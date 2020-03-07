BARRE - It can be easy to play the game of "What if…" any time a hard-fought championship ends in a one-point loss.
For Montpelier's boys basketball team, the final seconds of Saturday's 53-52 defeat against Fair Haven will be talked about and scrutinized for quite some time.
Following a missed second free-throw attempt by Leo Riby-Williams with 4.3 seconds remaining, the junior took advantage of a tip by teammate Tyler Ricker to grab the rebound on the left side. Riby-Williams instinctively took a few steps toward the baseline, drawing a double-team from Fair Haven seniors Joey Gannon and Aubrey Ramey.
Despite some contact, the off-balance Solons forward rose above both defenders and put up a short jumper that hit the front of the rim. Ricker retreated to the weak side for a potential putback, but time expired and the Slaters celebrated mid-court in front of nearly 2,000 fans.
"Leo got himself to the line, he battled for the rebound and gave us another opportunity," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "And we're a half-a-tick from Tyler being there to put one back in. I'm not surprised that these guys just fought until the last bit there. It's going to hurt for awhile here. But for the younger kids, if nothing else, it's going to just make them a little bit more hungry to get right on the doorstep."
Fair Haven ends the season at 23-1. Montpelier falls to 20-4. After a game featuring six ties and six lead changes, the Capital City squad can't help but wonder what could have been.
But it's hard to second-guess Montpelier's approach against a Slaters side that opened the season with 15 straight victories. The only blemish on Fair Haven's record was a 53-50 loss to Mill River. Eighteen of the Slaters' victories were by double-digits.
"All the matchups were difficult today," Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost said. "Ricker on the wing is a great scorer, and Riby-Williams on the inside. You've got the point guard (Jonah Cattaneo) that could be one of the best in the state."
Prenevost's team coughed up the ball twice in the first half and seven times in the second. Montpelier committed five turnovers in the opening two quarters and four after the break.
The Solons made five 3-pointers and were 5 of 10 from the foul line. Shooting 50% percent from the stripe is not ideal for any team. But Foster had no complaints in front of a sold-out crowd making every attempt to rattle the shooter.
And even though Fair Haven made eight 3-pointers, the Slaters wound up going 1 of 5 from the stripe. Fair Haven missed three straight foul shots during the final 2:41, including the front end of two 1-and-1 situations.
Kohlby Murray and Gannon both had the opportunity to make it a two-possession game when they stepped to the line during the final 12 seconds. Back-to-back misses and a Riby-Williams rebound allowed the Solons to call a timeout and draw up a final play. Riby-Williams was fouled and made his first attempt before watching his second shot clang off the back-right portion of the cylinder.
"They missed a key foul shot down there, and we missed a key one here," Prenevost said. "It could have gone either way. They're a great ball club, they're well-coached and it looked like they're great kids - they play hard. It was a heck of a high school game. What a final."
Zack Ellis finished with 17 points for the Slaters. He was followed by teammates Sawyer Ramey (15 points, three assists), Aubrey Ramey (10 points, five rebounds, two steals), Gannon (eight points, five rebounds, three assists) and Murray (six rebounds, two steals).
"Gannon made a tough shot down the stretch, and (Sawyer) Rainey had one (3-pointer) out of the corner and one out of the top there," Foster said. "Those are two big 3's. We knew we could stick to him, but we kind of picked our poison there."
Riby-Williams recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one block. Cattaneo chipped in with nine points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals.
"We were watching (Montpelier) all season and I knew they were good," Prenovost said. "We saw them twice in person, we got them on tape and we knew we'd have a battle. But we won, and that's all that counts."
Ricker (eight points) and fellow guard Ben Gambill (seven points) helped power MHS. The score was tied at 15 after the first quarter, thanks to a 28-foot bank shot at the buzzer by Murray. Sawyer Ramey assisted Aubrey Ramey for a short jumper at the halftime buzzer for a 32-30 lead. When the Solons trailed 43-34 with 2:57 left in the third quarter, they didn't panic.
"We were pretty loose," Foster said. "We got down 5-0 early and we bounced back. We just needed to see a shot to go in and get a stop. And then the game came to us. It's tough early on the offensive end. You're away from the bench and the kids have to get into their stuff without a whole lot of direction. And they found their way pretty good there."
One of the biggest X-factors was the performance of Nathan LaRosa. The Montpelier reserve basked in the spotlight with seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
"(LaRosa) wasn't on the radar, but up here anybody can take over," Prenevost said. "It's such a neat atmosphere, so you can't be surprised by anybody."
LaRosa was the star quarterback for a cooperative football team at U-32 during the fall and made a slow-but-steady transition to basketball during the winter season. He fired up his team during Saturday's first half as teammate Isaak Donahue faced early foul trouble. LaRosa's athleticism in the paint help the Solons outrebound the Slaters 13-6 in the first half.
"Coming out of football season, it takes a couple extra weeks for Nathan to get into basketball mode," Foster said. "But by the time we get to the end of the year, he's right into it. He played great today and he just has great energy. He's fearless and a great teammate - you want him out there."
Despite the final outcome, Foster hopes that his players hold their heads high and see the big picture following so many accomplishments this winter. This is a team that cleared a massive hurdle after suffering home quarterfinal losses in three of the past four years. The Solons made their first appearance at the Barre Aud since 2009 and gave their fans a breathtaking finale.
"We could have done this, could have done that: There's so many different things that could have happened either way today," Foster said. "Everyone will (wonder) - it's human nature. But we had four losses on the year, and all of them one-possession games. We had a feeling it was going to be that way today - we just ended up on the wrong end of it."
