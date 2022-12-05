MONTPELIER — Some runners have natural talent that can be spotted from a mile away.
Three years ago, Montpelier’s Avery Smart was more of a diamond in the rough.
Entering his first cross country running event as a freshman, Smart placed 110th at the Essex Invitational while crossing the finish line with a 5-kilometer time of 24 minutes, 36.1 seconds. Competing in a field of 111 racers, the varsity newcomer walked away knowing that there was significant room for improvement.
But not even in his wildest dreams could Smart have anticipated the next-level transformation that occurred during a storybook high school career. Defying the odds at every turn, Smart shaved eight minutes and 38 seconds off his 5k time and turned a seemingly impossible feat into a reality by winning the 2022 individual state championship.
After making the leap from back-of-the-pack chaser to perennial pace-setter, Smart showed his teammates and his rivals that the loftiest of goals can be attained if you want them enough. While nothing came easily during hundreds of training hours, it’s wasn’t difficult to single him out as Times Argus Runner of the Year.
“I’ve definitely come a long way,” Smart said. “I think I ran 22:30 (at state championships) my freshman year and it’s just a never-give-up mentality. And (this year) kind of shows that it pays off. And the biggest thing is that anybody can do it if you put in the work. You don’t have to start fast, but you can end fast.”
Smart improved his state meet results by five minutes and 37 seconds, catapulting from 80th place as a freshman to Division II champ as a senior. He made his way around the Thetford course in 22:33 during his ninth-grade season before improving his time by over three minutes as sophomore when he was 17th in 19:06.
His upward trajectory was just as impressive in 2021 when he placed fourth in 17:33, preventing U-32 from sweeping the top five spots for a perfect score. The third-place Solons finished 92 points behind Raiders.
Although U-32 graduated its top three runners, it was still highly unlikely that MHS could close that massive gap and give the Raiders a run for their money this fall. But that’s exactly what the Solons did, beating their cross-town rivals a handful of times late in the season before falling by just two points to the seven-time defending champs at the state meet. A last-second lunge decided by a photo finish tipped the scales in favor of the Raiders, but Montpelier’s hard-earned metamorphosis into a title contender was the big story of the day.
“It definitely was becoming a reality that we could do it, and we came really close,” Smart said. “At the start, we were like, ‘This is our goal.’ But it seemed really far. And I never would have thought that we would have come this close. It’s definitely an accomplishment.”
Despite the narrow loss to U-32, Smart completed a satisfying individual goal by ending a string of five straight first-place state crowns by U-32 runners Carson Beard (16:43), Jacob Miller-Arsenault (17:18), Waylon Kurts (16:50), Andrew Crompton (16:53) and Stephen Looke (16:51). And for the 12th straight year, a Central Vermont racer from either Harwood, U-32 or Montpelier captured top honors at the D-II state meet. That streak began with Montpelier’s Daniel Grosvenor, who prevailed in 17:17 during the 2011 season before defending his title the following year in 16:39. Harwood’s Sam Nishi was another back-to-back champ after triumphing in 2013 (16:34) and 2014 (16:58). Montpelier’s Matt Hynes won in 2015 (16:59) and 2016 (16:40).
According to Smart, overcoming any pre-race jitters was a crucial ingredient to his winning recipe.
“I’m definitely getting better at it,” he said. “Last year I would get really nervous, but this year I just do some deep breathing and just remind myself of the fitness and the hours that I put. Then I just get kind of chill and get in that race mind-set.”
Smart’s 17th-place result at state championships as a sophomore was a big confidence-booster, and that strong fitness base carried over into the spring track and field season. He wound up earning a podium result at the track championships in the 3,000-meter race, finishing third in 9:21.66.
It could have been tempting to scale back the training volume for the summer, but Smart was determined to seek out new challenges. The return to in-person racing after Covid-19 restrictions presented the perfect opportunity for the rising junior to enter a handful of long-standing events sponsored by the Central Vermont Runners. The popular race series typically draws ultra-competitive fields, and that 2021 summer featured especially fast times as athletes gathered en masse again following remote racing throughout the pandemic.
Smart kicked things off at the 48th Paul Mailman 10-miler, averaging a 5:55 pace per mile to post a time of 59:03. He held off former Harwood standout George Aitken by 16 seconds to capture the victory. He returned to downtown Montpelier for the 43rd annual Capital City Stampede, known as the “Fastest 10k in Vermont.” He maintained an average pace of 5:44 per mile and prevailed in 35:36, beating runner-up Steve Andrews by 18 seconds.
Smart’s final tune-up for the 2021 high school cross country season was the Berlin Pond 5-Miler. The Solons standout triumphed again, crossing the line in 27:29 after averaging a 5:30 pace each mile. He defeated former Dartmouth racer Neal Graves by 26 seconds. After working his way up to fourth at the D-II state meet that fall, Smart entered CVR’s New Year’s Eve 5k. He braved the chilly conditions to place first in 17:05, beating former U-32 star Patrick Cioffi by 48 seconds.
Last spring Smart won the 1,500-meter championship in track and field with a time of 4:14.40. He also anchored the Solons’ third-place 4x800-meter team.
The CVR’s Tuesday Fun Runs was back in full force this past summer, with Smart and his MHS teammates joining a big crew of U-32 athletes for the weekly time trails. Smart embraced his rivals as training partners and joined the Raiders later in the summer for an annual running camp in Craftsbury.
