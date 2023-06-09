SOUTH BURLINGTON — Montpelier survived a wet-and-wild roller coaster ride during Thursday’s boys Ultimate semifinals to spoil South Burlington’s bid for a second straight perfect season.
The fifth-seeded Solons put on a first-half clinic before a nightmarish scenario started to unfold after the break, with the No. 1 Wolves creeping back into contention after trailing by four goals at halftime. South Burlington eventually leveled the score and forced a winner-take-all Universe point after MHS squandered a handful of golden scoring opportunities.
Montpelier snapped out of its offensive funk in the nick of time and Beorn Morrow-Caron made the game-winning catch on a feed from Evan Benoit, lifting their team to a dramatic 9-8 semifinal victory.
“It was poetic for Beorn to have the game-winner,” Montpelier coach Cameron Mack said. “This was the first time in his high school career that he beat South Burlington. We’ve beat them before, but Beorn wasn’t there.”
The Solons claimed payback after losing to the Wolves in a similar game during the regular season. After coughing up an early lead during their previous meeting, Mack couldn’t help but think that history was about to repeat itself in cruel fashion during the high-stakes playoff showdown.
“Our halftime lead felt eerily similar to our game against them in the regular season when we were up 8-4,” Mack said. “And we lost on Universe point that game. Tonight we came out in the second half and failed three times to get it into the end zone on a break. That would have all but secured the victory. And in my head, the whole time I was thinking that this is playing out exactly like our last game. And sure enough, South Burlington cleaned up their play in the second half and we got bit by the drop bug. And a lot of drops happened in the end zone.”
Montpelier will return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday for the championship game against No. 3 CVU at South Burlington High School. CVU advanced to the final with an 11-5 playdown win over No. 14 Essex, a 15-9 quarterfinal victory over No. 4 Rice and a 15-6 semifinal victory over Mount Mansfield.
“CVU just destroyed Mount Mansfield,” Mack said. “We’re very evenly matched teams and they’re a machine of a program. Their coach has been there for a long time and they have a huge pool of talent. They’re an extremely deep team and it’s like a double-edged sword because everybody can throw and everybody can run. But nobody is their one person, so it makes it hard to defend them with seven players. In my opinion, the two best teams in the state made it to the final. CVU had an extra day of rest and they got to watch us take on South Burlington, so they saw who our players are. They have a strategic advantage knowing what we have going for the playoffs. But they don’t know everything we have.”
Montpelier kicked off the playoffs with 15-5 victories over No. 12 Milton and No. 4 Leland & Gray. The Solons beat the Redhawks in a preseason tournament and triumphed over CVU during the championship game of the Mount Mansfield tournament. However, CVU had the upper hand during their regular-season matchup vs. MHS and prevailed on Universe point.
“We’re not scared of CVU,” Mack said. “The game will look different. It will be contentious because it is a championship game. But there is respect between our teams. So it will be as much of a spirited, respectful game as we’ve had all season.”
Montpelier wasn’t able to compete at full strength for much of the regular season due to a variety of absences and injuries. The Solons were finally closer to 100% percent for the semifinal, though a few illnesses prevented Montpelier from fielding a completely healthy lineup.
“We had three kids with colds playing and we lost Ethan Borland to a hamstring injury,” Mack said. “That was another gut punch to us because he’s an offensive starter.”
Despite the limited personnel, Montpelier’s go-to leaders did what they do best while competing in the biggest game — to date — of the season. Morrow-Caron doubled down on his reputation as one of Vermont’s top all-around players by forcing three defensive turnovers. He was also an offensive standout with three goals and two assists. Benoit was another star on attack, scoring twice and dishing out three assists.
“Evan Benoit was unstoppable from the handler position,” Mack said. “He’s a freshman and this is the first time he’s played at this level of competition with this size of competitors. In the regular season he was really overwhelmed at times and he was out of our lineup against them on Universe point last time. And today he wanted to be in there and he fought through discomfort. He’s a small kid and it’s hard when he gets hit by these big kids. And to get us up 8-7, he got nailed by an opponent’s elbow and scored and wanted to remain in the game.”
Olin Duggan also showcased nerves of steel while scoring twice for MHS. Duggan is a two-time soccer champ who will shoot for his third title in a Solons uniform on Saturday. Fellow defensive specialist Jovan Strange scored one goal and caused three defensive turnovers.
“Jovan is our best defender,” Mack said. “We go as he leads with his defensive intensity. And he brought the heat on defense along with Olin Duggan. Jovan was a shutdown defender and he really worked well to mitigate the dynamics that South Burlington’s large, explosive downfield threats presented.”
Cale Ellingson was out of commission for three weeks late in the regular season due to an arm injury, but he continued his steady return back to the field by delivering a top-notch performance against the Wolves. The veteran handler set up one scoring play and recorded two defensive turnovers while serving as a field general for the Solons.
“Cale could not throw forehands, but he was out there for almost every single point,” Mack said. “He’s the fiercest competitor there is. He’s vocal and he wants to be the best handler and he wants to have the disc all the time. In the toughest time: Give it to me. He really empowers our guys to work hard and do the right thing.” nother key contributor in the victory was sophomore Forrest Holloway, who is also a rising soccer standout at MHS.
