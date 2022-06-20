The caliber of this year’s Capital Division softball action was undeniable, spanning from a snowy start to another championship finish.
Division II Lyndon and D-III Oxbow both hoisted the winner’s trophy for the second straight year and the 10th time in program history, proving that a tough regular-season schedule pays dividends during playoffs. The Vikings and Olympians were handsomely rewarded when post-season awards were announced, taking home the lion’s share of the All-League honors.
Lyndon senior outfielders Brydie Barton and Isabelle Priest were selected as Co-Players of the Year, while LI’s Chris Carr was singled out as the top coach. Sophomore pitcher Jaydin Royer collected First Team accolades after recording 13 strikeouts during the Vikings’ 5-3 championship victory over Enosburg. Senior teammate Emma Newland was a First Team pick at second base for the 19-0 Vikings. Newland also helped her team complete a 15-1 season in 2021 with a 9-3 victory over the Hornets in the title game.
Freshman pitcher Ashleigh Simpson, sophomore first baseman Molly Smith and senior catcher Natalie Tenney made the second team for LI. Sophomore teammate Molly Renadette nabbed a spot on the Honorable Mention list.
Freshman pitcher Anastase Bourgeois and junior catcher Makenna Simmons earned spots on the First Team for Oxbow (14-3). Bourgeois threw a complete-game four-hitter and struck out nine batters during her team’s 13-3 championship victory over Vergennes.
Sophomore outfielders Lily Lahaye and Hadlee Allen were First Team selections for the Olympians, who faced a 3-2 deficit against the Commodores before staging a huge rally with seven runs in the fourth inning. Freshman shortstop Maggi Ellsworth, sophomore third baseman Faith Eastman, senior first baseman Taylor Bean and senior outfielder Alexa Kosakowsk landed spots on the Honorable Mention squad for Oxbow. The Olympians held on for an 8-6 victory over BFA-Fairfax in the 2021 final and will shoot for a three-peat next spring.
Spaulding (10-7) also featured a handful of standouts who were recognized for their efforts after leading their team to its most successful season in nine years. The Crimson Tide earned their first post-season victory since 2006 by shutting out Lamoille, 16-0, in the D-II playdowns.
Coach Tara Simpson’s side rattled off eight straight victories in the middle of the season, beginning with a 10-2 win over Rice, a 15-0 victory vs. Lamoille and a 17-4 win at Harwood. The Tide kept their momentum going with a 20-0 win vs. Randolph, a 14-2 victory over Thetford, a 14-7 win over Harwood, a 10-6 victory at U-32 and a 16-7 win at Lake Region.
First Team senior shortstop Mariah Hoar helped set the tone for Spaulding, which capped a season sweep over U-32 by prevailing 9-6. Senior pitcher Cydney Ferrer and junior catcher Rebecca Mckelvey made the Second Team for Spaulding and freshman first baseman Taylor Keel secured Honorable Mention honors.
Senior first baseman Allie Guthrie and junior third baseman Elyse Kelley excelled for U-32 and qualified for First Team status. Junior shortstop Kiki Hayward and senior outfielder Addy Bar took home Honorable Mention honors for the Raiders (7-10). Their team peaked during a 15-11 win over Northfield, a 33-9 win over Randolph, a 9-4 victory at Lamoille, a 16-8 win over Theford and a 19-5 win at Williamstown. The Raiders also swept Harwood with victories of 12-2 and 19-3.
CAPITAL DIVISION ALL-STARS
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Brydie Barton, Lyndon Isabelle Priest, Lyndon
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Carr, Lyndon
FIRST TEAM
Jaydin Royer Pitcher Lyndon Sophomore Emma Newland Second Base Lyndon Senior Anastase Bourgeois Pitcher Oxbow Freshman Makenna Simmons Catcher Oxbow Junior Allie Guthrie First Base U-32 Senior Elyse Kelley Third Base U-32 Junior Mariah Hoar Shortstop Spaulding Senior Tyra Scelza Outfield Lake Region Sophomore
SECOND TEAM
Cydney Ferrer Pitcher Spaulding Senior Rebecca Mckelvey Catcher Spaulding Junior Ashleigh Simpson Pitcher Lyndon Freshman Natalie Tenney Catcher Lyndon Senior Molly Smith First Base Lyndon Sophomore Ashlyn Hicks Second Base Lake Region Junior Kadienne Whitcomb Third Base Lyndon Senior Imogyn Cote Shortstop Lyndon Senior Alexis Sicard Outfield Lake Region Senior Lily Lahaye Outfield Oxbow Sophomore Hadlee Allen Outfield Oxbow Sophomore
HONORABLE MENTION
