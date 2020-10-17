MONTPELIER - Senior Day was cause for celebration around the Capital City after a 1-0 boys soccer victory over Peoples.
Ben Collier assisted Quinn Mills 25 seconds into overtime, giving Montpelier a late-season boost one week before the start of Division II playoffs.
"We played a long ball on the kickoff, they won it and there was a tackle in the midfield," MHS coach Eric Bagley said. "Tyler Ricker won the ball and he played a nice pass to Ben, who was able to turn. And he played a through ball to Quinn, and Quinn took a touch around their center back toward the post. Their goalie came out to cut off the angle and he lifted it past him."
Mills, Ricker and classmates Brecken Shea, Patryk Harris, Leo Riby-Williams, Bela Hughes and Evan Fuller basked in the spotlight after MHS secured its closest victory of the season. Riby-Williams, Ricker, Shea, Harris, Fuller and Will Bruzzese led the way defensively, fueling a bounce-back performance after Thursday's 1-0 loss at Harwood.
"At Harwood and today, our shape was good and we had players in the right position," Bagley said. "You're almost always going to have two or three breakdowns a game, but we defended well."
Montpelier goalie Max Weinstein (three saves) locked up his third clean sheet of the season.
"They had a few free kicks that Max was able to handle," Bagley said. "And they had a couple through balls where he came out and got them. In the first half he made one really good save after they got in behind us."
Goalie Dylan Haskins turned aside five shots for PA. Ronnie Riby-Williams almost ended the game in regulation, but the Wolves back line stepped up to the challenge.
"We had a really good chance toward the end of the second half after Ronnie had a good move down the right-hand side," Bagley said. "He cut it down that end line toward the goal and played a nice ball across. We had a shot and Dylan made a really good save. We got the rebound, but one of their defenders cleared it off the line."
Montpelier (3-2) moves up to the No. 5 spot in the Division II standings and will travel to play Randolph at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Peoples Academy (3-3) will travel to play Thetford at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
"We changed the formation before overtime to try and get a little more control in the middle part of the field," Bagley said. "We scored 25 seconds in, so it's tough to say if it made a difference. But it was good to get the goal because Peoples defended us so well from their strikers to their back line. You always know that they're going to play incredibly hard, and it was a difficult game for us. They did a good job today."
BOYS SOCCER
Harwood 2, North Country 1
NEWPORT - A penalty-kick goal in the 2nd minute allowed the Highlanders to play with the lead for nearly the whole match Saturday.
Finn O'Hara was fouled inside the 18-yard box and teammate Hayden Adams made it 1-0 on the free kick. Adams assisted O'Hara in the 51st minute before the Falcons attempted to rally late. Amos Wiley scored with 3:48 remaining, but goalie Jake Collier (three saves) and the HU defense smothered North Country during the final minutes.
Travis Pepin stopped four shots for the Falcons (3-4). North Country will travel to play Northfield-Williamstown at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Williamstown.
"Despite the early goal, the game turned into a battle," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. "North Country defended well individually and had a good game plan. We looked best when we made smart combinations outside, but we couldn’t capitalize on any services. We will take the win, but we need to play better to close out the regular season."
The Highlanders (6-1) moved up to the No. 2 position in the Division II standings with one week left before playoffs. Harwood will host Stowe (5-1) at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Raiders earned a 2-0 victory in Duxbury in 2017, ending Harwood’s streak of scoring 27 unanswered goals. The teams tied in 2018 before Stowe prevailed in overtime last year.
Northfield-Williamstown 3, Thetford 3
THETFORD - The Panthers rallied from a three-goal halftime deficit Saturday to salvage a draw against Paine Mountain.
First-half goals by Jon Tenney, Cooper Hurley and Ethan Monmaney-Utton put the Blue Devils and Marauders in the driver's seat at the break. The cooperative team knocked the ball around for the opening 40 minutes, using short combination passes to generate lots of scoring opportunities. Hurley is a freshman who tallied his first varsity goal, so his team was buzzing at the break.
"We played such beautiful soccer the first half with quick passing and tricky give-and-go's all over the field from back to front," Northfield-Williamstown coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. "But we let down our energy big-time in the second half. They came out wanting it more, then grew more confident each goal that went in."
A trio of free kicks led to Thetford goals after the break. It gave the Panthers their second 3-3 tie of the season.
"The field was a soggy mess that got worse and worse as the game went on," Crawford-Stempel said. "Our play is based on nice passing and movement off the ball and building play from the back all the way to the front. And we couldn't do it because we were slipping. They played a simple kick-and-run game and it worked against us with the messy field and our lesser interest in attacking the ball."
Neither team cold finish things off in the first overtime period, but Paine Mountain almost delivered the Golden Goal during the final minutes.
