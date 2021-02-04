EAST MONTPELIER — The two-time defending state champion U-32 girls received a wake-up call Thursday while falling to Peoples Academy and Montpelier in Nordic skiing action.
Solons freshman Meg Voisin won the girls race in 14 minutes, 30 seconds. Estherline Carlson (15:34) and varsity soccer standouts Anja Rand (16:46) and Lucia McCallum (17:47) also scored points for MHS.
“It was a great day for Solons Nordic,” Montpelier coach Brian Carlson said. “Last year we had a total of three racers at MHS, so to have 24 kids racing hard today was a thrill to see. Not to mention that we had a ninth-grade girl winning the varsity race and three ninth-grade boys in the top 10.”
Also competing for the Solons were Ruby Bryant (17:47), Mary Margaret Page (18:27), Mae Browning (18:34), Althea Torrens-Martin (21:32) and Elianna Moorhead (24:38).
Peoples, which won D-II crowns in 2003 and 2005, was led by Anna Isselhardt (15:09), Linden Osborne (15:35), Gabbie Schaffer (15:37) and Phoenix Masten (16:05). The Wolves’ arsenal also included Emily Kimball (18:57), Lucy Nigro (19:44), Lucy Ramirez-Valcor (19:44) and Mia Smith (21:49).
Avery Knauss (16:18) set the pace for U-32 in front of teammates Amy Felice (16:25), Esther Mackie (16:27) and Ayla Bodach-Turner (16:34). Also racing for the Raiders were Anna Knauss (17:04), Shams Ferver (18:09), Ella Bradley (18:09), Norah Wilcox (18:57), Addy Budliger (19:18) and Nina Young (20:06).
The top finishers for the U-32 boys were Carson Beard (11:50), Austin Beard (11:52), Jacob Miller-Arsenault (12:21) and Jed Kurts (13:13). Six of their teammates finished in less than 15 minutes: Oliver Hansen (13:40), Cameron Thompson (13:59), Sam Clark (14:17), Tzevi Schwartz (14:17), Clark Bennett (14:50) and Wilder Brown (14:59). Rounding out the Raiders’ lineup were Nils Young (15:37), Cyrus Hansen (15:43), Quinn Olney (16:19), Taggert Schrader (16:23) and Bo Ferver (18:37).
Scoring points for Montpelier were Sage Grossi (12:42), Ben Wetherell (14:03), Ezra Merrill-Triplett (14:10) and Chase Ehrlich (15:51). Close behind were fellow Solons Steven Supan (16:03), Jasper Turner (16:33), Avery Smart (17:14), Ethan Borland (17:58) and Taner Fletcher (18:56). Peoples Academy’s Eric Gover finished in 21:05.
“It was soft conditions and the time-trial format is tough because our kids are skiing against each other,” U-32 coach Mark Chaplin said. “It just doesn’t feel like a competition, but I get why we’re doing it. …And there are battles within the team. Our top two boys, the Beard twins, were within a few seconds of each other. Could they have gone faster if someone was in front of them? Who knows? The Peoples girls had a group of three or four of them. It depends on who’s motivated or not motivated within our team. If it works for you, it works for you. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.
“And the other issue was having this soft snow. I tried to groom it between races and make it better, just to smooth it out. But you can’t really pack it because it has to freeze. To some extent it helps to smooth things out, but to some extend it makes things softer. It’s hard to know whether it makes it fast or slow. And different schools are skiing at different times, so it’s difficult. It’s hard to believe it was a completely level playing field because conditions were changing so fast, so it was definitely titled.”
Harwood, U-32 and Montpelier will compete Saturday at the Elks Club.
