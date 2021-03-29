If a relatively untested Montpelier team wanted a challenge, the Solons got their wish Sunday.
Coach Nick Foster’s squad entered the Division II boys basketball championship against top-seeded North Country with a 9-0 record. The No. 2 Solons technically weren’t the favorites, but a quick glance at their results was enough to intimidate any puffy-chested opponent.
The Solons boasted a 29-point average margin of victory heading into the title game, and their strength of schedule was nothing to sneeze at this winter.
Nine-point victories over U-32 and Hazen were Montpelier’s closest regular-season tests, and they defeated the Raiders by 16 points during a rematch in East Montpelier.
Lake Region, a D-II finalist in 2019, suffered a 53-point loss to the Solons. Three days later Montpelier coasted to a 20-point win at St. Johnsbury, which won the D-I crown in 2019 and advanced to the title game last year. The Capital City crew carried that momentum into their next game, easily securing a 55-point win at Thetford. Montpelier blew out D-III finalist Williamsown by 25 points during the final tune-up before playoffs.
A 37-point playdown win over Harwood and a 38-point quarterfinal victory against Lamoille set up a semifinal clash with MSJ, but the Mounties forfeited due to Covid precautions.
“We wanted to play MSJ,” Foster said. “One thing I love about these kids is they love playing the best competition that we can play. They want to play intense games against good teams. And we knew MSJ would have been that team. And you had a feeling today that it was going to be hard to get away from North Country.”
Early deficits of 10-4 and 20-12 confirmed Foster’s suspicions. Austin Giroux and Corbin Brueck nabbed early steals for the Falcons, and Montpelier committed its third straight turnover a few minutes later when Brueck drew a charge.
The Solons got back on track midway through the quarter, scoring on three straight trips of the court to close the gap to 14-12. Leo Riby-Williams assisted Nathan LaRosa for a fast-break layup and then Riby-Williams converted an old-fashioned three-point play. LaRosa’s weak-side layup made it a two-point game. Cayde MicKnack answered with a puback before Corbin Brueck drained his 3-pointer with two seconds left in the first quarter, pushing the Falcons in front 20-12.
“They’re a very good team,” Montpelier’s Tyler Ricker said. “And I think it just goes to show you that, no matter what the rankings are, it’s two teams battling it out. And at the end of the day, it’s just who comes out on top.”
The Solons scored seven unanswered points in a one-minute span at the start of the third quarter. Rashid Nickiema kicked things off with a 3-pointer before Ricker and Riby-Williams added two points apiece. The Solons defense held North Country scoreless for the opening 3:45 of the quarter, thanks to defensive rebounds from Ricker, Nikiema and Riby Williams. Nickiema also drew a charge and Riby-Williams recorded a steal to frustrate the Falcons. A puback by Bobby Cody followed by 3-pointers from Ricker and Will Bruzzese gave their team a 27-20 advantage.
Corbin Brueck ended North Country’s scoring slump by crashing the offensive glass after his own miss and capitalizing on a second-chance shot. Micknack, Bryce Gunn and Austin Giroux added two more baskets, off-setting fast-break layups by Ricker and LaRosa. Neither team scored in the final minute of the first half, leaving MHS with a 32-29 lead.
“It was good that we went to the zone and I feel like we shut them down after that,” Riby-Williams said.
Nikiema scored four quick points at the start of the third quarter, thanks to a backdoor pass from Riby-Williams and a heads-up inbounds pass from Bruzzese. An acrobatic layup by Riby-Williams helped the Solons preserve their lead even though they committed three turnovers during five trips up the court.
“We had some timely baskets with Leo getting one to go there, and Rashid scoring a couple times,” Foster said. “And we had a couple putbacks. Offensively, it wasn’t really pretty with our passing and cutting and the spacing with everything. But we got some gritty basket.”
Giroux caught fire in a flash, scoring three times during a one-minute span. He followed with a 3-pointer, closing he gap to 43-42 before Micknak’s putback briefly gave the Falcons the lead again. Riby-Williams and Nikiema countered with baskets for MHS, but Giroux drained another long-range shot at the end of the third quarter to slice the deficit to 51-47.
“Every time we scored, he answered with a 3,” Foster said. “He was solid. And we knew he could stand out there and knock down shots. But he hit some big, big shots. And every time we lost him just a little bit, it just went it.”
Nikiema and Ricker both grabbed two defensive rebounds at the start of the final quarter as the Falcons went scoreless for nearly three minutes.
Riby-Williams and Nikiema served up four points apiece at the offense end, allowing MHS to pull ahead 60-52. The Solons’ defense clamped down again and limited North Country to zero points for almost four minutes, resulting in a 64-52 cushion with 40 seconds remaining. Giroux’s NBA 3-pointer made it a single-digit game again, but the final outcome was inevitable as his team ran out of time.
“We really thought that we could use (fitness) to our advantage and be really conditioned and have eight really athletic kids that can get get up and down the floor,” Foster said. “But today I don’t think it was a factor all. It was one of the first teams that we played all year that did not tire.”
The Solons finished 20-4 last season and hadn’t gone all way since 2005. Montpelier has made 32 trips to the semifinals and 16 trips to the finals, winning its first crowns in 1925, 1926, 1935, 1944 and 1949. The 2021 campaign marks the only time in over a half-century that MHS recorded a perfect season.
“It was a good win to end our senior year and I’m just grateful that I could play with this group of guys for so long,” Riby-Williams said. “People were saying that because we got the MSJ loss that we don’t deserve to be here. But I think we showed today that we deserved to be here. And that we’ll always deserve to be here.”
