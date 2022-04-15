Montpelier overcame blustery conditions and a resilient Spaulding squad while earning straight-set victories in every match during Friday's 7-0 girls tennis victory at the Barre City courts.
The defending Division II champions were untouchable at the start, but the Crimson Tide kept things interesting as temperatures dropped and the wind picked up over the course of the cross-town clash.
"It got dark and the wind started whipping, so that never helps," Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said.
The most competitive matches were at the top of the singles order. Solons standout Daphne Lassner didn't drop a game during her first set but fell behind 4-3 in the second set. Lassner made a few crucial tweaks in the nick of time, preventing a third-set tiebreaker by closing out a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Ashley Boisvert.
"They only had three courts and it was cold and it was windy," Montpelier coach J.P. Lassner said. "Before we went out, I said to the kids that the most important thing is footwork and to take a lot of little adjustment steps. And we always want to play our game, even if your opponents aren't as strong. Daphne came out and won the first set 6-0 and then came off her game a little because (Boisvert) doesn't hit as hard. She was down in the second set and my assistant coach talked to her and reminded her to play her game. She has quite a game when she's on it, and she really turned it around. She had 15 or 18 clean winners in the mach. For girls high school tennis, that was pretty good."
As the gusts of wind intensified, many of the Solons switched up their strategies to stay in the driver's seat.
"There were vortexes of leaves in the corners just flying around," coach Lassner said. "You couldn't set your feet early because the lobs were blowing around. And the wind was blowing from the road toward the playground, so Daphne got burned on quite a bunch of balls that just got blown down. You had to read the wind and be careful with your footwork and get those last little steps in before you hit the ball."
The No. 2 singles showdown was a mirror image of the No. 1 battle. Montpelier's Grace Murphy dominated the opening set before the second set quickly turned into a dogfight. Murphy eventually starting charging the net to outlast Julia Fewer, 6-0, 6-4
"Grace's opponent didn't hit as hard, but she had a nice consistent push ball with a high arc," coach Lassner said. "She was getting a lot of shots back and Grace got a little frustrated in the second set. She was in a 4-3 situation and there were a lot of situations for Grace to come in on short balls and attack. She has a great volley and I reminded her that it's a percentage game: If you win 65% of that play, you win. And she ended up coming in and putting a lot of points away at the net. Both Daphne and Grace had to chage tactics a little and dig deep. They were playing against more pushers, and I always preach to them that they have to love the rally. They have to remember the fact that they are so good that they can rally longer than their opponents."
Emily Swenson defeated Payton Lamberti, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 3 singles. Rachana Cherian earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Madison Pembroke at the No. 4 position, while Sophie Sevi made things look easy during a 6-0, 6-1 win over Lily LaCroix.
"I had Payton at No. 3 and she's really come along with her placement and her serving," Cleveland said. "That spot is going to be something to see as the season progresses."
Montpelier dropped a combined three games during both doubles matches. Chloe Monteith and Georgia Schiff beat Kayla Hood and Autumn Lewis, 6-2, 6-0, at the No. 1 spot. Abby Bigglestone and Lillian Boutin overpowered Megan Rea and Emily Poulin, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 2 doubles.
"That was the first time Abby and Lillian had played together as a team and I'm really happy that they did so well," coach Lassner said. "Abby only played as a freshman, so she is really new at being on the court and she's still getting a feel for match play. And Lillian is kind of the same way. So it was a really good confidence-boosting outing for them. They made nice volleys and their groundstrokes were very good. I really have six singles players, so we'll figure out the lineup as we get into the season and things get harder."
Montpelier will host North Country April 26 at 3 p.m. Spaulding will travel to play Colchester the same day.
"Every time we come up against Montpelier, they're a powerhouse," Cleveland said. "They're defending champs and it's always a challenge. But our girls had some good points and good serves. I switched Julia and Ashley around today because both of them can play either position. And they both got four games in the second set. In practice we know that they can come up to net, so we worked on that more. And we worked on them getting more power on their serves - especially the second serve. Sometimes we can get nervous when we're playing against Montpelier, but we tried to make them work for their points."
