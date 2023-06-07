MONTPELIER - South Burlington girls Ultimate is a team that thrives on playing with emotion.
The third-seeded Wolves brought that energy at the start of Wednesday's semifinal, taking advantage of raucous fan base and plenty of subs to maintain an off-the-charts intensity level until the final whistle. The rising Chittenden County powerhouse was unfazed by an early deficit, rallying to a 9-7 victory over second-seeded Montpelier in a game featuring a tie score on six occasions.
A pair of late-game lay-outs by South Burlington's Clara Margulius capped one of the tightest playoff battles in Vermont girls Ultimate history, propelling her team to the finals for the first time.
"Clara is a fantastic athlete - always has been," Wolves senior Lily Hankes said. "I've been on the team with her for awhile. I've been co-captains with her for two years and I just love seeing her grow. She's just extremely talented in all things - but specifically Ultimate. You can always rely on her to catch that disc."
The Solons end the season at 11-3, while the Wolves (10-5) will take on No. 1 Burlington (12-0) in Saturday's championship. The finals venue will once again take place at South Burlington High School, giving the Wolves home-field advantage even though they're the lower seed.
"We're excited and we're on to the next challenge," Hankes said. "We've overcame everything that's come our way and we'll definitely do that with Burlington."
The Seahorses earned a semifinal victory over CVU to reach the title game for the third year in a row. Last year BHS recorded a 14-13 semifinal victory over the Wolves and triumphed by the same score during a title clash with St. Johnsbury. Burlington secured an 11-9 victory over South Burlington a month ago and is seeking a perfect season to match Montpelier's undefeated campaigns in 2019 and 2021.
"Montpelier has definitely been one of the teams that we've strived to be more like," Hankes said. "And since our program is so new at South Burlington, it's been one of those things where it's like, 'Let's see how we can do against Montpelier and Burlington - teams that have been established a little longer.' It was very fun to play them. They're a great team and very nice."
Margulius (four goals, one assist), Ava Jensen (three assists), Moriya Gelfenbein (one goal, two assists) and Hankes (one goal, one assist) paced South Burlington offensively. Teammates Lucy Flemer, Meredith Lambert and Emma Vogt also caught passes in the end zone to round out a balanced attack. The Wolves suffered an 11-7 loss to MHS during the start of the season before falling, 13-12, on Universe point during a rematch two weeks ago.
"Every single game we've played against (Montpelier) has been super close and super competitive, so obviously we're really glad we got this win," Gelfenbein said. "Today we were a lot more calm and trusted each other a lot more. In previous games we've freaked out - and Universe point is super intense and super high pressure. Today we really had the time with us and chilled out. And obviously the win was amazing, so I'm really happy with that."
South Burlington's Annie Chalnick caused three defensive turnovers, while Margulius and Wickenden each forced two turnovers. Gelfenbein also dazzled the packed crowd with two layouts amid rainy, slick conditons.
Pilar Abele scored three times for the Solons and dished out one assist. Finley Torrens-Martin and Grace Hall each notched three assists for MHS, which held early leads of 3-1 and 4-2 before the Wolves stormed back to tie things up at 4-4.
"We knew coming in that just because the score is 3-1 doesn't mean that's the way it's going to finish," Montpelier coach Andrew Keegan said. "South Burlington is well-coached and they're a disciplined team. We talked about how they're going to keep fighting us the whole way - and they did. And they just had a little bit more than us today."
Sophia Flora scored twice for the Capital City squad, while teammates Elsie McDermet and Sophia Jerome added one goal apiece. The Solons never trailed by more than one point down the stretch, rallying three times to knot the score at 5-5, 6-6 and 7-7.
"It was back and forth the whole way," Keegan said. "South Burlington is clearly a talented team and we knew that coming in. And it's been the story of the team where our defense is causing (turnovers) and we're just not putting it in the end zone as much as we need to. I'm super proud of our seniors. And the whole team left it out there with everything. There were injuries and a couple people had trouble breathing, but that affects both team."
Quick reflexes by Torrens-Martin dispossessed the Wolves on the opening possession of the contest. The Solons' go-to playmaker wasted no time sending a daring pass to Abele, who beat double-team coverage to come down with the disc. Abele instantly turned toward the end zone and connected to Flora for a 1-0 advantage.
