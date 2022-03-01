BARRE - Spaulding made its Division II debut at the Barre Aud on Monday night and delivered an instant classic.
The No. 4 Crimson Tide needed overtime to eliminate top-seeded Lyndon with a 64-54 semifinal victory. The game lived up to the hype from the start in front of a massive crowd and was worthy of legendary Aud status by the end.
In the third quarter a last-second 3-pointer by Brooke'lyn Robinson was waved off because a referee blew the whistle for a Vikings injury. Lyndon inbounded from near its bench with 0.4 seconds on the clock and Isabelle Priest made a layup for a 37-36 lead.
The Tide attempted to hold the ball for the final 50 seconds of the fourth quarter with the score tied at 52. However, a traveling violation with 10.6 seconds left gave the Vikings a chance to win it during regulation. Spaulding nearly forced a jump ball at mid-court, but Lyndon called a timeout to maintain possession with 5.1 seconds remaining. Tide guard Sam Donahue stole the ball following a timeout, denying the Vikings and forcing overtime.
Spaulding went 7 of 10 from the foul line in overtime to pull away for good and secure a spot in Saturday's 3:45 p.m. championship. The Tide (18-4) will host the winner of Wednesday's 8:15 p.m. game between No. 2 Enosburg (20-2) and No. 6 Mount Abraham (15-8). Lyndon ends the season at 17-3.
"They now have felt it," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "They've been here, they know the crowd, they know the rims, they know the floor. So we'll take on whoever it is."
The Tide turned the tables on the Vikings after suffering a 56-51 loss in Lyndon on Jan. 8. Spaulding walked away with its 14th straight victory after snapping LI's nine-game winning streak.
"It feels amazing," Donahue said. "We've put in so much work this season. It started off really bad and we had four losses in a row. And then we turned it around at BFA and we won. And then we lost to Lyndon by five and then we've unbeatable ever since."
Donahue paced the Tide with 20 points, while Autumn Lewis added 13 points. Yvonne Roberge and Emily Poulin scored 10 points apiece in the victory.
"Me, Emily and Autumn have been playing since we were in third grade," Donahue said. "We've played all the way up through. …And it's kind of like, 'We're finally where we want to be.' We've dreamed of this. And it's just like a dream come true."
Lyndon hit three shots from long range and made 21 of 29 free-throw attempts. Spaulding made eight 3-pointers and went 12 of 21 from the line.
"We practice free throws day in and day out," Donahue said. "Tanya preaches that. Free throws and bunnies are key components to our game."
Brooke'lyn Robinson (15 points), Olivia Lewis (12 points) and Isabelle Priest (10 points) reached double figures for LI. Teammates Emma Redaudette (eight points) and Kadienne Whitcomb (four points) provided solid offensive depth.
"A lot of (Robinson's) points were from the foul line and weaving in between players," Donahue said. "She didn't get as many outside shots, which was good. I'd rather have her drive to the paint. She thinks she shoots really well from the outside, and I give her kudos for that."
Sage MacAuley finished with nine points for the Tide despite seeing limited minutes. The junior guard is still recovering from a late-season injury but made her presence known at key times against the Vikings.
"She's amazing and we've had this goal since we were kids," Donahue said of MacAuley. "I know not being able to start hurts her a little bit. But honestly I'm so proud of her because she came out and gave it her all, no matter what. That's what we needed from her tonight."
Robinson blocked a Tide shot and then set up Renaudette with an inbounds pass for the opening bucket. Robinson went 1 of 2 from the foul line and then Whitcomb grabbed a defensive rebound. MacAuley swatted away a shot in the lane, but Renaudette served up another block for the Vikings a few moments later and the Tide committed back-to-back turnovers. Delaney Raymond's 3-pointer rattled through the rim for a 6-0 lead with 4:22 left in the first quarter.
Roberge made two foul shots to put Spaulding on the scoreboard seven seconds later. Olivia Lewis crashed the defensive glass on the Tide's next offensive possession, but Autumn Lewis forced a turnover to keep the deficit at four points. MacAuley nabbed a mid-court steal and was fouled while going up for a fast-break layup. She went 2 of 2, slicing the deficit to 6-4.
MacAuley stole the ball again and made a jumper from the right side to tie things up entering the final two minutes of the first quarter. Poulin picked the Vikings' pocket and then MacAuley assisted Lewis for a mid-range jumper and an 8-6 lead. A weak-side putback by Hannah Demers knotted things at 8 to close out the first quarter.
Renaudette stole the ball away from the Tide at the start of the second quarter, only to watch Roberge nab a steal at the other end. A baseline jumper by Autumn Lewis was followed by a runner in the lane from Robinson. Whitcomb sank two foul shots before Autumn Lewis buried a 3 from the left corner. The Tide forced a turnover on LI's next possession and Roberge followed with a 3-pointer, prompting the Vikings to call a 30-second timeout.
