It’s a three-and-a-half hour drive from Jay Peak to Bromley Mountain, which are located 165 miles apart at opposite ends of Vermont.
The geographically distant ski resorts have a lot in common this week after reporting dizzying snow totals of 2 feet.
Alpine and Nordic areas across the state worked overtime to keep up with the recent storm during the Martin Luther King Weekend. Some places didn’t see any flurries, while others are still shoveling.
Pico and neighboring Killington also hit the two-foot mark along with Stratton. Sixteen inches at Okemo, 20 inches at Blueberry Lake, 21 inches at Wild Wings and 22 inches at Timber Creek set things up nicely with a cold stretch in the forecast. Burke, Sugarbush, Stowe, Rikert, Trapp Family Lodge and Viking Nordic have roughly a foot of new snow.
“We were getting a couple inches an hour,” said Jason Fowler, who works at Blueberry Lake in Warren. “We started grooming at 4 a.m. all three days. And by the time I open the shop at 9, it’s snowed 2-4 inches on the first trail already. So it’s a constant battle. The first day (the groomer) went out three times in all.”
Fowler has worked for 10 years at the Warren ski center, which uses a snowmobile and two tracked 4-wheelers to pull grooming equipment. Blueberry Lake has been open 41 years and offers 34 kilometers of dog-friendly terrain for skiing and snowshoeing.
“Last year had several ups and downs — kind of like the start of this year,” Fowler said. “We lost all our snow last year right before Christmas. We got a couple of inches and were able to open. And then we had another rain storm and we were closed Martin Luther King Weekend. So this year we got it just in time. At first it was sticky snow, which doesn’t do well for cross-country skiing unless you wax. But (Tuesday) it firmed up and the snow has transformed and it’s pretty much perfect conditions.”
The past four days also featured Alpine and Nordic racing for the first time this winter in Vermont. Chittenden County skiers competed in a cross-country event Tuesday at Sleepy Hollow in Huntington, with the Burlington girls and Mount Mansfield boys prevailing. CVU, South Burlington, BFA-St. Albans, Colchester and Essex also brought full squads.
A field of 116 Nordic athletes took part in Saturday’s Rodrigues Cup at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. More high school races are on tap during the next week and Prospect Mountain is slated to host Eastern Cup competitions Saturday and Sunday.
Here is a glance at skiing and riding conditions across the state:
ALPINE
BOLTON
Sixteen inches of new snow during the past three days allowed ski patrol to open 65 trails. Five lifts are spinning, the base depth is 16-30 inches and night skiing is an option until 10 p.m. Snow guns on Hide Away are expected to get the terrain park ready for action.
BROMLEY
The Bennington County ski area has 44 open trails following a 2-foot dump the past four days. The Sun Mountain Express and Alpine Double were spinning all day Tuesday, thanks to a base depth of 21-33 inches. Little Dipper, Stargazer and Havoc are in good shape after recent snowmaking.
BURKE
Skiers and riders can head up all four lifts after Burke received a foot of new snow during the past seven days. Thirty-one trails are open, with a base depth of 10-24 inches. Upper Dipper and Upper Fox’s Folly have a blend of fresh man-made and natural snow. Snow guns were roaring Tuesday on McHarg’s Cut-off and Open Slope. The Dashney Nordic Center is also open.
JAY PEAK
Nearly 2 feet of snow during the past three days created a winter paradise at Jay, where the base depth is 14-38 inches. Ski patrol dropped ropes on eight new runs, expanding the operations to 75 open trails. The Flyer Quad is one of seven lifts, while the Bonaventure Quad will open soon.
KILLINGTON
Groomers plan to leave corduroy on 75 trails — including Superstar, Cascade and Wildfire — before first run Wednesday. There are 161 trails and 13 lifts, with a base depth of 30-36 inches. Despite 25 inches of snow, snow guns are still firing on Timberline.
MAD RIVER GLEN
Groomers laid corduroy on 12 of 43 open trails Tuesday. Skiers are making the most of three lifts and a base depth of 4-8 inches, with lots of powder in the woods. Chute and Fall Line are two of the trails with natural snow where skiers should look out for thin, scraped-off areas. As snow guns work away on S-turn, closures for One Way, Periwinkle and Snail will extend through Wednesday.
MOUNT SNOW
The plan is to open all 83 trails for Wednesday, with 45 groomed. Canyon Express is one of eight lifts scheduled to run, while Grand Summit Express is closed due to snowmaking. Upper Exhibition, Ridge, Mineshaft and the Superpipe benefitted recently from man-made snow, with a base depth of 20-30 inches. Six terrain parks offer 66 features.
