BURLINGTON — Spaulding’s bats were quieter than normal Saturday, but the Crimson Tide (18-1) still made plenty of noise while celebrating their first baseball championship in 32 years.
Coach Dan Kiniry’s top-seeded team rolled to its 17th consecutive victory by rallying past No. 2 Lyndon, 4-2, during the Division II championship.
The Tide players had their hands full against Vikings ace Austin Wheeler and only connected for three hits. It was the combination of six walks, aggressive base-running and clutch RBIs by Cole McAllister and Zack Wilson that helped the Spaulding offense overcome an early 2-0 deficit. And the 1-2 punch of pitchers Kieran McNamara and Averill Parker limited LI (16-4) to four hits, allowing the Barre school to capture a team championship for the second time in a dozen years.
“We haven’t been hitting the ball as good as we’d been hoping and how we normally do,” McNamara said. “But we capitalized on base-running and walks today. We got really good eyes at the plate to get a lot of walks today and that ended up being the difference for us.”
McNamara gave up four hits, recorded four strikeouts and issued three walks. Parker retired all five batters he faced, requiring just two pitches to close out the sixth inning after he entered the game.
“We know we’re solid in the field, so their offense didn’t intimidate us very much,” Parker said.
Parker’s late efficiency was just what the doctor ordered after his complete-game effort four days earlier during a 4-2 semifinal victory over No. 5 U-32. Parker threw 91 pitches against the Raiders, scattering five hits while striking out four batters and issuing two walks. Following the short rest, he baffled the Vikings down the stretch and finished the job with a tidy 10 pitches.
“I felt good,” Parker said. “I felt like my mechanics were actually there. Kieran put on a show through the whole game and I just had to close it out for him.”
Wheeler notched two strikeouts, issued six walks and allowed three hits. Vikings reliever Whit Steen struck out two batters and induced a groundout during the sixth inning.
“Austin threw a great game,” Parker said. “We had to adapt to his speed. He definitely throws a lot harder than most people. But I think we did well. And he threw a few walks here and there and we took advantage of it.”
Both Wheeler and McNamara fired 85 mph fastballs across the plate while keeping batters off-balance with breaking balls and change-ups. Wheeler nearly limited Spaulding to a pair of hits, but Hayden Kennedy directed a grounder toward second base to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning and ran out an infield single. The Tide wound up recording their hits from the No. 1, 5 and 8 spots in the batting order.
“No. 1-9, anybody in our lineup can hit,” McAllister said. “We’re not worried about anybody. Pitchers (other teams) throw, pitchers have good games and pitchers have bad games. We have good games and we have bad games. It’s just controlling it and just staying level-headed and fighting through adversity.”
Lyndon entered the final averaging 11 runs per contest after ended a slew of contests in five innings. But the Tide defense frustrated the Viking by turning two double plays, thanks to quick reflexes and smooth execution by Trevor Arsenault at shortstop and McAllister at second base.
“Any time we can get a guy on first, we’re confident in our middle infielders to turn a play,” McNamara said. “We pitch to contact to try and get a ground ball, and that’s exactly what we did. Two-out plays like that are just huge for us to get all the momentum going in our favor.”
The final outcome was extra sweet for the Granite City squad after it came oh-so-close to going all the way last season. Spaulding carried a 16-2 record into the 2021 final and suffered a 5-0 loss to a U-32 squad that was led by pitcher Owen Kellington, who was chosen in the fourth round of the MLB Draft.
“Last year (against) Owen, that’s just a special arm right there,” McAllister said. “He throws hard and accurate. This year we were prepared. We were ready to go and we got the job done. We just used last year as motivation to keep pushing all year this year.”
Spaulding’s offense averaged a dozen runs per game this season, but the Tide had to maximize limited production to eke out victories during their playoff run. Coach Kiniry’s squad recorded four hits in a 3-0 quarterfinal victory over Missisquoi and had five hits in the semifinals.
According to McAllister, the Tide were content to survive and advance any way they could.
“That’s what playoffs are for us — if we blow them out, that’s good,” he said. “But we’ve still got to focus on the next game. Everybody is throwing their best pitcher against us. And Missisquoi’s pitcher did a really good job of controlling us and keeping the bats in check. But we’re Spaulding: We hit and we get runs across the board. That’s just what we do.”
It’s hard to call the Tide athletes “Comeback Kids” after they proved time and again to be the class acts of the Capital Division and Division II as a whole. But the squad had to stage middle-inning rallies during three post-season showdowns in order to take home the hardware. And Spaulding scored 11 runs in the fifth inning during its regular-season 11-4 victory over Lyndon, so falling behind by two runs Saturday was far from earth-shattering.
