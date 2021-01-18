With a name like Leo, it’s only fitting that Montpelier’s top soccer fullback will be suiting up for the 2021 Lions Cup.
Leo Riby-Williams is one of five Capital Division players who will represent Vermont during the annual showcase event against New Hampshire on July 17 in Hanover (N.H). The four-year central defender showed off his poise in the attacking third by scoring the game-winning goal against previously undefeated Milton in the Division II final.
“We’ve always had two center backs coming up, so I knew that was partially my role,” Riby-Williams said. “But I never got the year to score a ton of goals. And I really wanted to get a good amount of goals this year because it was my last year. I haven’t been the scoring defender that I should be and that I can be. So I’m just glad I got to help out the team.”
Harwood’s Hayden Adams was also selected along with Peoples Academy’s Dylan Haskins and Stowe’s Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger and Jules Gershman. All four play together with Riby-Williams at the club level for coach John Dellipriscoli on Capital Soccer’s under-19 team.
“I was coming from coaching at the D-I level at BHS, and I was on two state championship teams (at CVU),” first-year Stowe coach Shane Bufano said. “And I was impressed with the level of skill and development in Division II. I think the pure amount of size is a big factor in D-I vs. D-II. But with skill — player for player, attribute for attribute — technically a lot of these D-II guys are better. And I’d take some of their starting 11 fairly close to the D-I teams. Obviously a lot of D-I teams have more firepower and they’ve got more on the bench side of it. And that was an adjustment for me. I thought we had so many younger guys and we were going to struggle because we didn’t have as big of a bench. A lot of the D-II schools don’t. But I would have taken my top 11 vs. the mid-pack D-I teams.”
There are three Division IV players on the Twin State roster in addition to a pair from D-III. Five D-II players will compete alongside 14 D-I standouts. Sam Hogg and Jake Manley were picked from Burlington, which went all the way as the No. 5 seed in the D-I tourney.
Proctor’s Conner McKearin will be one of many polished finishers for Vermont. The D-IV scoring machine buried 18 goals last fall and helped the Phantoms go a combined 23-5-2 the past two years.
One of McKearin’s toughest opponents in the 2020 championship will be his teammate this summer. Izaak Park was a four-year starting center back for Twin Valley, which recently captured its second straight championship. Park was 55-6-1 with the Wildcats during his four-year career.
White River Valley’s Carder Straddon is another D-IV star who made the cut during the Twin State selection process. The No. 13 Wildcats entered the post-season with a 1-5-1 record, but a trio of goals by Straddon triggered upset victories in the playdowns and quarterfinals.
Leland & Gray’s Riley Barton found the back of the net more than 60 times and is the top scorer in program history for the D-III school. Peoples Academy goalie Dylan Haskins led his team to its first D-III title in nine years. The fourth-seeded Wolves (9-3) outscored playoff opponents 16-0, with Haskins recording his eighth shutout in the final.
All-American Chance Rose highlights the crew of D-II athletes after finishing his varsity career with 23 goals and 19 assists for Milton. The three-year captain helped the 10-1 Yellowjackets outscore opponents 52-6 last fall.
Stowe eliminated Milton during the 2019 semifinals before capturing its eight consecutive crown. Schaefer-Geiger recorded 15 shutouts in goal that season for the 17-0-1 Raiders before earning six clean sheets in 2020. Gershman is a central fullback who helped Stowe lock up 45 shutouts during the last four years. The Raiders (8-2) went undefeated in the Capital Division in 2020, outscoring opponents 21-5 during the regular season.
Adams was a combined 45-10-3 during his four years playing for Harwood. He contributed 20 goals and 23 assists while filling in at a variety of positions. An 8-3 campaign last fall ended with a quarterfinal loss against Montpelier after two rounds of a penalty-kick shootout.
“Other coaches would just look at Hayden and say, ‘That’s a soccer player,’” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “He’s fit, fast and strong and has it all. He was durable, he came to preseason ready, he took good care of himself. He’s put on a lot of muscle, and he’s just so quick. He doesn’t get tackled hard too often because he’s usually far away from everybody. But he never struggled with the physicality. When he played outside back, he could defend pretty well.”
Riby-Williams and his MHS classmates had never won a playoff game before running the table in the postseaosn during their final varsity season. Riby-Williams scored the game-tying goal in the 79th minute to set the stage for a victory over U-32 in the regular-season finale.
“We have a great fan section,” he said. “Not a lot of people could come this season because tickets were limited. But at every game I had six, seven people asking me, ‘Can I have tickets? Can I have tickets?’ A lot of Montpelier’s student section always tries to go to the games. And all the parents try to go to the games. It’s a nice community and a nice group of kids who gave us support.”
Montpelier fell flat while suffering early shutouts against Stowe and Harwood, resulting in a 2-2 record after the first two weeks of the season. The Solons (9-3) entered playoffs as the No. 6 seed and took home their first title since 1996 with a 2-1 victory over Miltion.
“I don’t really know the Milton midfielder (Chance Rose), but he’s really good and I’m glad he’s on the list,” Riby Williams said. “I think D-II does get overlooked. And not a lot of defenders get recognized because there’s not a lot of things to show how good they are, if they’ve improved, stuff like that. It’s more strikers and goal-scoring or midfielders making plays and being creative. So it’s great that some defenders got recognized this year and that a lot of D-II players got recognized. I’ve always wanted to represent Vermont, so I’m just glad to be part of it.”
There were no tryouts for this year’s Lions Cup match. Coaches determined the final roster based on positional needs and in-season performances. The traditional preseason camp will not take place before the 2021 match. However, there will be a one-day practice session for both teams.
“It’s unfortunate not to really get to know how we mesh together, so it might be a little challenging,” Riby-Williams said. “The practices definitely would have helped.”
The Lions Cup match began in 1975, featuring the top seniors from each state. Last year’s 45th event was cancelled due to Covid.
The states have been separated by a razor-thin margin in the all-time series. New Hampshire is 18-17-9 against Vermont, but the Green Mountain State has outscored its neighbor 78-77. The Vermont men earned a 5-2 victory in 2017 before settling for a 1-1 draw in 2018.
Middlebury’s Reeves Livesay and Leland & Gray’s Chris Barton will serve as head coaches. Angie Faraci will be an assistant after becoming the first female coach in Vermont history to lead her team to a championship. Mount Mansfield’s Dustin Hess is another assistant.
BOYS ROSTER
