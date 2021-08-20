BARRE — Rain-soaked opening sessions of high school preseason sports Thursday gave way to brutally muggy conditions Friday with temperatures in the mid-80s.
In the Granite City, Spaulding athletes are willing to fight through any adversity in order to reach the top.
Most Crimson Tide teams will enter their third day of practices Saturday, while football is set to cap a full week of training. Athletic Director Natalie Soffen is working around the clock, making sure every last detail is ironed out before varsity competitions kick off next month. She knows that this time of year can include equal parts pleasure and pain, with fitness levels pushed to the max on a routine basis.
One thing Soffen doesn’t have to worry about entering the fall season is finding coaches or fielding full teams. Six Tide coach are back for the 2021 campaign, while Rick Cooke takes over for Bob Lamb on the football sidelines.
Don and Gretchen Singer are back to lead the cross-country squad, while Jordan Blais returns to coach the golf squad. Rob Moran (girls soccer), Jay Baitz (boys soccer) and Tabitha Lord (field hockey) are also familiar faces ready to guide their teams to breakout seasons.
Here are a dozen questions for Soffen with sports in full swing again:
TA: Only being a few days into preseason, how would you rate things overall with the first week of practices here?
Soffen: “It’s nice to be able to be outside and not have a lot of restrictions. Going into year two and having all those Covid restrictions, we were going to do what we needed to do. And it’s so nice to see smiling and excitement. And have conversations without having to think about those restrictions first. We’re still being safe and making good choices. But it is still nice to be able to feel and see the excitement.”
TA: From the feedback you’ve gotten from athletes, what have you been hearing about practicing in this type of heat in preseason without masks — compared to last year?
Soffen: “The overall mood is just super positive and everyone is really excited. The breathing is easier, so I think that gives the coaches some freedom to push a little bit more. Because last year we were very cognizant about them running with masks on and making sure they got enough water breaks and mask breaks and whatnot. So now we can push a little bit more, and obviously give breaks as needed. It’s never exactly perfect, but it gives a little bit more freedom to be able to not be so worried about how they’re physically doing with their masks on. So it’s a lot of overall excitement. You can hear them communicate more and it’s not muffled. They’re talking and communicating and just having a really good time — even in the pouring rain all day (Thursday).”
TA: And you can see them smile too, right?
Soffen: “Yeah, you didn’t have to rely on reading eyes and body language. You can hear them and you can see the look on their full face. So it makes the communication a little bit easier between players — and players and coaches. And even with me with the coaching staff and with athletes.”
TA: There were a handful of teams last year where a few athletes didn’t participate because of Covid or remote learning issues or other reasons. How would you describe the turnout for the fall season right now?
Soffen: “The turnout is really good. My girls and boys soccer numbers have increased and participation is back up. Just playing sports, in general, from not playing spring sports (in 2020), I think kids were willing to do whatever had to be done to play in the fall. As much as masks might have deterred a few, it really didn’t all that much. Except for maybe football, because it went from tackle to non-tackle. So I think that had an impact on some. But overall, sports-wise, I haven’t had too big of a difference from last year to this year on the fall sports side.”
TA: Last year there was more distancing and some kids didn’t have the same summer training. Have you heard about or seen any noticeable differences in the preparation for preseason this year?
Soffen: “There weren’t as many restrictions. Field hockey plays up in Chittenden County at a summer league, so they were able to participate in that. And then people could participate with their club teams or speciality teams that they play on. So there were opportunities that they had in previous years that were now back on the table after having a hiatus for the summer last year. So there was definitely more opportunity to get ready for the high school sports season. That was exciting to have that little piece of normalcy as well.”
TA: Is it starting to look a little more clear if there will be programs with full JV teams?
Soffen: “I should have a JV team for field hockey, boys and girls soccer and football. It looks looks like our numbers are going to support a JV program for all of them. And aside from football, every other JV coach came back from last year.”
TA: Why did you guys leave the Lake Division and what are your thoughts on moving to the Capital?
Soffen: “We left the Lake Division in a few different sports. And we moved from Metro for basketball to the Capital as well. We’re just trying to keep kids in class longer, keep transportation and bus rides a little bit shorter. So being in the Capital makes it closer in proximity for opponents. And I think we can compete at that level as well. So there were a couple reasons that we decided to make that move and I think that’s a great fit for us. We always want to figure out what’s a great fit when it comes to schedules and your non-league (games). And I think being in the Capital is where we should be and I think it’s a good fit for us.”
TA: From talking to the coaches or the players, does it seem like there’s more excitement to have a rivalry game every week and just the quality that the Capital presents?
Soffen: “It’s good for the community and for parents being able to support their kids. To be able to travel to U-32 and not so far away, week after week, that helps in creating that healthy rivalry. It allows communities to come out and watch those games, so it provides more spectator opportunities and allows families to be able to work, but still be able to go to their child’s game as well. I think it’s really good all the way around.”
TA: In the last year or two, girls soccer, girls hockey, both basketball teams and baseball all ended long droughts without playoff wins. What would you say about carrying that momentum into this year?
Soffen: “We’ve gone through that adversity of Covid and to be able to have that momentum is really exciting. We have really good athletes and really good up-and-coming athletes. And we have coaches that fit within what we see with our culture and the program’s future and our school’s future. It’s just really positive stuff that’s going to continue to come out. And kids are also excited about it. Having the opportunity to host playoff games, you get that taste and you want that taste again. Getting to a final, you get that taste and you want that taste again. It becomes part of the culture. So that’s really exciting not only for our school and our community, but for the players and coaches as well.”
TA: When you’re talking to people from the community, how do you describe the big differences for all of your core sports that are now competing in Division II — compared to decades and decades of Division I playoffs?
Soffen: “Living in the community, I hear things all the time. And I think it was a little bit tough for some people to hear that we weren’t in Division I. But understanding that it might be a better fit — and then seeing that fit happen with girls basketball and baseball moving to Division II — you could see it. If we get put back in Division I, I think we can still have the ability to compete. So I haven’t heard too much that’s negative.”
TA: You get an inside perspective living in the community and also working in the community. So how would you describe the overall sports culture in Barre?
Soffen: “I think it’s really good. I have two younger kids myself, so they’re part of the BYSA or Barre Area Soccer Association — and the Barre Town and Barre City school sports. I see that the numbers are really positive, and hopefully that continues. I see what Ian Thomas is doing with his club lacrosse team and it’s really found its growth. So sports in Barre are doing really well, even going through the adversity of Covid. Coming out of Covid, I’ll be curious to see what the numbers look like. But even within Covid, things were still happening that were really positive. The one thing that we didn’t get to see was winter sports — between wrestling and basketball — because the school level and BYSA level didn’t compete. So I’m curious, come winter, what that might look like on the younger half of the numbers.”
TA: What do you regard as the biggest responsibilities of your AD job this time of year — either behind-the-scenes stuff or when you’re out on the sidelines?
Soffen: “First and foremost, just making sure that kids’ paperwork is in. We don’t want to hold kids up from participating, so just making sure there’s follow-through and making sure all the kids are all set to be able to participate. And making sure that everyone has all the equipment that they need. And (Thursday) was more of a field concern to make sure our fields could hold up for the amount of teams that were on them. So just making sure that everyone is good to go and that they’re going to be ready for school in the next week. And making sure that the transition from summer to preseason to school goes as smoothly as possible for them. And whatever support the kids need or the coaches need, that our athletic trainer Chelsea (Hoyt) and I can support them.”
