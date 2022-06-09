BURLINGTON - It's a lot easier for old rivals to let bygones be bygones when they're hoisting a state championship together.
Montpelier boys lacrosse joined forces with U-32 this season and proved that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts during Thursday's 15-8 Division III championship victory over Mount Abraham (5-10). The No. 2 Solons (8-6) captured the crown for the second year in a row after taking on a slew of new players this spring from U-32, which finished 0-12 last season.
"Last year we kind of had it made: We had a strong foundation and we'd been together for a long time," Solons senior Sina Fallahi said. "This year was more of regrowth year. We combined with U-32 and it was a complete reset. We had to change everything up and we had to learn how to work together - rivalry schools coming together. And I think it's really sweet what we did together."
Nolan Lyford and Brendan Tedeschi paced the Solons with four goals apiece. Teammates Greer Peloquin and Tae Rossmassler each finished with three goals and two assists. Fallahi contributed two goals and three assists, while Dylan Hood also scored in the victory.
"The whole game our whole goal was just to slow things down, because we sometimes get in the habit of going too fast and trying to score too quickly," Rossmassler said. "But I think we did that really well today."
The Solons advanced to the final with a 14-0 quarterfinal victory over Randolph and an 18-8 semifinal win over Otter Valley. After building an 8-2 halftime lead in the final, the Solons sealed the deal in much easier fashion than last year's tense 8-6 championship victory over the Green Mountain Valley School.
"We were really confident coming into this game because we knew we were the better team," Rossmassler said. "We just had to put our skills out on the field."
The Solons earned a 13-11 victory over Mount Abraham on May 7 and refused to let the No. 6 Eagles hang around for too long in the rematch. The ability to rely on four players with hat tricks combined with seven assisted goals was a surefire recipe for success.
"We're sneaky on the crease," Fallahi said. "Greer is real good working it up and around the crease. Brendan has got a heck of a shot. A lot of these guys know what they're doing. Tae Rossmassler, he's a beauty and he's really good with his hands. I think we're shifty, for sure."
Mount Abraham goalie Connor Meacham stood on his head while make 14 saves. Solons netminder Cal Davis stopped 10 shots and came through in the clutch several times during man-down situations.
"Cal just started last year," Rossmassler said. "And he's improved so much from last year to this year. I'd say he was the best goalie in the division this year, so it was key to have him in goal."
The Solons lost the opening face-off and Mount Abraham's Henry Anderson fired a shot off the left post 20 seconds into play. Fallahi grabbed a ground ball and Lyford cashed in on his team's first scoring attempt for a 1-0 advantage.
Peloquin circled around the top of the crease and doubled the lead with 9:45 on the clock. Montpelier committed a cross-checking violation and then Meacham denied Hood on a man-down scoring attempt. The Eagles weren't so fortunate with 7:40 on the clock when Tedeschi extended the lead to 3-0. Davis blocked a man-up scoring bid after his team was whistled for a hold. An unassisted goal by Fallahi with 5:46 left in the first quarter prompted the Eagles to call a timeout.
Anderson dished out a pass from behind the net and set up Andrew Nolan for a quick-release shot to put the Eagles on the scoreboard with 4:24 left in the first quarter. The Eagles won the ensuring face-off and scored 26 seconds later to make it a 4-2 game. Anderson notched the goal on a Sawyer Shepard assist.
"Mount Abe is a great team - they're in the finals," Montpelier coach Shane Aldrich said. "They knocked off Stratton Mountain and they knocked off Green Mountain Valley. We knew they were good. (Anderson) is a really strong player for them and they have a couple other kids who can pump in goals. It's all about maintaining our focus and composure and not giving up on each other."
Shots by Lyford and Hood hit the iron before a long-range laser by Rossmassler on a Fallahi assist closed out the first-quarter scoring, giving MHS a 5-2 advantage. Meacham stopped Fallahi twice at the start of the second quarter before Peloquin scored with 8:49 left in the opening half. Fallahi notched the assist and his team received an added bonus when an Eagles player was sent to the penalty box for a cross-checking infraction.
