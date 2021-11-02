DUXBURY — Montpelier’s Eric Bagley isn’t a superstitious coach, but he’s not about to mess with the pre-game routine of junior Ronnie Riby-Williams.
The Solons striker scored in the 6th minute of Tuesday’s Division II boys soccer semifinal, helping the No. 3 Solons (16-1) avenge their only loss of the season with a 1-0 victory over No. 2 Harwood (14-2-1). Riby-Williams opened the scoring 23 seconds into his team’s quarterfinal victory over U-32 and will head into Saturday’s title clash against Milton with 24 goals this season.
“It was a great ball from (Brooks Duprey) and I just had to get up there and get a piece of it,” Riby-Williams said after the semifinal. “And I was lucky to get a good head on it and put it in the back of the net.”
Montpelier will face top-seeded Milton (17-0) in Saturday’s 10 a.m. final at South Burlington High School. The Solons rallied to a 2-1 victory in last year’s title game to spoil the Yellowjackets’ perfect season. Milton has outscored opponents 94-9 this fall. The Solons have recorded 66 goals while allowing five.
“They score a lot of goals — they’re really good at that,” Montpelier’s Ben Collier said of the Yellowjackets. “I can’t say that they’ve been super well-tested so far this season though. So I think it will be interesting.”
Harwood opened the season with a 5-0 loss to D-I semifinalist South Burlington, but after that the Highlanders outscored opponents 74-7 while recording 10 shutouts. Coach Joe Yalicki’s team created a pair of early scoring chances in the rematch with the Solons, with Chris James blasting a shot over the crossbar in the second minute. Teammate Cooper Olney attempted to set up Jordan Shullenberger for a close-range shot in the fourth minute, but Solons keeper Brio Levitt intercepted the pass.
The Solons earned a 40-yard free kick from the left flank in the sixth minute and Duprey curled a long cross toward the top of the 6-yard box. Harwood goalie Liam Combs (three saves) charged off the goal line to challenge the play, leading to a 50-50 mid-air skirmish with Riby-Williams. The Solons’ forward reached the pass a split-second before the HU keeper and used his head to redirect the ball toward the crossbar. His lofted scoring attempt flew 12 feet into the air before falling back down just before the goal line. A crew of Highlanders scrambled back to get a foot on the sharply spinning shot, but MHS senior Will Bruzzese shielded the ball with his upper body and didn’t let up until the Riby-Williams scoring bid was safely nestled in the side netting.
“Brooks played the ball exactly where it needed to be and then Ronnie just made a really athletic play,” Bruzzese said. “He got up over their defenders and got a head on it. It was a really good play by both of them.”
Montpelier has scored 30 unanswered goals while recording nine straight shutout victories. Bruzzese and fellow central defender Clayton Foster worked alongside outside backs Carter Bruzzese, Tyler Thomas and Patryk Harris to stymie a Highlanders team that was only shut out once in the regular season.
“We were pretty nervous, but at the same time we’ve got a lot of good players,” Will Bruzzese said. “And a lot of players who played really well today and really smart. And we knew if we just played smart and kept our heads, that we could defend those guys.”
Levitt stopped a low, skipping 30-yard direct kick by James in the 11th minute to keep his shutout streak intact. Four minutes later James attempted to find Nicolas Moran outside the right post, but Levitt picked off the pass.
“Brio has had really, really good season and he kept that up tonight and got another clean sheet,” Collier said. “He’s been playing super well.”
The Montpelier defense was busy throughout the opening half, but the Solons didn’t play around with the ball and made decisive passes away from pressure. As a result, the Harwood attackers wound up chasing after the ball for several lengthy stretches. Even though Highlanders striker Jordan Shullenberger entered the match with a school-record 28 goals on the season, he wasn’t able to fire any shots on target against the Solons.
“We’ve had an eye on Jordan for a little bit,” Riby-Williams said. “We know that he can put the ball in the back of the net, but we weren’t too worried about it. We have great defenders back there that can take care of the job.”
Olney dribbled toward the left portion of the penalty area and delivered a cross over the head of Levitt in the 20th minute. A header by one of his teammates missed the mark and Montpelier immediately cleared away the rebound.
Montpelier attempted the double the lead in the 25th minute after Sina Fallahi was fouled 45 yards away from the goal. Duprey sent the restart toward the far post, where Will Bruzzese’s header was reeled in by Combs.
Foster headed away a dangerous chip near the penalty stripe in the 28th minute, sending the ball over the end line. Teammate Noah Samuelsen knocked away the ensuing corner kick to keep HU off the scoreboard.