OKEMO
Sixteen more inches of snow the past week increased the base depth to 24 inches. There are 13 lifts and 112 trails, with recent snowmaking on Moonshadow, Punch Line, Promenade and in the Zone.
PICO
There are 56 trails and five lifts, with a base depth of 18-20 inches. Seventeen inches of snow fell in the last 48 hours, pushing the total to 26 inches for the week. Pico will re-open Thursday.
SMUGGLEcRS’ NOTCH
Skiers and riders can enjoy top-to-bottom descents on all three mountains. Seventy trails and two terrain parks are open, with a base depth of 12-40 inches. There is uphill travel on Madonna along groomed or snowmaking trails from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Wednesday through Friday. Uphill travelers can head up any open trail on Morse from 5-10 p.m. every day of the week. Sterling is currently closed due to snowmaking.
STRATTON
The weekend storm blanketed Southern Vermont’s highest peak with 24 inches of snow. Groomers plan to set up corduroy conditions on 71 of 83 open trails. Nine lifts, a base depth of 20 inches and a chilly forecast should be a winning combination. Upper Standard is temporarily closed for snowmaking.
STOWE
Liftline and Nosedive were two of the 77 trails groomed Monday night. There are 108 open trails and a dozen lifts spinning. Nine inches of new snow boosted the base depth to 12-36 inches. Stowe Parks recently moved to Lower Standard.
SUGARBUSH
Life is good in the Mad River Valley after Sugarbush picked up 11 inches of new snow the past three days. There are four lifts spinning at Mount Ellen and six at Lincoln Peak, with 110 of 111 trails expected to be open Wednesday. Snow guns are firing on Stein’s and Riemergasse, adding to a base depth of 30-48 inches. Individuals can follow Paradise and the ridge line trail to access the Castlerock area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NORDIC
BLUEBERRY LAKE
There are tracks set on 10 of the 34 kilometers of dog-friendly trails. Twenty inches of fresh snow produced a base depth of 14-24 inches.
BRATTLEBORO
There are 14 open trails and 25 kilometers of skiing. A 4-inch snow accumulation resulted in a base depth of 5 inches.
CATAMOUNT
All 14 trails are open, offering 24 kilometers of skiing after the center received 4 inches of new snow.
CRAFTSBURY
Conditions are cold and firm after 2 inches of fresh powder fell the last two days. There are 69 kilometers of trails, with lots of natural snow on the outer network. The ice on Big and Little Hosmer is still unsafe for skiing.
GRAFTON TRAILS
Most of the 16 trails were packed with snowmobiles because the 5 inches of new snow is still too wet to groom.
KINGDOM TRAILS
Nine inches of new snow led to 11 kilometers of groomed trails, with tracks set on 8k. There are no tracks yet on Coronary or Bog Meadow.
OLE’S
A massive dump of wet snow Saturday was followed by more dry powder later in the weekend. The result was 100% open terrain with a solid base for the upcoming weeks.
PROSPECT
Seventeen inches of snow during the weekend created a winter wonderland in Woodford. There are 55 trails with packed powder spanning 32 kilometers.
RIKERT
The skiing and fat-biking conditions are excellent following 10 inches of new snow during the past few days. There are 54 trails open, with 12 of 36k groomed for skating.
STRAFFORD
There are 5 kilometers groomed with a base depth of 2-3 inches. Sixteen trails are open covering 27k.
STOWE NORDIC
Twenty-eight kilometers of the 50k network have been groomed, with tracks set on 10k. There are 25 open trails and a base depth of 2 inches after 2 inches of new snow in the past week.
TIMBER CREEK
Twenty-two inches of new snow in West Dover created a base depth of 8-16 inches. There are 12 trails with groomed packed powder covering 13 kilometers.
TRAPP FAMILY LODGE
All 33 trails were groomed Tuesday for classic and skating after the ski area received 10 inches of fresh powder Saturday and Sunday. There are 62 kilometers of terrain with a base depth of 10-12 kilometers. The Slayton Pasture Cabin is open for take-out foot and beverage options.
VIKING NORDIC
All 25 trails are open after a 14-inch dump over the weekend, resulting in a base depth of 10 inches. There are 32 kilometers of trails, with tracks set on 20k.
WILD WINGS
Twenty-one inches of snow since Friday night led to a lot of happy faces the past few days. There are 25 kilometers of classic terrain with tracks in addition to 6K groomed for skating.
WOODSTOCK
The addition of 8.5 inches of snow this past week brought the base depth up to 6-13 inches. There are 41 open trails, with 40k groomed for skating. Snowcats have worked on Mount Peg and Mount Tom to freshen up both networks.