Poulin grabbed a defensive rebound and then Donahue hit a 3-pointer from the right corner, pushing the Tide in front 19-12 with 4:18 left in the first half. Renaudette went 1 of 2 at the line and Olivia Lewis grabbed a defensive rebound. The Vikings entered the bonus with 2:40 after Raymond was fouled while putting up a long-range shot from the right side. Vikings coach Eric Berry carried the junior guard off the floor and then Priest stepped up to the line for the three-shot situation. Priest went 2 of 3 to close the gap to 19-15.
Robinson scored with 2:12 on the clock and then served up a steal on the defensive end. A rebound and left-handed hook shot by Roberge was counted by a 3-pointer from the right side by Priest. MacAuley and Roberge scored on back-to-back trips up the floor to give their team a timely boost. The Tide missed an open layup with six seconds on the lock and a loose-ball foul against Spaulding sent Renaudette to the foul line. The LI standout went 2 of 2, closing the gap to 26-21 heading into halftime.
Berry carried Raymond back toward the bench after the halftime break and the Vikings defense immediately stole the ball to build some momentum. Olivia Lewis grabbed a hard-fought offensive rebound and was sent to the line, where she went 2 of 2. Olivia Lewis hauled down two more rebounds but the Vikings couldn't convert on the offensive end after a timeout. A putback by Aliyah Elliott was countered by two Olivia Lewis free throws with 6:03 left in the third quarter.
An offensive rebound by Renaudette set the stage for a 2-of-2 effort at the line by Robinson, slicing the Tide advantage to 28-27. MacAuley scored in the paint a few moments later before Renaudette answered with a putback midway through the third quarter. Olivia Lewis pulled up for a short baseline jumper, but Autumn Lewis responded with a jumper from the top of the key to give the Tide a 32-31 lead.
Autumn Lewis forced a turnover and then Olivia Lewis committed her third personal foul. Poulin scored during an inbounds play and Donahue made a layup in transition, pushing their team in front 36-31.
The Vikings missed two foul shots but caught a break when Robinson was fouled while putting up a 3-pointer. The sharpshooter made all three attempts and was sent to the line for a 1-and-1 situation with 19.2 seconds left in the the third quarter. Robinson made the front end and Renaudette grabbed a rebound after her teammate's second shot missed the mark. Priest's last-second layup made it a one-point game.
"Normally I am very nervous when it comes down to that, and for some reason I was calm," coach MacAuley said. "I knew that we'd be fine and we'd come back strong as ever."
Renaudette scored down low on the first possession of the final quarter. Following a MacAuley foul shot, Renaudette made a clever interior pass to set up Olivia Lewis for a weak-side layup. Lyndon entered the double-bonus with 6:44 on the clock and Robinson went 2 of 2. Madison Ashford assisted Roberge for a a mid-range jumper and then Autumn Lewis drew a foul to spoil LI's next scoring attempt.
Olivia Lewis kicked the ball out to Robinson for a 3-pointer before Donahue's fast-break layup closed the gap to 45-43. Spaulding entered the bonus with 4:20 remaining but could not cash in from the line. Autumn Lewis pulled in another defensive rebound and then the Vikings stole the ball and called a timeout. Priest banked in a 3-pointer from the right side, stretching the lead to 48-43.
Lyndon went 0 of 2 at the line with 2:37 left to play and Autumn Lewis swished in a 3-pointer. Renaudette stepped to the line with 1:55 remaining and made both shots for a 50-46 cushion. Donahue immediately countered with a 3 from the right corner, but Olivia Lewis used a nice spin move in the paint to free up space for a high-percentage basket. A few moments later Donahue hit a 3-pointer from the left corner, tying the score at 52.
"The first half I got the ball and I thought about it and I pushed it," Donahue said. "And then in the second half, those two baseline 3's, I just caught the shot. The last two weeks in practice I've been trying to figure out my shot to get it better. And the last three games I've been hitting three 3's or more, so it's been working."
Spaulding won the tip-off to start the extra period and used patient passing around the perimeter to take 1:32 off the clock.
"We wanted to waste the clock to get it down lower so then we could just go on a run," Donahue said.
MacAuley was fouled with 2:28 remaining but missed the front end of the 1-and-1 situation. Spaulding got the ball back after a Vikings miss and Donahue hit another long-range shot from the left side. MacAuley scooped up a defensive rebound and set up Donahue with a long pass for a fast-break layup.
MacAuley stepped to the stripe again with 1:15 on the clock but missed another attempt. Autumn Lewis blocked a LI scoring attempt and then Poulin was knocked down while putting up a shot. Poulin went 1 of 2 from the line for a 58-52 led with 48 seconds left to play.
Poulin ripped the ball out of Robinson's hands and the Vikings were left with no choice but to foul a Tide player. Poulin made two free throws before Whitcomb scored with 19 seconds on the clock. Roberge and Autumn Lewis added foul shot at the end before Donahue went 2 of 2.
"Our second half was definitely better," Donahue said. "Sometimes we come out and are kind of slow. But we knew coming into this game we had to play all four quarters. And I think we did for sure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.