"We did regroup for the second overtime," Crawford-Stempel said. "We played with a lot better energy and intensity-wise and had a couple good chances, but couldn't pull it off. It was a fair result for them because of how well they played and how poorly we played in the second half. But it should never have come down to overtime."
Thetford (1-2-3) will travel to play Peoples at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Paine Mountain will host North Country the same day in Williamstown.
"In the end, it will be a great learning experience about how to play a full game and how to close out a game," Crawford-Stempel said. "Hopefully they will see the mental and physical focus and intensity you need to play winning soccer. So far this season we've played great in spurts but let down and had to sweat out the end. We're growing. I know this team has tons of character and desire. We are all super disappointed with the way the game went but we'll file it away and not let it happen again."
Vergennes 6 Spaulding 0
VERGENNES - The Commodores struck four times in the first 18 minutes Saturday, led by two goal from Tucker Stearns.
Goalie Kent Barcomb made five saves in the first half for the Tide, who trailed 4-0 at the break. Second-half goalie Trevor Arsenault also recorded five saves.
Vergennes pulled ahead in the second minute when Stearns fired a shot past Barcomb. Adam Sausville assisted Avery Husk in the 8th minute, while Jonathan Willis set up Stearns in the 16th. Shamus Rooney connected to Jarret Muzzy for another goal in the 18th. Husk extended the lead to 5-0 in the 60th minute on a feed from Willis. Shamus Rooney capitalized on a Muzzy assist five minutes later.
"After the early goals it was a pretty even contest," Crimson Tide coach Ben Taylor said.
Gabriel Kadric (one save) helped Vergennes earn its fourth shutout. The Commodores (5-1-1) will travel to play Missisquoi at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Spaulding (0-6) will visit Middlebury the same day.
GIRLS SOCCER
U-32 5 Lamoille 0
HYDE PARK - Three goals and two assists Saturday by Caroline Kirby helped the Raiders remain one of three unbeaten teams in Division II.
The senior midfielder used a combination of creativity and precision to overwhelm the Lancers from start to finish. She set up Jordan Pryce in the 6th minute and doubled the lead in the 12th. Caitlin Chevalier converted a Kirby assist for a 3-0 halftime lead. Sasha Kennedy assisted one of Kirby's two second-half goals.
Keeper Emily Hutchins made seven saves for the Lancers (2-3). Raiders goalie Evie Moore stopped two shots in her third straight shutout. U-32 (5-0) has outscored opponents 21-2 and will travel to play Randolph at 4 p.m. Monday.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32, 3, St. Johnsbury 2
ST. JOHNSBURY - Sophomore Caitlyn Fielder and the Raiders turned the tables on the Hilltoppers during Saturday's chilly showdown.
Alexandra Weller taller her first varsity goal in the victory, while Fielder continued her scoring streak with two goals. The U-32 defense held its ground at the end to avenge a loss by the same score 11 days ago.
"We are pretty psyched because this game wasn't originally on our schedule," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "Both teams wanted to schedule more JV contests, and we discussed that the last time we played. The AD's from both schools reached out to schedule a JV game, and then their coach asked, 'What about varsity?'"
Taylor Farnsworth scored 35 seconds into the first quarter to give the Hilltoppers the lead.
"It woke us up, but there rest of the first quarter was fairly even," Burns said.
A trio of U-32 goals in the second quarter quickly flipped the script. Cady Burgess and Morgan Ribolini helped set up Fielder with 12:50 on the clock for the equalizer. A penalty corner set the stage for Weller's go-ahead goal with 4:50 left in the first half.
"Alex has been practicing deflecting it in on the left post, so it was really exciting that she scored that way," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "It was a corner where Cady drove it in and Alex touched it in outside the post."
The Raiders added a crucial goal with 24 seconds left in the second quarter for a 3-1 lead at the brea. Natalie Beauregard collected a pass from Alaina Beauregard and crossed the ball to Fielder for a hard-fought shot amid a pack of players.
"It was a wet, messy day in front of the goal," Burns said. "On the drive over there was snow in the mountains and there were a few patches near the field."
Alexis Duranleau closed the gap to one goal with 7:02 remaining. Her team finished with a 9-2 advantage on penalty corners and outshot the Raiders 11-7.
"St. Johnsbury came out really strong in the fourth quarter," Burns said. "They were pressuring us in the last few minutes and Cady Burgess saved the game for us. There were a couple late penalty corners, and on one of them Cady came out and grabbed the ball and single-handedly worked the ball up to midfield to protect the win. They had six penalty corners in the second half and we had zero."
Goalie Maddy Hurlburt made four saves for the Hilltoppers. U-32 goalie Kiki Hayward blocked nine shots.
"Kiki stepped up really big for us," Burns said. "They had some nice breakaways and Kiki was really strong."
St. Johnsbury (4-3) has suffered three straight losses. U-32 (4-2) will carry a four-game winning streak into Monday's 4 p.m. regular-season finale at Montpelier.