“In the off-season it’s all about getting better and we talk and it’s almost like we’re the same team,” Smart said. “And then as we get closer to the season, there’s some friendly banter. It’s just keeping the boys going — fun stuff.”
Smart successfully defended a pair of his CVR crowns last summer after he won the 39th Vermont Corporate Cup with a 5k time of 16:07. He placed first out 757 runners, beating the runner-up by 39 seconds.
Smart earned a repeat victory at the Paul Mailman 10-Miler, making things look easy while averaging 5:40 per mile. His time of 56:35 was good enough to prevail by over a minute. He won the Berlin Pond 5-Miler again last August, recording an average pace of 5:26 per mile for a time of 27:08. Smart held off runner-up Alex Gottlieb by 15 seconds.
When the high school season rolled around, the Solons’ outside chances of challenging U-32 were suddenly strengthened when Harwood top gun Noah Rivera transferred to Montpelier. Smart, Rivera and Ezra Merrill-Triplett comprised a elite trio that was more than capable of matching the Raiders’ top dogs, meaning that the team outcomes would likely be decided by each school’s No. 4 and 5 runners.
“That was really exciting and it also pushed the boys more toward winning becoming a possible reality,” Smart said. “So it’s great to have (Rivera) and we love him: He’s a great guy.”
Smart started his senior season by placing second out of 113 competitors at the Essex Invitational in 16:19.2, helping the Solons place fourth out of 14 teams. A week later he placed third out of 114 racers at the Burlington Invitational in 16:20.5, setting the tone for the Solons’ fifth-place finish in a field of 15 schools. He raced in the Large School division during the Manchester (N.H.) Invitational and crossed the line sixth out of 228 finishers in 16:16. He rose to the occasion again at the Woods Trail Run in Thetford, recording a fourth-place time of 17:02.5 while battling against 551 runners. Montpelier finished 11th out of 46 schools and earned a lopsided victory over U-32.
The Solons’ top gun turned heads again a few weeks later by winning the NVAC Mountain Division Championships in 16:25. Smart easily held off St. Johnsbury’s Andrew Thornton-Sherman (16:58) and U-32’s Cyrus Hansen 17:14) in a field of 86 athletes, giving the runner-up Solons more bragging rights against the third-place Raiders.
Smart broke the tape with a time of 16:55.6 in a field of 94 D-II racers at the state meet, beating Hansen by 12 seconds. The Solons wound up two points of shy of stunning U-32 in the D-II results.
“It hurts a little bit, but it’s also motivation,” Smart said. “It just shows that we can do it. We had a lot of injuries, we had Covid, we couldn’t get all the training we wanted over the summer and in-season. But next year we can totally do it. It’s just really exciting for the boys to come in across the finish line and tally up (points). It was a fun day.”
Montpelier qualified for New England Championships by finishing sixth out of 33 complete teams at the state meet. Individually, Smart was second out of 268 finishers in the combined scoring from all three divisions.
A week later Smart showed off his endurance by pulling away to a thrilling victory at the Meet of Champions at Hard’ack Recreation Area in St. Albans. After 1 mile, he was in a virtual dead heat with five other runners: Hansen, Essex’s Luke Miklus, Craftsbury’s Charlie Kehler, BFA-St. Albans’ Porter Hurteau and Essex’s Kelton Poirer. Smart and Miklus made a break for it midway through the race and established a 28-second gap in front of their closest competitor by the 2-mile mark. The duo maintained the cushion at the end, with Smart prevailing in 15:58.8 to hold off the Hornets standout by less than two seconds.
Smart placed 26th in a field of 280 runners on the Covered Bridge trail at New England Championships in North Scituate, R.I., crossing the line in 16:30.7 to help the Solons place 21st out of 30 teams. Merrill-Triplett (153rd, 17:54.2), Rivera (164th, 17:59.9), Jay Borland (170th, 18:05.6), Samuel Brondyke (189th, 18:20.9), Caleb Rockastle (246th, 19:27.4) and Luke Murphy (253, 19:43.9) rounded out the Solons squad at New England’s.
Next fall coach Nancy Mears’ MHS team is poised to return every runner except for Smart, while U-32 will attempt to fill the void left by veteran stars Wilder Brown and Sargent Burns. Raiders coach Andrew Tripp expects the cross-town rivalry to be as close as ever, and he knows his team dodged a bullet this year while collecting its seventh straight championship.
“I congratulated all the Montpelier guys,” Tripp said. “I congratulated Nancy and I told them all, in truth, they deserved to win. We deserved to win too, but they definitely are a state championship team. …A lot comes down to Avery Smart and Ezra (Merrill-Triplet). Avery started training with our guys every Tuesday in the summer after his freshman year and all our guys would beat him by a lot. And I remember very clearly telling Avery and Ezra not to be discouraged the first time they showed up because they were running with some of the best guys in the state. They just kept coming back week after week and they’d get beat by a little less, a little less, a little less. And so by this time last year we knew Avery had done that and came to Craftsbury camp with us — and this year Ezra came. And they started to infuse their own training into the other Montpelier guys. And Nancy did as well and all credit to her — they’ve really raised the culture there. So it’s been awesome. These guys are all friends, they all run together all the time. So it really has been a team sport, even beyond the individual schools.”
