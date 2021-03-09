NORTHFIELD – The Norwich women’s basketball team will attempt to move to 4-1 on the season when it hosts Castleton for a rematch at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Andrews Gym.
The teams met last Friday, with the Spartans earning a 73-54 victory at Glenbrook Gym. The Cadets grabbed the early lead and held it throughout most of the opening half until Castleton inched past Norwich in the last few minutes. The third quarter was crucial, as the Spartans outscored the Cadets 25-10 to take command of the game.
Seniors Emily Schromm and Caileigh Travers had memorable nights for NU. Schromm recorded a career-best 15 points on five 3-pointers. Travers hauled in a career-high 17 rebounds and added 13 points.
Senior Emilee Bose also recorded a career-high with 25 points for Castleton. She was 11 of 12 from the floor and grabbed eight boards. Sophomore teammate Elise Magro scored 17 points and dished out nine assists in the win.
Castleton (2-6) has earned two non-conference victories outside of their its LEC schedule. The Spartans are averaging 58.1 points per game while surrendering 59.1 to their opponents. They have outscored non-conference opponents 156-91, demonstrating a great balance on both ends of the floor.
The Spartans have shot .351 from the field and .264 from 3-point range. They have suffered from a handful of slow starters then ramp up the intensity as the game progresses. Castleton has been outscored in the first quarter 118-113, but owns a 134-98 advantage in the third quarter of games.
Senior Brooke Raiche became the 17th Spartan to score 1,000 points earlier this season, showcasing her ability to score from all levels. She leads the team with 15.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Magro runs the offense and averages 14 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals. She has made 86% of her free-throw attempts. Bose is the Spartans’ key post presence, averaging 11.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per contest.
Norwich (3-1) has been successful while sending out starting unit featuring all seniors. The Cadets are rely heavily upon their underclassmen from the reserve unit. Norwich averages 66.8 points per game while shooting 35% from the field as a team. The Cadets have been stingy on defense, allowing 49.8 points per contest. Rebounding has been a key ingredient to success for the Cadets, who have out rebounded their opponents by an average of nine boards a game.
With 16.3 points per game, Riley Bennett leads the Cadets’ offensive attack hitting on 37% of her attempts from beyond the arc. Travers is ranked 17th in the nation with 4.8 offensive rebounds per game and 36th in overall rebounding with 10.3 boards per game.
Travers and Vigorito also average in double-figures with 10.3 and 10 points, respectively. Vigorito joins Travers on the offensive glass with four offensive boards per game, which ranks 32nd nationally.
This will be the 43rd time the teams will have clashed, dating back to 1976 when Norwich began the series with a 58-53 win in 1976. Norwich leading the all-time series 23-19. The teams have settled for a 5-5 split the last 10 contests. The last time the Cadets beat the Spartans was in 2016 when they prevailed 52-47 at Andrews Gym.
The game will be streamed live on the Norwich Broadcast Network. Norwich will close out the season against Keene State this weekend. The Cadets will host the Owls at noon Saturday before both teams play again at 1 p.m. Sunday in Keene.
