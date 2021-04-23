Andrew Tringe's two-run single in the sixth inning gave the Montpelier baseball team some breathing room during Friday's 10-3 victory over Hazen.
The Solons only recorded five hits, but they capitalized on eight walks and a handful of errors to prevail. Winning pitcher Braeden Talbert hit a two-run double in the fourth inning with two outs.
"The score looks like an easy win, but it wasn't," MHS coach Logan Cooke said. "That game could have gone either way. Hazen has a young team, like us. And for the next few years that won't be a team we'd love to face in a pressure situation."
Adams threw the first four innings for MHS, which opened the season with Saturday's 23-5 victory over Danville. Adams allowed two hits, recorded four stakeouts and issued one walk. Tringe finished up on the mound, striking out four batters and issuing one walk. He gave up one hit and left four Wildcats stranded on base.
"In the sixth inning the bases were loaded with one out, and Andrew came in to pitch for us," Cooke said. "He'd never pitched an inning of varsity before, and he didn't pitch a ton in middle school. He came in and was able to get out of the jam. And he had a great seventh inning on the mound. It's as clutch as you can get as a sophomore in his first situation on the mound. The pressure could not have been higher. It was a 5-2 game and it could have gone many ways. We were starting to feel a comeback from Hazen, and Andrew slammed the door hard. And it allowed us to come out with some confidence in the bottom of the sixth."
Jadon Baker recorded one hit and scored one run for Hazen. Teammate Ethan Shopland had one RBI. Tyler Rivard started on the mound for the Wildcats before being relieved by Andrew Menard. The Solons disrupted Hazen's comeback attempt by plating five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Tringe's clutch single drove in Nate Groff and Talbert.
"(Rivard) was throwing hard and he was intimidating," Cooke said. "In the sixth inning we put a couple at-bats together and we were able to score some runs with patient hitting. Andrew Tringe hit a ball between the shortstop and third baseman. The shortstop made a great play to get his glove on it, but he couldn't get to it. It was a great ball to the gap."
Niles Hogan recorded a bunt single for the Solons in his varsity debut.
"Niles started playing baseball last year, but he's a super fast kid," Cooke said. "We were short on numbers today and he played outfield and he laid down a beautiful bunt. And he's got the wheels to pull it out."
Hazen (0-1) will travel to play Northfield at 11 a.m. Saturday. Montpelier (2-0) will face Thetford at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"We only had one sub on the bench today because of vacation and injury," Cooke said. "But guys stepped into new roles for us and played positions they hadn't played much. And this week we had two practices in the gym because of snow. So we'll take a win however we can get it."
