It’s no surprise that some of Vermont’s most established girls soccer powerhouses made strong first impressions during the first two weeks of the season.
But a quick glance way down in the standings also reveals a lot of losing records that are highly deceiving.
Division II is a prime example, with Rice and North Country battling for the No. 8 spot with identical records of 1-2-1. The Green Knights and Falcons loaded up the non-league portion of their schedules with some brutal tests against top-tier opponents, resulting in a few lopsided losses that provided plenty of motivation for both squads.
Stowe is the three-time defending champ in Division III and a perennial front-runner in the Capital League. But the Raiders (1-4) currently sit at the No. 12 spot in the D-III heap after facing off against a trio of D-I schools. In D-IV, Proctor (0-2) scored five goals in its season opener but is still searching for its first victory. The Phantoms have advanced to 12 straight championships and always find a way to save their best for last.
And while Proctor has set the gold standard among small schools in recent decades, CVU has simply stolen the show in the battle for D-I supremacy. The Redhawks are 20-time champs and own a 20-game winning streak following last year’s 15-0-1 campaign. Polished finisher Chloe Pecor has helped CVU outscore opponents 31-2 during a 4-0 start to the season, and this week the Redhawks received votes in the top-25 national rankings.
Colchester is also 4-0 and landed at the No. 13 position in the regional rankings. The Lakers are shooting for their first title since 1993, while defending runner-up Mount Mansfield (3-0) is attempting to end a 20-year title drought.
A handful of other talented squads are looking to win it all for the first time in program history. North Country has never played in a championship match and is 0-4 during semifinal appearances. Division IV Hazen is 0-4 in title contests, while D-III Fair Haven is also searching for its first crown after losing in the finals last year and in 1987. U-32 captured its only championship three years ago and is off to a 3-0 start in D-II.
Here is the first round of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings as teams gear up for another big week:
1. CVU (4-0) Victories of 12-0 win over Mount Anthony, 11-0 win over Montpelier and 3-0 win against Burr & Burton confirmed that the Redhawks are in a league of their own. CVU’s defense faced a tougher test Thursday during a 5-2 win vs. St. Johnsbury.
2. Colchester (4-0) The Lakers earned clean sheets against Burr & Burton and Rutland and have outscored opponents 17-2. Colchester outshot Stowe 24-4 earlier this week but still had to rally in the second half before Ava Moore’s overtime goal capped a 2-1 victory. A 3-1 win over Rice is also likely to age well over the course of the season.
3. Burlington (2-0-1) Unlike Colchester, BHS left nothing to chance while cruising to a 4-0 win over Stowe. The Seahorses beat Rutland by the same score and settled for a 1-1 draw with Rice.
4. Mt. Mansfield (3-0) Three straight victories with zero goals conceded is proof that MMU belongs in the title conversation once again. Finley Barker and Grace Hodgdon scored in a 2-0 victory over Burr & Burton, and the Cougars were also dominant during a 1-0 win over Harwood and a 4-0 victory against North Country.
5. South Burlington (1-1) The Wolves came out of the gate firing on all cylinders during a 4-0 win over RIce before falling short, 2-1, in their rematch with the Green Knights. South Burlington won back-to-back crowns in 2020 and 2021 before suffering a 1-0 quarterfinal loss to Colchester last fall.
6. Rice (1-2-1) The Green Knights are eyeing their seventh straight title appearance and are the two-time defending champs in D-II. Reese Billings scored in her team’s tie with Burlington and veteran goalie Sunshine Clark made 14 saves. Four years ago Rice entered the playoffs as the No. 9 seed and walked away with the trophy following a 2-1 victory over Harwood.
7. North Country (1-2-1) A 4-1 victory over Milton to kick off the season served as payback after the Falcons were upset by the Yellowjackets in last year’s quarterfinals. Charlie Kellaway and Dakotah Bowen scored in a 2-2 draw with St. Johnsbury, while Maya Auger has excelled time and again at the keeper position.
8. Milton (3-1) Marlie Bushey (two goals) and Holley MacLellan (one goal, two assists) led the Yellowjackets to a 4-1 victory over Montpelier. Savannah Monahan’s three-goal, two-assist performance sparked a 6-1 win over Enosburg. Milton’s 2-0 win over Stowe was another highlight to a strong opening act.
9. U-32 (3-0) Maia Pasco picked up where she left off last season by leading the Raiders to a trio of one-goal victories. The Raiders have been challenged in every match but they’ve passed every test by securing a 2-1 win over St. Johnsbury, a 1-0 victory over Middlebury and a 2-1 win at Mount Abraham.
10. Mt. Abraham (3-1) The Eagles have been to the semifinals 10 times but only possess one championship banner after triumphing in 2014. This year’s squad dug deep during 2-1 victories over Harwood, Peoples and Spaulding before falling to U-32 in a nail-biter.
BUBBLE: Burr & Burton (2-3), Essex (1-0-1), BFA-St. Albans (2-0-1), Fair Haven (3-0), Stowe (1-4)
DIVISION I TOP 5
1. CVU (3-0) 2. Colchester (4-0) 3. Burlington (2-0-1) 4. Mt. Mansfield (3-0) 5. South Burlington (1-1)
DIVISION II TOP 5
1. Rice (1-2-1) 2. North Country (1-2-1) 3. Milton (3-1) 4. U-32 (3-0) 5. Mt. Abraham (3-1)
DIVISION III TOP 5
1. Stowe (1-4) 2. Fair Haven (3-0) 3. Lake Region (4-0) 4. Paine Mt. (4-1) 5. Vergennes (4-0)
DIVISION IV TOP 5
1. MSJ (3-1) 2. West Rutland (2-1) 3. Leland & Gray (2-1) 4. Long Trail (3-1) 5. Hazen (1-1-1)