A strong sense of deja vu was undeniable around the Capital City after two Montpelier sports teams captured repeat championships in a 24-hour span.
JP Lassner took over at the helm of the varsity girls tennis program this spring and helped the Solons piece together an unforgettable 16-2 campaign. The Division II powerhouse capped its impressive run during Wednesday’s 5-2 title victory over Middlebury and then watched the MHS boys lacrosse team claim its second straight crown during Thursday’s 17-8 win over Mount Abraham in the D-III final.
It was an all-too-familiar celebration scene for Montpelier after both teams took home the hardware within a few hours of each other a year ago. The 2021 girls tennis squad handed Middlebury its first loss of the season during the championship, while boys lacrosse held on for an 8-6 win over GMVS.
Individually, tennis standouts Emily Swenson, Rachana Cherian, Sophie Sevi, Georgia Schiff and Chloe Monteith all triumphed in the finals for the second consecutive season to give their team crucial points. They led a massive rebuilding effort for a program that finished at 4-11 four years ago after losing to cross-town rival U-32 in the playoffs for the first time.
No. 1 singles player Daphne Lassner avenged her 2021 finals loss to Scarlet Carrara by rallying to a 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 over the Tigers star Wednesday. Swenson coasted to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Talia Cotroneo at No. 3 singles, while Cherian was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Paige Hescock at the No. 4 spot.
Monteith and Schiff solidified the team victory with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Caroline Nicolai and Audrey Carpenter at No. 1 doubles. Sevi defeated Kaya Wright, 6-1, 6-3, for the final point of the day at the No. 5 position.
As the Solons savored another golden moment, they had every right to believe they could have also contended for a D-I title. Five weeks earlier coach Lassner’s squad handed D-I runner-up Stowe (14-2) its only loss of the regular season with a 4-3 victory. Daphne Lassner, Swenson, Cherian and Sevi collected singles points against the Raiders, while Lillian Boutin and Phoebe Gingold prevailed in doubles for MHS. The Solons continued to back up the hype all spring, triumphing 7-0 on seven occasions and winning by a 6-1 margin six times.
Here are a handful of questions for coach Lassner, who will lose eight seniors but still has ambitions of a three-peat next year:
TA: In a lot of ways, did you predict this?
Lassner: “I never wanted to assume it was going to happen. But it was in my sights from the first day we had practice. That was our goal and that’s what we worked toward every day.”
TA: People talk about having a good loss. In retrospect, was there some silver lining to losing to Middlebury late in the season?
Lassner: “We didn’t have our full team. It was more of just getting through and getting to the playoffs at that point and being healthy. It’s a long season and we had a lot of people that were beat up. So it was just trying to get healthy and be ready for when the big games came and play our game. And I don’t think that anybody worked any harder than we did. So I said to the girls, ‘We did all the work. All we’ve got to do is go out and execute.’ And that’s what we did.”
TA: Sometimes spring sports can have more of a relaxed vibe compared to basketball or hockey. But did it ever seem like you guys were taking it easy?
Lassner: “I never take anything like an easy vibe. We were going to come out and we were going to do this. We were going to work hard and we were going to win the championship. Everybody who was here last year, we all wanted to win it again. And there’s no way to do that unless you come out and hit the balls and put in the time. You have to spend a lot of time on the court.”
TA: Three years ago the team finished 4-6 and then there was the lost Covid season. So how would you describe the rebuild?
Lassner: “When Daphne was a freshman, I went to some of the matches. But we weren’t all that good. And I had never dealt with high school sports like that. Then I was excited for Daphne’s sophomore year and I really thought she was going to build her game, but the season got cancelled. And so then we came back last year and it was really a big learning year for everybody. Because everybody lost that sophomore year, which they normally would have. So we learned a lot. We took some losses last year, but ended up winning that championship. Everybody’s games improved, everybody worked hard and I’m proud of every one of them.”
TA: Daphne lost her first set 6-2 and was down 4-0 in that third-set tiebreaker? You were multi-tasking, but what did you see from her match?
Lassner: “I knew exactly what was going over there and I was hoping that the Daphne that I know is in there could come out and play her game. Because sometimes she gets in her head and she gets tight. But she really dug and came up with the serves. Obviously I’m her coach, but I’m her dad. And I couldn’t be any prouder of her.”
TA: Emily Swenson got the first team point, and she could have let it get more interesting than it was. What would you say about her?
Lassner: “The way the first four matches went out there, I knew we needed Emily to win. And she was rock solid. We’ve been practicing a lot of the plays and the way she was hitting the ball. And she just came out and did everything that we needed her to do and gave us that one win, which was such a boost. I was nervous because No. 2 (doubles) was losing and Grace (Murphy) lost and Daphne was down a set. And then Emily wins and Daphne wins the second set and turns it on. And all of sudden you see everything swing. Emily really has a good game, a good serve, a good forehand. She’s a team captain and she’s just helpful with anything I needed all season.”
TA: And how about Rachana? She might have set a speed record with her win and you probably don’t want her to over-think anything.
Lassner: “She has an amazing game and she’ll probably be No. 1 next year. Her and I have plans to be on the court this summer.”
TA: Did it feel fitting for the clincher to be Chloe and Georgia?
Lassner: “Yeah, I’m going to miss those two. They’re so much fun to watch. Their volleys and groundstrokes are unorthodox, but they track the ball amazingly. They’re athletic and just go after everything and play hard. And that’s why I played them second: Because if there was going to be pressure, I wanted the pressure to be on my Division I athlete (Schiff).”
TA: And Sophie Sevi got the final win. How would you describe her game?
Lassner: “She’s played amazing too. She’s got that big serve, and when it goes in it’s tough to return. She’s got the slice going on, she’s got good variety in her game and she’s going to be a force to be reckoned with next year as well. I’m looking forward to all of it, if I can muster up the energy to do it again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.