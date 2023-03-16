The most successful ski season in Montpelier history got a little bit sweeter this past weekend.
FIve Solons returned to the snow-packed trails during Eastern High School Championships and helped Vermont maintain its dominance over its regional rivals. Sage Grossi, Steven Supan, Margaret Voisin, Sara McGill and Anja Rand competed for the Green Mountain State, which secured a narrow victory over runner-up New Hampshire.
The MHS crew made up one of the largest single-school contingents at Rikert Nordic Center, where athletes from Maine, Massachusetts and New York rounded out the field. The busy slate tested skiers’ stamina, with competitors taking part in freestyle, classic, sprint and relay events.
A few weeks earlier Montpelier capped Division II runner-up finishes at the same venue for both boys and girls, marking a massive turnaround after the program boasted just a few skiers three years ago.
“Anja is our only senior who has been on the team all four years of high school,” Montpelier coach Brian Carlson said. “As a freshman she persevered through that first year when she made up the entire girls team for the first half of the season. And then she was joined by a second skier — a senior — for the last few weeks of the season. And Ben Mays was the only boys skier. Anja’s positive attitude and leading by example and being a fun teammate to everyone on the team made the team a positive experience, which allowed the team to grow. Covid’s restrictions on virtually every other school activity helped boost our numbers quickly the following year, but that positive team atmosphere kept everyone coming back.”
Many of the Solons surprised even themselves during the two-day state meet competitions at Rikert and the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. The Solon girls found themselves in a dogfight for second place with cross-town rival U-32, which captured three straight crowns from 2019-21. Montpelier held a slim 17-point lead over the Raiders after Day 1 and then laid down the hammer during the classic portion to hold off U-32 by the same margin in the final standings.
Margaret Voisin (8th, 14:26.8), McGill (10th, 15:33.6), Rand (11th, 15:49.5) and Clare Pritchard (16th, 16:27.9) scored points for MHS in the freestyle event and were followed by teammates Marie Voisin (21st, 17:07.8), Miriam Serota-Winston (42nd 19:18.8) and Kira McGill (65th, 24:36.7). The classic finale featured the same cast of characters near the front of the pack, with Margaret Voisin (8th, 18:06.2), Rand (11th, 19:24.2), McGill (13th, 20:07.2) and Pritchard (21st, 20:56.2) leading the way. Marie Voisin (24th, 21:05), Serota-Winston (41st, 23:17.8) and Amani Suter (58th, 26:19.2) also delivered solid performances for MHS.
“We’re lucky to have a well-rounded team,” Carlson said. “I know they each have their favorite techniques and course type. But I am impressed that they all are very consistent in terms of their finish order and relative placing in every race — regardless of the course. That consistency makes a huge difference in being able to place so well as a team.”
Dynamite relay legs by Rand, McGill, Pritchard and Margaret Voisin helped their team beat U-32 by 45 seconds to lock up the second-place team result. The dramatic finish came on the heels of a 25-second victory over the Raiders during the freestyle relay.
“Our girls had held off U-32 after the skate race for second place with an outstanding anchor leg by Meg Voisin, who made up a huge time deficit to pass U-32 and finish in second — and third overall for both Division I and Division II,” Carlson said. “U-32 had a really strong performance in the classic individual race, which closed the points gap to less than 10 points. That put the pressure on our team to have to place in front of U-32 to hold the No. 2 team spot. Anja Rand skied a perfect first leg, putting us in a good position. She was followed by a blazing-fast leg by Sara McGill that moved us up in the field several places to third among all the teams, behind only Middlebury and Burlington. Clare held that position, widening the gap on U-32. Meg finished with another strong anchor leg and held off the morning’s overall winner, Claire Serrano.”
The MHS boys were in third place after the freestyle races before rallying past Woodstock behind the strength of their classic results. The Solons enjoyed one of their best efforts of the winter during the individual freestyle race, packing all four points-scoring skiers in the top-16. Grossi (2nd, 12:02.4), Supan (8th, 12:50.9), Sam Brondyke (12th 13:29.5) and Luke Murphy (16th 13:45.1) paced the Capital City squad in front of teammates Ezra Merrill-Triplett (21st, 13:59.4), Jay Borland (50th, 15:47.1), Ethan Borland (59th, 16:19.6) and Jasper Turner (61st, 16:21.5).
Unfortunately for the Solons, Woodstock pulled ahead by 11 seconds during the second freestyle relay leg and protected that lead to edge MHS by 20 seconds. That gave the Wasps a four-point cushion over MHS heading into Day 2.