South Burlington committed a turnover a few yards from the end zone on its next trip up the field, but Chalnick blocked a Solons pass to give her team the disc agin. Wickenden set up Margulius for an easy catch in the left portion of the end zone to make it a 1-1 game.
Wickenden knocked down two passes to spoil back-to-back MHS possessions, but a few minutes later Finley Torrens-Martin gained control of the disc in a dangerous situation and made the Wolves pay for a costly mistake. Flora made a deep cut into the end zone to draw a defender away from Abele, who sprinted toward the left side an hauled in a pinpoint pass for a 2-1 advantage.
Jerome caused a turnover shortly after the ensuing pull and then South Burlington regained possession. An interception by Montpelier's Ruby Moorhead on a long throw down the right sideline set the stage for the Solons' next point. Hall launched a hammer throw down the right sideline during a fast break, connecting to McDermet for a 3-1 cushion.
Five minutes later South Burlington's Liz Toupin drew a foul while attempting to catch a towering pass. Toupin was sharp on the restart, heaving the disc to Lambert in the end zone to slice the deficit to 3-2.
The Solons successfully executed a goal-line stand after committing another turnover and then Hall assisted a wide-open Jerome, extending the lead to 4-2. Margulius rose to the occasion with 63:30 on the clock, picking off a Montpelier pass and promptly setting up Vogt in the left corner of the end zone. Following an interception by Flemer, Gelfenbein sent an offering to Margulius and watched her teammate serve up an acrobatic bid to even the score at 4-4.
Gelfenbein assisted Hawkes for a 5-4 lead entering the final 44 minutes. Montpelier responded 3:30 later when Abele hauled in a pass from Torrens-Martin. A retracted call caused a brief period of confusion, but the Wolves quickly regrouped and pulled ahead 6-5 when Hawkes found Flemer in the right side of the end zone with 36:30 remaining.
The Solons struggled to link together passes for awhile before finally leveling the score again nearly 10 minutes later. Torrens-Martin sent a throw that flew over Abele and ended up in the hands of Flora to make it 6-6.
"We have a saying in Ultimate: Every point is 1-1," Hankes said. "And this game, it was actually tied for the majority of the game. …And this normally is how our games with Montpelier go. That's why it's so fun and so competitive and we're so closely matched."
The Wolves squandered a pair of golden scoring opportunities by dropping two passes close to the end zone, but South Burlington regained control of the disc and showcased its potential by stringing together nearly 30 straight passes. Even though that impressive disc control didn't directly result in a point, South Burlington eventually grabbed a 7-6 lead when Jensen assisted Gelfenbein for an acrobatic catch with 17:45 remaining. A 35-yard throw by Hall set up Abele a few inches from the out-of-bounds line to spark another tie at 7-7 with 14:30 left to play.
Both defenses stepped up during crunch time, but Margulius forced a crucial turnover entering the final minutes. The multi-talented athlete instinctively raced toward the end zone and gained the tiniest bit of separation on her defender. With the disc drifting toward the left side, Margulius flew face-first through the air and made the improbable snag on a Jensen pass for a game-changing goal.
"I always know Clara is going to be there," Jensen said. "I saw the open space and I knew she would get there. I saw her running and I just had trust in her."
Margulius led her team as a go-to handler for much of the afternoon, but she was also prepared to use her sticky fingers and leaping ability to punish the Solons.
"I was just psyched we made it that far," Margulius said. "It was a gorgeous throw and I knew I wasn't going to get there if I didn't lay out. So I figured, 'Go for it.' And I came up with it, which was amazing."
Toupin broke up two dangerous plays by MHS on the defensive end to keep her team in control as the Solons attempted to force a Universe point. When Jensen got the disc back in her hands, she didn't hesitate to gamble a bit with a searching pass toward Margulius on the right side of the end zone. The attempt drifted inches over the Solons' last defender and Margulius made another sprawling grab for the game-winning point.
"I was not thinking Universe point," Margulius said. "I knew we needed the next one to win the game. And I knew we had it in us. So when it was thrown up in the end zone, I knew that was my disc. And I went up and I got it."