ways it's like looking in the mirror. They have guys in the lineup who are great hitters and capable of doing incredible things at any time. Austin Wheeler is an incredible pitcher and he throws as hard as anybody that we've seen all season. So it will be a challenge. We know that starting with the playdown into the quarterfinals and semifinal that we're going to get everybody's best. So we have to bring our best too in order to compete."
Winning pitcher Averill Parker gave up five hits, struck out four batters and issued two walks. He threw 91 pitches and escaped a sixth-inning jam after two players for No. 5 U-32 reached base with no outs.
"It was surreal," Parker said. "(U-32) brought a lot of people and it was crazy to pitch through. And there was a lot of support over here and it was great. I felt it all and the energy really fueled me through it. …It's baseball and anything can happen. The last inning, I just wanted to keep them from getting any good hits and try to keep them from advancing more than they should be."
Losing pitcher Kevin Dowling allowed four hits, recorded seven strikeouts and issued two walks over five innings, throwing 79 pitches in the process. Carter Hoffman kept the Tide scoreless in the bottom of the sixth inning after giving up one hit and registering one strikeout.
"(Dowling) threw a great game," Parker said. "He kept us quiet for a few innings, which is a pretty good feat. We're a pretty good offensive team and he shut us down for a couple innings. And then we just had to wake the bats up."
Spaulding fell behind 2-0 in the first inning before rallying with one run in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. The Raiders didn't help their cause by stranding six runners, compared to two by the Tide.
"In tight games, any little thing can change momentum," coach Kiniry said. "And that's one of the things we talked about all year: You have to do the little things to get big outcomes. Every team gets better as the season progresses. We hit the ball harder at the end of the season, the pitchers get better, the defenses get better. And so the balls don't fall in the second half of the year like maybe they did in the first half of the year."
Parker contributed two singles and one RBI at the plate, while teammate Cole McAllister also had two base hits and crossed home twice. Kieran McNamara scored a run and added one RBI for the Tide. Trevor Arsenault (one run scored, one RBI) and Grady Chase (one run scored) were additional standouts in the victory.
"They're a good, athletic team and we were expecting them to run," U-32 coach Geoff Green said of the Tide. "I thought Kevin was doing a good job with his slide step and holding them. But they're good athletes and they can run."
Shane Starr had two singles and scored a run for the Raiders. Anthony Concessi (one-run single), Dylan Lutz (single), Charlie Haynes (single) and Alex Keene (one RBI) were also solid offensively in the loss and Dowling scored the opening run of the game.
"Averill pitched a heck of a game," Green said. "His ability to locate the curveball and mix it in with the fastball was very impressive. His ability to hold us to two runs is pretty impressive, so I think that was a big story. And I wish we could have put the ball in play a little more in those middle innings. We got off to a hot start and we were expecting breaking balls early, so some of our guys were able to sit on those and string a couple hits together early in the first inning. He made an adjustment and started mixing up his sequences a little bit and I think we made his job a little bit easier than it needed to be in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning. I was proud of our guys showing a little bit of life in the seventh. But ultimately it was too little, too late."
Spaulding avenged last year's 5-0 championship loss to U-32, which captured its first title in program history. The Tide outlasted the Raiders 5-3 two weeks ago, led by dynamite pitching from McNamara, Parker and Mason Keel. Both coaches had a sense that their playoff rematch could be a low-scoring affair, and that hunch proved true despite the early outburst by the visitors.
"U-32 were great champions and they fight to the end," coach Kiniry said. "Like us, they had some ups and downs during the season. But when it matters, they play their absolute best. It was really a fun game today, but it took pitching, it good defense and key offensive situations to score enough runs. Kevin Dowling did a great job on the mound and I just decided that we're going to bunt, we're going to sacrifice, we're going to try and move some guys around. Because the pitchers are doing such a good job and the defenses are doing such a good job that one or two runs could be the difference. And neither team was putting the balls in the gap today. The pitchers did a good job of holding both teams down and it came down to a couple runs, so sacrificing was important."
Spaulding opened the post-season with a playdown against a No. 16 Lamoille squad that only won a single game all spring. The Tide faced a 4-3 deficit after the second inning before erupting for 18 runs in the third and cruising to a 23-5 victory. Kiniry's team only connected for four hits in the quarterfinals, but McNamara tossed a complete-game one-hitter to trigger a 3-0 victory over No. 8 Missisquoi.
"It's good for the guys to know what it feels like to be in these close games because you just don't know how every game is going to materialize," coach Kiniry said. "You hope that you're in it. But we feel like we have the depth when we're in games to get a key base hit at a certain time, bunt to move guys around, use our team speed too. You never know how a game will turn out. So we just have to prepare to do whatever it takes in that particular game to try and get ahead and win the game."
U-32 will graduate five seniors: Lutz, Concessi, Haynes, Carter Hoffman and Addison Proulx. The Raiders have advanced to the semifinals four times in the last six seasons and finished 14-3 last year after outscoring playoff opponents 26-3.
"I'm really proud of everything they've brought to the program over the last four years," Green said. "After the game I told them, 'U-32 baseball is a thing now. U-32 baseball is now a competitive team in Division II.' And I think two years in a row making at least the semifinals, this is a baseball program to be reckoned with. We think that we're a team that when we show up on another team's schedule, they're looking forward to this game and know this is going to be a challenging game. And a lot that these guys have brought over the last four years has made that happen. Carter has been an amazing player for us, Tony has been an incredible player, Charlie had a huge role for us. All of these guys have played a pretty significant role in turning this program around. So I'm really thankful for all of their contributions. And it's my first class to have freshmen all the way through to seniors. To see them go is hard. But we've got an exciting group of young guys coming up and we're really excited about the future of our team. There's a lot of leadership. And the example that our seniors set this year is a huge part of that."