“For the boys, we were disappointed to lose Ben Wetherell to an injury a couple of days before the races,” Carlson said. “He has been consistently one of our top-4 skiers. But Luke Murphy and Sam Brondyke really came through with strong races to fill out our scorers. And Steven Supan skied a couple of the best races of his season.”
The classic event was almost a case of deja vu for the Solons, with Grossi (4th, 14:58), Supan (10th, 16:01.5), Brondyke (14th, 16:41.8) and Murphy (16th, 16:54.7) keeping their team in the hunt for a runner-up banner. Merrill-Triplett (25th, 17:09.6), Wetherell (33rd, 17:39.2) and Tyler Bacon (64th, 20:07.4) also suited up for Montpelier.
Supan scrambled in the classic relay and tagged off with the Solons facing a 15-second gap behind Woodstock. Brondyke made up a big chuck of time during the second leg, entering the exchange zone just one second after his Woodstock rival. Murphy also rose to the occasion during the third leg, catching his Wasp counterpart and inching ahead by just over a second before he sent Grossi off to the races. The Solons star faced off against Woodstock’s James Underwood, who beat Grossi by 11 seconds earlier that day during the individual competition. But Grossi’s top gear was too much for Underwood to match, leading to a 2.6-second margin of victory over the Wasps
“Our boys skied really well in the individual classic race, which moved us up to second,” Carlson said. “But Woodstock was still less than 20 points behind us. And at the skate states, Woodstock beat us in the relay. So we knew we had to have a good relay. Our boys really came through, with Steven putting in a solid first leg and then Sam and Luke holding us equal with Woodstock. Sage was able to mark Woodstock’s top skier the whole lap and use his strong finishing sprint to take the second place in the relay to secure the team’s overall No 2 finish.”
Dylan Bacon, Owen Mongeon, Asa Rosenberg, Graham Turner and Alba Alvarez also raced at least once this season for Carlson’s team, which also included entry-level athletes who are still learning the ropes. Main Street Middle School eighth-grader Ada Lloyd competed against older skiers during a handful of races and proved he’s got all the tools to make an immediate impact on the varsity squad next winter.
“Having a strong program at the middle school certainly has helped this team develop so quickly,” Carslon said. “Our team welcomes all levels of experience, but skiing is a sport that takes some time to become proficient. So when you have kids coming in as freshmen who are already experienced racers, that makes it easier for them to start having good results at the high school level. We have a lot of parent support of the team as well. And that makes a big difference when it comes to helping get kids to the trails for practice and outfitting kids with equipment. So it has been a community effort.”
Although Montpelier and U-32 battled head-to-head at the state meet, many of the Raiders and Solons trained together at the youth level and have maintained close ties in high school. Athletes from both schools run together throughout the off-season, and the two teams often shared the freshly groomed tracks during winter training.
“We were lucky to have the Montpelier Country Club property trails — and U-32 is always welcoming to us to get on their trails,” Carlson said. “Both of those places are skiable with very little snow. And we did have some days when we were just down to a small loop in the MHS fields. For a couple of weeks we seemed to only ski when we were at races at Craftsbury or Sleepy Hollow on their small loops, so we had to mix in a few running days and weight-room circuit workouts to keep up our fitness.”
A handful of January thaws led to challenging ski conditions in Central Vermont after the Solons spent the majority of December focussing on dryland training. Even though some workouts could become monotonous, Carlson attempted to mix things up as much as possible while his team played the waiting game before enough snow finally arrived.
“We had a pretty good routine of two days a week in the weight room along with outdoor plyometrics and technique and balance work and a couple of days trail running or hill repeats in Hubbard Park and a game day,” Carlson said. “But after a couple of weeks that starts getting harder to keep up everyone’s motivation. After all, they signed up for ski season — not cross country running. Last winter they saw that both teams had a chance at being in the top few teams at states. But we didn’t really know what was possible until we started doing some races and seeing how strong everyone was skiing.”
The graduation of Rand will leave an undeniable void in the Solons’ program after the multi-sport standout played such a huge role in rebuilding the team. But the future is still bright for a Montpelier squad that will attempt to bring home the school’s first ski championship in 2024.
“We’ve got strong skiers coming up to keep the team quite competitive,” Carlson said. “So for the both boys and girls, we’ll certainly be looking to challenge for the top-two again next year. And we’ll be focusing on continuing to develop our younger skiers next winter so we can have an even deeper group of racers. We also like to invite new skiers to the sport so continuing that tradition will also be a goal of the team. Every year we have at least of few kids who have never skied before and that adds to the team dynamic to have beginners learning alongside others who have been doing the sport for many years. It was one of the highlights of the season to watch a couple of our team members do their first ever race this winter, so hopefully we can repeat that success again next winter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.