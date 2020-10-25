EAST MONTPELIER - Two magical corner kicks by Montpelier's Quinn Mills gave brothers Leo and Ronnie Riby-Williams the chance to steal a victory from U-32 on Saturday.
The Solons trailed with just over a minute left in regulation when Mills set up Leo Riby-Williams for the game-tying header at the far post. With 6:08 left in the second overtime, the Solons overloaded on Leo Riby-Williams during another corner by Mills. This time, Ronnie Riby-Williams used the extra few inches of space to nod in the Golden Goal for a 3-2 victory.
"I was right in front of him," Leo Riby-Williams said. "They doubled me and he's wide open behind me."
Montpelier (5-3) will be the No. 6 seed for the Division II post-season, while U-32 (4-4) settles for the No. 7 seed. The Raiders could have leapfrogged the Solons with a win, but they'll still earn a home playoff match.
"I'm very happy with the way our backs played," U-32 coach Mike Noyes said. "We let one slip through. Corners have been tough for us this year, and we gave up two today. And credit to them: It was a beautiful ball and a good header."
Phinnaeus Low, Noah McLane, Jacob Bizzozero and Gabe Van Hoy set the tone for U-32's defense. The Raiders have used three keepers all fall, rotating in Oscar Affarone, Jas Zendik and J.T. Nordenson. Zendik earned the start Saturday after helping his team stay close with St. Johnsbury during a 1-0 loss. The Craftsbury transfer rose to the occasion, holding MHS scoreless for the first 57 minutes.
The Raiders scored in the closing minutes of the first half after a foul was called near the left corner. Montpelier's two-player wall couldn't prevent a lofted cross to the far past by Sean Butler. Dylan Clayton got a jump on the ball, taking extra time to make sure his header was low and on target for a 1-0 lead.
In the 50th minute Zendik leapt into a crowd and robbed the Solons on a swerving corner by Mills from the right side. Clayton surprised everyone in the 54th minute by running onto a bouncing pass, faking a right-footed shot and using the slightest of touches to cut the ball back toward the left side. Three Solons attempted to stop the senior, but he seized the split-second window by chipping a left-footed bid into the upper-right corner.
Zendik kept the shutout bid intact with a variety of tough saves in slick conditions A low through ball by Brooks Duprey set up Tyler Thomas in the 58th minute, closing the gap to 2-1.
"They put a lot of guys in front of the ball and they did a good job and they made it very difficult on us," Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. "It started with a great through ball from Brooks to Tyler, and it finally got us going after Tyler had a nice finish there. And we kept at it and kept at it and got the late equalizer on that corner kick."
Montpelier's Ben Collier fired a 6-yard rebound chance just wide of the left post before his team delivered a trio of corners at the end of regulation. Following the equalizer, Montpelier earned another corner from the right side. Mills served the ball into the mix with a few seconds to spare. Zendik got a glove on the corner and punched it away as Leo Riby-Williams was flying in for another header.
"We nearly scored the winner with a couple of seconds left, but their keeper made a great save on that corner," Bagley said. "To get up, and in that big of a crowd to get a hand of that ball, was pretty impressive."
Collier almost ended things in the first overtime, but his deflected shot hit the left post and was cleared away at the last second. Zendik scrambled toward the top of the penalty box in the 87th minute and used his body to make a sprawling block on a low bullet by Mills.
Zendik (eight saves) also denied Ronnie Riby-Williams in overtime and leaned on his teammates in the 93rd minute following a short corner by Mills and Collier. A shot outside the lift post left the Raiders vulnerable, but Tyler Hedding booted the ball away at the goal line.
Less than two minutes later, Ronnie Riby-Williams didn't pass up the scoring chance while his older brother attracted extra attention. The sophomore striker re-entered the game during overtime and took advantage of his fresh legs.
"I took a longer break because I've had some hip issues," Ronnie Riby-Williams said. "(Bagley) subs me in and gets me going and rotates me with the other strikers. I really wanted to get one this game, so I tried to find the back of the net."
Goalie Max Weinstein stopped three shots for MHS, which will seek its first championship since 1994.
"He's the best goalie in the state," Mills said of the sophomore keeper.
U-32 standout Trevor Clayton was sidelined early in the match following a challenge by Leo Riby-Williams. Despite missing one of their top scorers, the Raiders recorded their fifth multi-goal game of the season.
"We put ourselves in a hole to start," Bagley said. "I didn't think we were as focussed as U-32 was. I thought they came out much harder than we did in the second half. They went up 2-0 and finally something clicked. And we started actually playing and pushing forward and doing the things that were necessary for us to be successful. I took us a little while to get going, but we finally got there in the end. It's important for us not to put ourselves in that kind of hole. We need to be better at being ready to play come next week."