“We came back against U-32, we came back against Lyndon,” McAllister said. “It’s just what we do. We don’t give up.”
Trevor Lussier (double), Wheeler, Dylan Miller and Luke Dudas had hits for Lyndon. Following a strikeout to start the game, Wheeler singled to right field and then stole second. McNamara quickly notched another strikeout, but Lussier swung at the second pitch he saw and ripped a one-run double to left-center field. Two pitches later, Miller drove in Lussier with a bloop single just over the second-baseman’s head. Miller advanced all the way to third on the throw home, but he was left stranded after a groundout to first base.
Danny Kiniry and Arsenault reached base on one-out walks in the bottom of the first frame. Kiniry moved over the third on a throwing error to second base and Arsenault stole second base, but Wheeler kept the Tide scoreless with back-to-back strikeouts.
McNamara only needed seven pitches in the top of the second inning. He induced a pop-up, struck out a batter and easily took care of business after a weak grounder to the pitcher’s mound.
“I pitched a pretty good quarterfinals game, so I was feeling pretty good,” McNamara said. “Warming up, my arm felt good. And then I got out on the mound and I just felt a little off today and I had to work around it. I ended up walking more guys than I wanted to today. But at the end of the day I got the job done, so that’s all that matters.”
Spaulding pulled ahead for good by plating three runs in the bottom of the second. Walks to Parker and Dylan Bachand with no outs provided a fortuitous start for the Tide. Kennedy laid down a bunt to advance both runners and then Wheeler got the next batter to pop up on the second pitch. McAllister managed to stay alive during a nine-pitch at-bat and hammered a two-run single to left field to tie the game. A fielding error in the outfield allowed Danny Kiniry to reach base safely while McAllister crossed home for a 3-2 lead. The Vikings finally got out of the inning when the next batter flew out to center field.
“In the semifinal we got down 2-0 too, so we weren’t panicking and we weren’t nervous,” McNamara said. “We felt good and we knew our hits would come. And that was a huge hit for us tie up the game. Once once we get going, it’s hard to stop us.”
McNamara thwarted the Vikings during a 10-pitch third inning, as two groundouts and a fly ball kept the Tide in control. Wheeler issued a two-out walk in the bottom of the third before a diving catch by Dudas on a foul ball ended the frame.
Following a leadoff walk to Lussier in the fourth inning, Miller grounded into a double play. Wyatt Mason got on base after another fourth ball, but a face-first diving catch by Kennedy in centerfield provided the third out.
“That was a great play,” Parker said. “That ball was smoked and he was right on it the whole way.”
Arsenault showed off his wheels in the bottom of the fourth by racing to first to beat out the throw for his infield single. He stole second with two outs but was tagged out while attempting to reach third after a passed ball.
McNamara started the fifth inning with a few 84 mph fastballs and quickly struck out the leadoff hitter. A minute later Steen battled back from a 1-2 count and reached base on a walk. McNamara collided with a teammate while tracking down a pop fly for the second out and maintained control of the ball after heavy contact. The next batter grounded out to the shortstop.
Spaulding added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth after Kiniry reached first on a full-count walk. Pinch-runner Christian Titus sprinted to second after an overthrow on a pickoff attempt. He reached third on a groundout and crossed home on Wilson’s bloop single just beyond the reach of Lyndon’s shortstop.
McNamara gave up a single to Dudas down the third-baseline at the start of the sixth inning and was relieved by Parker. Facing Lussier, the Tide standout threw one pitch and watched the Vikings slugger direct a ground ball toward Arsenault. The shortstop made a quick throw to McAllister for the force-out at second, and then McAllister spun around to fire to first base for the double play. Parker ended the inning one pitch later on another groundout.
“It was a huge play by Trevor and Cole at second base there,” Parker said. “That was crazy.”
Steen was dominant after entering the game in the sixth inning. The Vikings returned to the plate for one last chance in the seventh, but a fly ball to deep center field was snagged by Kennedy with a sprinting over-the-shoulder effort. One pitch later, a pop-up to the catcher dealt a crushing blow to LI’s comeback chances . Parker got the final batter to resist the temptation to swing at a third strike and the Tide athletes rushed toward the mound in celebration.
“We put in work since the beginning,” Parker said. “Since Day 1, this is what we talked about: How much work we’re going to have to put in. We’re a talented team, but we wanted to be a good team and put in the work. We put it all in, we got here and we took advantage of it.”
