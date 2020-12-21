The strength of Division II girls soccer this year was glaringly obvious Monday when Vermont coaches announced the roster for the LIons Cup Twin State team.
Ten players from D-II were selected to compete in the annual senior showcase against the top players from New Hampshire. U-32, Milton and Fair Haven earned multiple selections to lead the D-II pack.
An elite crew of 10 D-I athletes were also picked to represent the Green Mountain State. Runner-up CVU will feature two athletes in the match, while Colchester and Spaulding also had two players apiece honored. A trio of D-III midfielders will suit up for Vermont along with D-IV star Macy Molleur. The Hazen forward led the Wildcats to their first title appearance since 1987.
The 2020 Twin State contest was cancelled due to COVID-19, but players selected to that squad will be honored by the Lions. Three weeks ago coaches hatched a plan to play the 2021 boys and girls contests July 17 at Hanover (N.H.) High School.
All-American CVU defender Jess Klein will be joined by Redhawks forward Josie Pecor on the Vermont roster. CVU went 10-1 this past fall and advanced to the final for the 11th time in 13 years. Colchester defender Brooke Booska and Lakers goalie Olivia Moore will play alongside Klein and Pecor.
Spaulding defender Madeline Benoit and midfielder Halle Pletzer will represent the Granite City. Benoit and Pletzer guided the Crimson Tide to their first playoff victory since 2012.
Mount Mansfield’s Willa Clark, Burlington’s Payton Karson and Essex’s Souma Mitra are all standout Metro Division midfielders who will look to dictate the temp agains the Granite State. Forward Kendra Sabotka will represent Rutland, which advanced to the D-I semifinals.
Forward Caroline Kirby and defender Payton Gariboldi will give Vermont a boost after lifting U-32 to its first championship in program history. Goalie Megan Ezzo and midfielder Emma Ezzo are twin sisters who will add more depth after fueling Fair Haven’s semifinal run. Defender Beth Poirier and midfielder Avril Desautels will compete for 16-time champ Milton.
Defender Emma Blanck will represent D-II runner-up Rice, which advanced to the final for the fourth straight season. Blanck will combine efforts with midfielder Melanie Winters, whose last-minute goal lifted the Solons (7-2) to a regular-season victory over U-32. Four-year standout Ashley Protea is a versatile midfielder for Harwood (9-1) who can pitch in at several positions for the Twin State squad. Mount Abraham defender Savannah Scrodin also made the cut.
A trio of D-III midfielders are also expected to make big contributions: Windsor’s Evelyn Page, Enosburg’s Sophie Burns and Vergennes’s Hannah Kelly. New Hampshire leads the all-time series 18-13-5.
The alternates are CVU midfielder Olivia Zubarik, U-32 forward Sasha Kennedy, U-32 defender Ireland Hayes, Milton forward Sam Orest, Colchester defender Leah Lamothe, Springfield fullback Haley Streeter and Rutland defender Justine Peters. There are four alternate goalies: Green Mountain’s Alexandra Hutchins, Mount Mansfield’s Anna Betz, Burr & Burton’s Carol Hebert and Rice’s Khadija Hussein.
The Vermont girls selected for the 2020 game were Burlington’s Helen Worden, Burr and Burton Academy’s Grace Pinkus, CVU’s Gillian Magnier and Shelby Stratton, Essex’s Emma Whitney, Harwood’s Amaya Rogers, Milton’s Marcy Dockham and Olivia King, Mount Anthony’s Jordan Mattison and Rachel Jones, Mount Abraham’s Addy Harris, Mount Mansfield’s Lauren Flewelling, Montpelier’s Cypress Levitt, North Country’s Grace Giroux, Otter Valley’s Olivia White, Rice’s Alex Dostie, Rivendell’s Kendall Boisvert, Rutland’s Caroline Coloutti and Logan Kinsman, Thetford’s Grace Davis, South Burlington’s Mia Harton and Madeline Liebegott, Spaulding’s Cassandra Graves and Vergennes’ Emily Rooney.
VERMONT TWIN STATE
GIRLS SOCCER ROSTER
Caroline Kirby, U-32 Senior Payton Gariboldi, U-32 Defender Jess Klein, CVU Defense Josie Pecor, CVU Forward Brooke Booska, Colchester Defender Olivia Moore, Colchester Goalie Madelin Benoit, Spaulding Defender Halley Pletzer, Spaulding Midfielder Avril Desautels, Milton Milton Beth Poirier, Milton Defender Emma Ezzo, Fair Haven Goalie Megan Ezzo, Fair Haven Midfielder Souma Mitra, Essex Midfielder Willa Clark , Mt. Mansfield Midfielder Kendra Sabotka, Rutland Forward Payton Karson, Burlington Midfielder
Melanie Winters, Montpelier Midfielder
Ashley Proteau, Harwood Midfielder Emma Blanck, Rice Defender Savannah Scrodin, Mt. Abe Defender Evelyn Page, Windsor Midfielder Sophie Burns, Enosburg Midfielder Hannah Kelly, Vergennes Midfielder Macy Molleur, Hazen Forward
ALTERNATES
Olivia Zubarik, CVU Midfielder Sasha Kennedy, U-32 Forward Sam Orest, Milton Forward Ireland Hayes, U-32 Defender Leah Lamothe, Colchester Defender Haley Streeter, Springfield Defender Justine Peters, Rutland Defender
Alexandra Hutchins, Green Mt. Goalie
