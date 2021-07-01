Another banner year for area softball team resulted in multiple state championships and dozens of post-season accolades.
Division II champion Lyndon (15-1) went all the way for the ninth time by capturing the Division II crown. Senior ace Kelleigh Simpson was rewarded for her efforts by taking home Capital Division Player of the Year honors. Simpson went 15-2 with LI as a freshman before her team finished 17-1 in 2019.
The Vikings claimed top honors this spring by securing playoff victories over Otter Valley, Middlebury and Enosburg. It was the first title in five years for the Vikings, who haven’t endured a losing season since 1986. Simpson was joined on the First Team by three other LI standouts: junior third baseman Kadienne Whitcomb, junior outfielder Isabelle Priest and junior outfielder Brydie Barton.
Division III champ Oxbow (16-1) walked home with its ninth crown while recording its 11th straight winning season. The Olympians beat Lyndon, 7-6, in the middle of the season and eliminated Peoples Academy, Windsor and BFA-Fairfax during the tourney. Oxbow freshman outfielder Hadlee Allen and freshman third baseman Lily Lahaye were honored by the league coaches along with eighth-grade pitcher Anastase Bourgeois and senior shortstop Aspen Longmoore.
Senior catcher Elizabeth Guthrie and junior first baseman Allie Guthrie were First Team selections for U-32 (9-6). Senior shortstop and sophomore outfielder Caitlin McGinley were named to the Second Team for the Raiders. U-32 senior catcher Sage Winner and sophomore third baseman Kiki Hayward made the Honorable Mention list.
The Raiders earned a 6-4 Division II playdown victory over No. 10 Milton before falling short, 6-5, at Mount Abraham. U-32 swept Randolph and Northfield during the regular season in addition to beating Peoples Academy, Spaulding, Lamoille and Harwood. Senior shortstop Ashley Proteau was the lone All-Star for the 2-10 Highlanders, who defeated Northfield and Randolph.
Spaulding (4-13) placed five players on the Lake Division All-Star squad. First baseman Allison Everett and second baseman Sage Johnson made the First Team. The Tide’s Second Team selections were catcher Rebecca McKelvey and outfielder Anna Bailey, while pitcher Cydney Ferrer was an Honorable Mention pick.
NVAC Softball Capital Division All-Stars
Capital Division Champion
Oxbow
Player of the Year
Kelleigh Simpson, Lyndon
FIRST TEAM
Kelleigh Simpson, Lyndon Senior Pitcher Elizabeth Guthrie, U-32 Senior Catcher Allie Guthrie, U-32 Junior First Baseman Mariah Bacon, Lake Region Sophomore Second Baseman Aspen Longmoore, Oxbow Senior Shortstop Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon Junior Third Baseman Hadlee Allen, Oxbow Freshman Outfielder Isabelle Priest, Lyndon Junior Outfielder Brydie Barton, Lyndon Junior Outfielder
SECOND TEAM
Anastase Bourgeois, Oxbow 8th-Grade Pitcher Taylor Menard, Lake Region Junior Catcher Emma Newland, Lyndon Junior Second Baseman Cady Burgess, U-32 Senior Shortstop Lily Lahaye, Oxbow Freshman Third Baseman Anzley Crafts, Lake Region Senior Outfielder Tyra Scelza, Lake Region Freshman Outfielder Caitlin McGinley, U-32 Sophomore Outfielder
HONORABLE MENTION
Jaydin Royer, Lyndon Freshman Pitcher Sage Winner, U-32 Senior Catcher Ashley Proteau, Harwood Senior Shortstop Kiki Hayward, U-32 Sophomore Third Baseman Maya Auger, Lake Region Freshman Outfield Lake Region
LAKE DIVISION ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Taylor Mitchell, BFA-Fairfax Pitcher
Olivia Audette, Middlebury Pitcher Emma Keelty, Enosburg Catcher Cami Willsey, Mt. Abrahm Catcher Allison Everett, Spaulding First Baseman Felicia Poirier, Vergennes First Baseman Sage Johnson, Spaulding Second Baseman Madelyn Hayden, Mt. Abraham Second Baseman Ema Gernander, Vergennes Third Baseman Payton Vincent, Mt. Abraham Third Baseman Audrey Tembreull, Vergennes Shortstop Erin Diette, Enosburg Shortstop Jordan Kimball, Vergennes Outfielder Sophie Burns, Enosburg Outfielder Lexus Conger, Enosburg Outfielder Karissa Livingston, Mt. Abraham Taylor Betourney, Middlebury Utility Player Isabella Powell, Mt. Abraham Utility Player
SECOND TEAM
Dana Elkins, Enosburg Pitcher Eve McCormick, Mt. Abraham Pitcher Rebecca McKelvey, Spaulding Catcher Emma Eaton, Milton Catcher Megan Severance, Enosburg First Baseman Britney Hamel, BFA-Fairfax First Baseman Emma Deerling, Middlebury Third Baseman Lucy Parker, Mt. Abraham Shortstop Jasmine Little, Vergennes Outfielder Amy Hester, Rice Outfielder Anna Bailey, Spaulding Outfielder Jaycee Douglas, BFA-Fairfax Utility Player Patience Hanley, Middlebury Utility Player
HONORABLE MENTION