“Forrest had zero turnovers, he had 100% completions on all his catches and he’s a main handler,” Mack said. “It was pouring rain out, so to say that’s impressive is a massive understatement. Every one of my boys played their hearts out and they played the game we needed to win.”
Some unpredictable weather patters didn’t help the disc control abilities for both squads. While playing on turf kept things more stable than a grass field, several intense downpours left the athletes drenched in rain for 90 minutes of regulation and overtime.
“It was not the game we were expecting weather-wise,” Mack said. “I had checked the forecast and I figured the wind would be more of a factor. But then it really started pouring as the game went along. It was a rain-soaked turf field and there was a point where you really felt bad for those kids. The disc was in the bread basket in their fingers and then it just wiggled out of their hands.”
The teams traded points in the opening minutes of the semifinal, which lived up to its billing in front of a big crowd. The Solons entered the contest with intentions of sticking to a zone defense, but they quickly abandoned that plan and successfully neutralized South Burlington’s up-line cutters to grab an early lead.
“Right out of the gate, we moved through them like a hot knife through butter,” Mack said. “And South Burlington did the same thing. We threw one poached zone defensive look and they successfully beat it. And we didn’t go back to it for the rest of the way. So it was person-to-person defense almost the entire game, which we think plays in our favor. We may not be as tall as they are, but we are faster and we’re more skilled as disc handlers. And we possessed the disc better today and our competitions were through the roof.” The Wolves were stymied time and again during the opening 45 minutes as Montpelier steadily extended its lead. The Solons were in front 7-3 entering halftime after holding South Burlington to one of its lowest-scoring halves of the season. The Capital City squad stuck to its game plan after the break, but South Burlington’s offense awoke from its slumber and rattled off four straight points to knot things up at 7-7.
“They were all very contentious points and it was a really contentious game, with lots of people calling fouls and injuries occurring,” Mack said. “There were a lot of calls on both sides, a lot of screaming from the fans and it was raucous. And you can imagine how the kids felt: We had no momentum and it was pouring. And then the rain slowed down off and on and we managed to hold on the next point. Ultimate is so based on momentum, and we had lost every bit of momentum. So it’s hard, especially when you have nervous energy. South Burlington’s defensive execution was perfect. But the resiliency my boys had to get a score well after being shut out in the second half and to make it 8-7, I was so proud of them. It was their finest point of the season, at the perfect time. There were about three minutes left and everyone was pretty tense. And then South Burlington got the disc and immediately scored. And as soon as they scored, it was like the air being forced out of our lungs.”
Suddenly the Solons were flooded with memories of their early-season 11-10 loss to South Burlington as the chances of a repeat scenario started to take shape. The Wolves outscored the Solons 7-2 in the second half of their late-April clash and triumphed on Universe point after Montpelier’s handlers struggled with confidence issues amid heavy gusts of wind.
With all the chips on the table in the rematch, Montpelier’s top dogs refused to crumble under pressure and tamed the Wolves when it mattered most.
“We were in the same situation that we’d been in the second half against them earlier in the season,” Mack said. “It was Universe point at 8-8, and we had been outscored 5-1 in the second half. We got the disc thrown to us and there was a call where the disc hit one of our player’s hands and he did not catch it. But their defender was on Jovan Strange’s shoulder and fell on him as he was trying to make the catch. It was like a boggled disc. And when their player fell on Jovan, that prevented him from making a second effort on the disc. So there was a debate and I was specifically called over by the South Burlington defender and explained what I thought the rule was. It was a foul on a second effort. And if a foul is called, the player can contest it — so it goes back to the thrower. And both teams committed a slew of fouls. South Burlington played an extremely physical game — as did we, which led to many fouls being called. And the key point in the game was the overtime play. We said, ‘No, it goes back to the thrower.’ And we managed to get a couple successful throws on the restart. Wyatt Smith threw an incredibly reckless across-field hammer to Beorn Morrow-Caron, who swung the disc to Evan Benoit. And then Evan swung it back to Beorn. Fortunately Beorn got some separation and it was a perfect throw form Evan.”
The clutch grab by Morrow-Caron put all the pressure on South Burlington’s offense to tie the game again on the next possession. The Wolves had been firing on all cylinders for the majority of the second half, and their hopes of a repeat title hinged entirely on their ability to continue that trend in overtime.
Montpelier’s defenders attempted to play it relatively safe and avoid any costly fouls, but a huge gamble by Smith wound up paying off in spades to force a victory-clinching turnover.
“The end of the game was so similar to the end of our regular-season game against them, when Wyatt had made a poaching effort and his man scored,” Mack said. “And this time Wyatt did the same thing at the end and he got the D. All the things we screwed up last time, we got right this time. And it fell our way at the end. It was extremely evenly-matched and I’m impressed with South Burlington’s effort this year. They stomped everyone last year and they went undefeated this year. But we showed them a defeat during preseason. This year we were the big kids on the block and everyone knew we had a ton of talent. But against South Burlington, we fumble a lot. And we are not a second-half team. But today we showed that championship resiliency. We hadn’t really showed it all season, but we showed it tonight.”