The Eagles created a few chances to close the gap to 6-3, but a sloppy pass in the midfield allowed Montpelier to regain possession. Meacham robbed Tedeschi with a stick save to keep things close. Davis stonewalled the Eagles with 3:54 left in the second quarter before Lyford scored on a Rossmassler assist a minute later. A bounce shot by Tedeschi skipped past Meacham for an 8-2 cushion with 40 seconds on the clock. Peloquin registered the assist.
Noah Ladeau trimmed the deficit to 8-4 by scoring twice in a span of 53 seconds near the start of the third quarter. Shepard buried another shot for the Eagles, slicing the gap to 8-5.
On the next possession Shepard dusted his defender on the right side and nearly beat Davis with a five-hole shot, but the Solons netminder crouched down and smothered the bid. Following another save by Meacham, Tedeschi and Rossmassler both scooped up ground balls in the offensive end to help MHS maintain possession. Fallahi assisted Rossmassler with 5:35 left in the third quarter, giving their team a much-needed jolt and a 9-5 lead.
Tedeschi slashed in from the right side and capped his hat trick with 4:56 on the clock, pushing MHS in front 10-5. Lyford completed his hat trick two minutes later and then teammate Evan Smith caused a turnover at the other end. Rossmassler cut across the face of the goal and kept his balance to pad the lead to 12-5 with 1:28 left in the third quarter. A clever pass from Rossmassler toward the left side set up Hood for the final goal of the third quarter, making it 13-5.
"The last time we played them, they came up (with) six after we had a big lead," Fallahi said. "So we were aware that they could fire back. But we slowed it down, we controlled the pace and that made a big difference."
Davis set the tone for the fourth quarter by throwing his body in front of a point-blank shot by Ladeau. Peloquin joined the hat trick club with 9:43 remaining for a 14-5 lead. Tedeschi tucked away his fourth goal with 7:43 left to play and then Ladeau scored from close range outside the left pipe with 6:21 on the clock.
Nolan surprised the Raiders with a slick catch-and-shoot delivery with 5:27 remaining, thanks to a Sawyer Leonard assist. Ladeau converted a feed from Taylor Stearns six seconds later and the Eagles were suddenly staring at a 15-8 deficit. Montpelier called a timeout and then Davis made a big block after the short break. The Solons committed two penalties in a 19-second span, but Davis came through with another clutch stop.
"(Davis) had an incredible game," Fallahi said. "He had a lot of low saves: He's dropping down and he's good. He's not scared of anything. Last year when we had to play against him, he was definitely a threat. Having him behind us this year was a great feeling."
Fallahi and Lyford closed out the scoring in ceremonial fashion before the Solons attempted to douse an elusive Aldrich with the traditional post-victory Gatorade bath. The final outcome marked the first time in program history that Montpelier captured a repeat title.
"There aren't any guarantees, obviously," Aldrich said. "Everybody keeps saying back-to-back, but 17 of the 25 kids on this team are from U-32 and we didn't win a game last year. We started turning things around when we played Stowe and we had good, close game with them. That big win at Spaulding, we finally started putting things together. And going into playoffs, we knew we were going to be tough. The ski schools are always tough. We knew Mount Abe was going to be tough - we played them close earlier in the year. And everything worked out. The kids played well, they played unselfish, they worked hard and they didn't give up on each other."
Montpelier started the season at 2-4 before bouncing back with a 9-8 victory over Milton and a 14-4 win vs. St. Johnsbury. Following losses to D-II powers Colchester and Rice, the Solons closed out the regular season with a dominant 11-5 victory at Spaulding.
"We had some hiccups in the beginning of the season," Rossmassler. "We got a new coach halfway through - coach (John) Grasso - and he really helped us work things out."