“Our midfield with Brooks and Noah and Ben, they were phenomenal,” Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. “Tactically, they didn’t put a foot wrong today. They were really smart in how they defended and the spaces that they were defending. And when we got the ball, we tried to get forward as much as we could.”
James nearly assisted Olney for a close-range shot outside the left post in the 30th minute, but Fallahi got his body in front of the ball to bail out the Solons. When a Harwood player fell to the ground inside the 18-yard box in the 33rd minute, several Highlanders pleaded for a penalty kick. The officials ruled otherwise, prompting the athletes to continue playing. Four minutes later Shullenberger raced after a loose ball near the top of the 6-yard box and fired a half-volley over the iron.
“(Shullenberger) has had an amazing season and he’s improved so much since last year,” Bruzzese said. “He’s really good with the ball at his feet, he’s super composed and a really good finisher too. So we just tried to do our best to stay in front of him and try and get a second defender to help. Because when he’s 1-on-1, he’s really good at getting goals.”
The Solons threatened to double the lead twice during the final minutes of the first half. Riby-Williams beat Combs to a ball outside the right post in the 38th minute and blasted a low shot toward the near side, only to watch James make a goal-line save. Riby-Williams set up Olin Duggan for an apparent goal with less than a second on the clock, but the referees huddled together and decided that the ball crossed the line after time had expired.
“If that goal goes in, obviously it makes things a lot easier for us,” Bagley said. “It was right there and maybe a second late — if that. So it was pretty close. It was a really good run by Olin, a great first touch and we just got unlucky with the time running out there.”
Riby-Williams rose up above a crowd of players in the 45th minute and headed a 45-yard free kick from Duprey wide of the target. The Solons earned a corner kick in the 47th minute and Fallahi was denied on a spinning left-footed shot outside the left post. Three minutes later Riby-Williams launched a low shot that rolled a foot wide of the right post.
According to Yalicki, the slick conditions made it even more difficult to finish during a clash between two of the top defensive teams in Vermont.
“There was play in both boxes,” Yalicki said. “And a ball that you play across in a normal game in September, it’s going to roll across and someone is going to get on it. Today’s game, it’s who can keep their footing and who can connect and just put the ball on frame. Brio didn’t have to make a lot of saves, but there were some crosses on frame that he gobbled up.”
The Highlanders delivered a dangerous corner kick in the 58th minute, forcing Levitt to make a two-handed punch save near the goal line. The Solons keeper caught a 35-yard direct kick to thwart HU again a minute later.
“A goal would have changed things, for sure,” Yalicki said. “They would have had to get guys forward and keep the ball a little bit more. But it just didn’t happen.”
A corner by HU’s Jack Birmingham in the 60th minute sailed over a pile of players and was quickly knocked out of harm’s way by Samuelsen. A minute later Collier fired a low shot through traffic that Combs tipped up and over the crossbar. The Solons squandered the subsequent corner kick by sending the ball across the end line.
Things got wild for the final 20 minutes when Yalicki decided to move James from central fullback to striker. The senior beat a Solons defender outside the left post in the 62nd minute and resisted the urge to shoot himself before slotting a backwards pass toward the top of the 6-yard box. Teammate Leif Brouillette got a foot on the ball but chipped a one-time shot over the crossbar. A minute later James settled a pass from Shullenberger in almost the exact same spot and played a similar ball in front of the goal mouth. This time Brouillette directed his shot on target, but Levitt dove toward the ground and blocked the scoring bid a few inches before it crossed the line.
“(James) had a couple of good balls, but we had a lot of guys in there,” Bagley said. “It’s one of the most dangerous passes you can make in soccer when you get down to the end line and you square it across. That’s really difficult to defend, but the guys did a great job of clearing the ball when they needed to. I think Brio made one save all game. And for a team that has scored as many goals as they have this year, that is really a testament to how well we defended and how well we shut down their playmakers today.”
Montpelier’s Felix Seiler came close to racing in for a breakaway attempt after chasing after a through ball in the 67th minute, but the Swiss exchange student was a half-step offside. Riby-Williams shifted his focus to defense at the end of the game, keeping a close eye on James to prevent any more high-percentage shots.
Samuelsen and Duprey both made crucial clearances in the 71st minute before Levitt intercepted a line-drive pass from Xavier Brookens to Shullenberger in the 73rd minute.
