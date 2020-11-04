BURLINGTON — A breakout performance in the second half by Ronnie Riby-Williams guided the No. 6 Montpelier boys soccer team to Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over No. 15 Lake Region.
The sophomore striker buried back-to-back goals before setting up Quinn Mills during the final minutes. Lake Region keeper Connor Ulrich held the Solons scoreless for the first half, but the Rangers’ Cinderella run finally ended after Riby-Williams found his groove.
“We had created quite a few chances in the first half,” Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. “Ben (Collier) had a few shots blocked and their goalkeeper made some nice saves. At halftime we talked about our forwards and midfielders making runs in behind their back line. And we tried to get our backs to be a little more aggressive going forward. When you let a team stick around, it’s always dangerous. Especially a team that had been on a roll like they have. We stressed at halftime to push to get that first goal. I actually thought it was going to be a one-goal game. So we tried to get it into the guys’ minds to keep pushing and keep attacking.”
Brecken Shea assisted what proved to be the game-winner by delivering a pass from the right end line. Riby-Williams was denied on his first attempt at a one-time shot outside the right post. He kept with the play and hammered home the rebound from close range. Riby-Williams doubled the lead in the 68th minute before setting up Mills for a 1-on-1 opportunity at the end.
“It’s not a bad time to be scoring goals,” Bagley said. “We scored against Harwood, which is a tough team, before we went to penalty kicks. And we got a couple against Missisquoi and three against U-32. The guys are playing well lately.”
Montpelier keeper Max Weinstein (two saves) earned his sixth shutout of the season. Ulrich stopped eight shots for Lake Region (2-8-2). The Rangers were winless during the regular season before defeating eight-time defending champ Stowe in the playdowns.
“I give Lake Region a lot of credit for doing what they did in the playoffs,” Bagley said. “They’re a tough opponent, they’re played incredibly hard and they made it very difficult for us. We had to be at our best to beat them tonight. And we played really well the entire game. We had some good chances in the first half and we just weren’t able to make that breakthrough. They put a lot of numbers behind the ball and we had a goal called back early on a shot by Noah (Samuelson) because of offside.”
Montpelier (8-3) will face No. 1 Milton (10-0) in Saturday’s title game at South Burlington. The Solons will seek their first title since 1996 and will play on a turf field for the second straight match.
“The turf definitely helped us tonight,” Bagley said. “To play on a surface where you know where the bounces are going to be and you know you can play a smooth pass — that was a big advantage for us in the way that we try to play.”
BOYS SOCCER
Milton 2, Middlebury 0
MILTON — Goals from Caden Button and Manolis Anemeikos propelled the No. 1 Yellowjackets past the No. 4 Tigers in Wednesday’s Division II semifinal. Goalie Braeden Caragher made four saves in the shutout, while Owen Lawton stopped 12 shots for Middlebury (7-3-1). Button’s penalty kick gave Milton (10-0) a 1-0 lead at the break. Anemeikos doubled the lead in the 40th minute.
Peoples 1, Vergennes 0
VERGENNES — Landon Dubie’s 20-yard free kick in the 79th minute made all the difference Wednesday as the No. 4 Wolves ousted the top-seeded Commodores. Goalie Gabriel Kadric stopped five shots for Vergennes (8-2-1). Peoples will face No. 3 Green Mountain (13-2) during Saturday’s title game in Hartford.
Green Mountain 3, Enosburg 0
CHESTER — The defending Division III champions used lockdown defense to shut out the No. 7 Hornets during Wednesday’s Division III semifinal.
The No. 3 Chieftains led 2-0 at the break. Everett Mosher scored in the 15th minute on a Jack Boyle. Mosher made it 2-0 less than three minutes later. Ben Munukka added an insurance goal in the 44th minute.
Green Mountain goalkeeper Skylar Klezos recorded the shutout. The Chieftains will face Peoples Academy on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stowe 1, Windsor 0
WINDSOR — Lucia Lovell pounced at the perfect time Wednesday, lifting the No. 10 Raiders past the No. 3 Yellow Jackets in Division III semifinal action.
Lovell scored with 5:44 remaining, propelling Stowe (5-6) to the title game for the first time in four years. Windsor ends the season at 10-2.
“This was the biggest goal of my career,” Lovell said. “It was just sitting there in the goal area and I just reacted and tapped it in.”
Windsor’s Evelyn Page hit the crossbar early in the second half. Ellie Zimmerman, Lucy Genung and Malin Sigler led the way for Stowe’s defense along with keeper Anika Wagner. The Raiders will the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between No. 1 Enosburg (9-0) and No. 4 Vergennes (4-2-3).
