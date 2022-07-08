Another first-time winner was crowned at Thunder Road Thursday while three drivers returned to the winner’s circle for the second time in five days.
The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers division took center stage for the second round of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series.
A lap-seven caution piled up last week’s first time Tiger winner Adam Maynard, rookie runner Matt Ballard and White Mountain Motorsports Park driver Travis Patnoe after defending Triple Crown champion Mike Martin spun into the infield. Another big incident occurred on lap 19 as Eric Johnson dropped fluid in turn four, sending a seven-car pile-up slipping and sliding into the wall.
Following a lengthy fluid clean-up, rookie contender Kaiden Fisher got the jump during the restart and flew around the high banks as the top Flying Tiger competitors followed in hot pursuit. Fisher had things in the bag until a caution came out with three to go, as fellow rookie Jacob Roy spot along the front stretch. Once again, Fisher got the jump and was the first one under the checkered flags to earn his first ever Flying Tiger win. Kevin Streeter and Michael MacAskill survived multiple melees to round out the podium.
It was initially all Berlin’s Keegan Lamson in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models. Lamson shot out to the lead from the outside pole and never looked back as he led the flag-to-flag feature. Behind him, Brandon Lanphear, Kyle Pembroke, Marcel Gravel and Christopher Pelkey bobbed and weaved all around each other as they jousted in the top-5 for 50 non-stop laps. Lamson took the checkered flags but was relegated to last place in post-race technical inspection for a wheelbase infraction. Pembroke took the win and was trailed by Lanphear and Pelkey.
Swanson’s Todd Raymo brought out the first caution without a lap on the board after he lost an axle. It was smooth sailing for seven laps until sophomore driver Taylor Hoar attempted to fill a gap. William Hennequin stood his ground, sending Hoar into the infield. It was a caution-free race the rest of the way, as Williamstown’s Josh Lovely claimed his first win since he took the Street Stock Mini Milk Bowl last October. Northfield’s James Dopp dug deep to get within a car length of the leader but couldn’t seal the deal. Dopp was followed by Graniteville’s Paige Whittemore, who recorded her first Street Stock podium result.
The Road Warriors returned to Thunder Road for the third time in eight days as well. While an early pile-up damaged Nick Copping’s rear bumper and Josh Vilibrin’s front bumper, the 20-lap feature continued in short order. Neal Foster again led the strong field and never backed down on his way to victory. Taylor Sayers attempted everything he could but could not catch Foster. As Sayers settled into second, Fred Fleury stole third.
Thunder Road returns to action next Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with the 43rd Vermont Lottery Governor’s Cup for the Late Models. NASCAR Cup Series invader Brad Keselowski will attempt to show off his skills against the weekly racers. The NASCAR Champion and team owner will take on the best Late Model drivers in Vermont, including three-time Thunder Road champion Jason Corliss and two-time champion Scott Dragon.
Thunder Road Results
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Flying Tigers Triple Crown
1. 18VT Kaiden Fisher Shelburne 2. 67VT Kevin Streeter Waitsfield 3. 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown 4. 20VT Robert Gordon Milton 5. 15VT Derrick Calkins Hinesburg 6. 8VT Mike Billado Grand Isle 7. 64VT Jason Pelkey Barre 8. 07VT Sam Caron Milton 9. 35DG Colin Cornell E. Burke 10. 44VT Justin Prescott Williston 11. 68NH Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 12. 01VT Michael Martin Craftsbury, Common 13. 5VT Tyler Austin East Calais 14. 36Vt Joel Hodgdon Craftsbury Common 15. 92VT Jaden Perry Hardwick 16. 08VT Phil Potvin Underhill 17. 90VT Cameron Ouellette Barre 18. 56VT Chris Laforest Barre 19. 13VT Ty Delphia Duxbury 20. 23NY Cam Gadue Highgate 21. 22VT Travis Patnoe Wolcott 22. 11VT Jacob Roy Danville 23. 2VT Eric Johnson Randolph 24. 45VT Adam Maynard Milton 25. 33VT Matt Ballard Williamstown
Late Models
1. 27VT Kyle Pembroke Montpelier 2. 16VT Brandon Lanphear Morrisville 3. 64VT Chris Pelkey Graniteville 4. 86VT Marcel J. Gravel Wolcott 5. 38VT Tyler Cahoon Danville 6. 40VT Eric Chase Milton 7. 17VT Darrell Morin Westford 8. 8VT Anthony Hill Waterford 9. 2VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville 10. 01VT Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common 11. 0VT Scott Dragon Milton 12. 3VT Chris Roberts Washington 13. 04VT Matt Smith Fairfax 14. 7VT Cooper Bouchard Hinesburg 15. 14VT Phil Scott Middlesex 16. 9VT Chip Grenier Orange 17. 55VT Keegan Lamson Berlin
Street Stocks
1. 54 Josh Lovely Williamstown 2. 0 James Dopp Northfield 3. 73 Paige Whittemore Graniteville 4. 9 Zachary Audet Morrisville 5. 16 Dean Switser, Jr. Waterford 6. 8 Jeffery Martin Barre 7. 7 Kyle MacAskill Williamstown 8. 26 Luke Peters Groton 9. 17 Justin Blakely Graniteville 10. 69 Christopher Davis Berlin 11. 29 Gary Mullen Tunbridge 12. 43 Jamie Davis Johnson 13. 68 Kyler Davis Berlin 14. 47 William Hennequin Morrisville 15. 74 Tyler Whittemore Barre 16. 34 Patrick Tibbetts Plainfield 17. 57 Trevor Jaques Milton 18. 96 Thomas Peck Waterbury 19. 98 Kasey Collins Berlin 20. 48 Taylor Hoar South Hero 21. 04 Scott Weston Berlin 22. 2 Haidyn Pearce Chelsea 23. 79 Juan Marshall Pittsfield 24. 3 Michael Gay S. Burlington 25. 6 Eric MacLaughlin Milton 26. 11 Mark Beaulieu Essex Jct. 27. 24 Todd Raymo Swanton
Road Warriors