In the 75th minute Samuelsen used fancy footwork to dispossess the Highlanders in the middle of the pitch and chipped the ball over the top of HU’s back line. Fallahi ran toward the offering for a 1-on-1 clash with Combs, who made the save to keep his team in the hunt. Will Bruzzese and Riby-Williams both booted the ball out of their team’s defensive third during the closing minutes to lock up the final outcome.
“We just wanted to secure the win, so we had to move people around,” Riby-Williams said. “But we had a great formation and Bags put us in the right positions to be successful. And their formation didn’t worry us too much. We really got down to the case and put it away.”
With Montpelier’s top scorers adopting a defense-first mindset at the end, Harwood’s high-octane attack was silenced by the Solons’ kyrptonite.
“At the end we were just relying on the defense to get us through, so we put Ronnie back at center back,” Collier said. “We played five in the back and just got it to work. At that point we weren’t even trying to score. We were just trying to keep our lead.”
Although the Solons never completely parked the bus, they were happy to sit back for much of the match and protect their lead.
“(Bagley) prepared us for the game amazingly well,” Collier said. “Tactically, in that first half, we let them press us. But they weren’t getting amazing opportunities because of how we were defending. And I definitely credit him for that, because they’re a really good team and they’re going to have chance. But I think we did a good job limiting that.”
Montpelier secured its 13th shutout of the season to reinforce its reputation as one of Vermont’s stingiest defensive squads. The Solons shut out both Lake Region and U-32 on two occasions and also blanked Spaulding, Peoples, Lyndon, Thetford, Randolph, Lamoille, Paine Mountain, Stowe.
“Toward the end of the second half today, when they moved Jack to center back and Jordan was dropping into the midfield a little bit, we just wanted to make sure that they weren’t able to receive a ball and have some time and space to play those balls in behind,” Bagley said. “So we made that switch. And once we did that, they were pretty quiet. I did not expect Joe to push Christopher up front. And I thought it was a really smart move because he’s obviously a big, strong kid and he’s tough to stay in front of. But with Ronnie back there and his ability to win balls in the air — and Will’s ability to read the game, and Clayton maybe having the best game of his season so far — I thought that we handled them pretty well. They obviously had a lot of possession. But it was possession in front of us, which we were fine with.”
Samuelsen shadowed Birmingham for much of the semifinal, while Duggan had lots of recovery runs to mark Shullenberger. The Solons also made it a top priority to neutralize Harwood junior Adam Porterfield, who was one of four returning starters from last year.
“The key to stopping Harwood is stopping their playmakers, which is Jack and Adam in the midfield,” Bagley said. “I don’t think that they receive enough credit for how good of players they are. They are the absolute key to their team. So we set out to stop them and to really make sure that they were not the ones that hurt us. Everything good that Harwood does comes from those two. So going in, I felt like if we could stop Jack and Adam from having a big influence on the game, that we would be able to keep these guys quiet.”
A year ago the Highlanders and Solons were tied at 1 after regulation and overtime during their quarterfinal, leading to a penalty-kick shootout. Neither team was able to finish the job during the first round of PKs, but Will Bruzzese’s game-winning shot sent MHS on to the semis before his team captured it first title since 1996.
“Deep down I did expect a one-goal game today and I was prepared for penalty kicks,” Yalicki said. “I can’t help but think that since we lost to them like that last year. But we hadn’t been shut out since the first game of the season. It’s a rematch game with two coaches who are good friends and with players who all know each other. We were probably thinking the same thing: How can we do something different and create an edge? They had their tactics, we had our tactics and we both had our responses for the day. At this point in the season, with the Final Four, every team is good. It comes down to some of those decisions and who can execute the best. Our top players were heavily marked and so were theirs. They just had the first goal and that’s what it came down to.”
Harwood used two early goals during the regular season to earn a 2-1 victory over MHS. Shullenberger and Olney scored for the Highlanders before Duprey set up Collier in the 72nd minute. Entering the semifinal, Yalicki and his squad knew that building an early two-goal lead over the Solons again would be a tall task.
“We were trying to prep for the game and think about the situations,” Yalicki said. “And it’s hard to know whether you’re going to be outplaying play them, being outplayed or if it’s going to be even. You don’t know if it’s going to be tied, if you’ll have the lead or if you’re going to be playing from behind. We were trying to think about all of those situations. But I honestly didn’t foresee us not scoring a goal. They dropped in so deep, so we still had so much possession and I didn’t feel like we were constantly being tested in the back. They kept their players behind our forward line and we couldn’t break through. And the crosses that came in, no one was at the end of it. I can’t can’t blame them. If you get up early and you add an extra defender and you fend off the lead, that’s good soccer.”
