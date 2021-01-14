The upcoming MLK Weekend rush to Vermont ski areas may not have the same fireworks as some winters.
A lengthy warm stretch during the holidays and ongoing travel restrictions due to COVID could prevent many ski area’s from setting records for sales or open terrain. State officials reported nearly 200 new coronavirus cases Thursday, providing a stark reminder that social distancing is still imperative.
Skiers and riders have learned to play by new rules, wearing the required facial coverings and maintaining a 6-foot distance in line and on the slopes. Many areas suffered from a big snow melt the week before New Year’s, but a surprising number of places held on by making the best of what’s available.
Lots of mountains recently created more possibilities for uphill travel, and night skiing has been popular at places like Bolton and Cochran’s. A few more signs of a gradual return to normalcy include a pair of races Saturday.
Burke Mountain Academy will host its first competition of the season, while the Craftsbury Outdoor Center will hold the “Rodrigues Cup” to kick off the four-event Vermont Cup series. Prospect Mountain in Woodford will host the second cross-country event Jan. 23-24, while Woodstock Nordic Center will host series racing Feb. 6-7. The Vermont Cup Finals will take place Feb. 20 in Craftsbury.
High school and college ski and snowboard teams have been more of a common sight at many areas. Varsity teams were allowed to begin practices Dec. 26, though many schools delayed that start by a few weeks.
Lots of Vermonters have been fired up the past month after recent World Cup victories by Fairlee’s Tara Geraghty-Moats in Nordic Combined and by Starksboro’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle in Alpine. Stratton Mountain T2 Elite skier Jessie Diggins won the Tour de Ski on Sunday before Burke Mountain Academy grad Mikaela Shiffrin prevailed in slalom Monday, providing even more motivation for up-and-coming local athletes. This year’s NCAA Ski Championships will take place in New Hampshire at Cannon Mountain and Jackson Nordic Center from March 10-13.
With more snow expected Saturday, here’s a look at conditions across the state:
ALPINE
BOLTONSkiers and riders can take a ride on the Vista, Mid Mountain and Snowflake chairs along with the Mighty Mite rope tow. Seven of the 26 trails are open at night. Some of the ungroomed trails with natural snow have rocks, stumps, grass and water bars.
BROMLEYThe Garden terrain park is likely to open this weekend, while Plaza, Lord’s Prayer, School Slope and the Learning Zone are all benefitting from snowmaking. The Sun Mountain Express, Alpine Double, East Meadow Double and Star Carpet provide access to 26 trails, including groomed-and-steep terrain along Corkscrew, Pabst Peril and Blue Ribbon. The base depth is 12-24 inches.
BURKESkiers and riders can now head down Upper Bear Den and The Gap, with Big Dipper expected to open soon. Snowmaking operations recently moved to Upper Dipper and Foxes Folly. The Mid-Burke Lodge will be open Friday and Monday. Individuals should not spend more than 30 minutes indoors and there are no bags or booting up inside. There are four lifts and 11 trails, with a base depth of 10-24 inches.
JAY PEAKUllr’s is set to open Friday after solid snowmaking and grooming efforts, giving skiers and riders another 3 miles of terrain. There are 36 trails, six lifts and terrain-park options. The Green Mountain Flyer was closed Thursday due to a freezing drizzle. The base depth is 12-36 inches.
KILLINGTONThe longest novice trail, Great Eastern, recently opened along with the Skyeship Gondola Stage 1 and Skyeship Base lodge. Skiers and riders can take advantage of 15 lifts and 106 trails, with a base depth of 24-30 inches. Parking at Skyeship may fill up quickly and individuals with valid parking reservations could be turned away, but space will be available at other lots. Snowmaking on Bear Cub and Sundog allowed the Sunrise Village Triple to open for the season. The goal is to have skiing and riding in the South Ridge area this weekend following dedicated snowmaking efforts on Pipe Dream. The Woodward Park Crew added eight new features in Red’s Backyard.
MAD RIVERThe Single Chair is closed until further notice in order to preserve limited snow. Skiers can still ride the Sunnyside Double and Practice Slope chairs to make their way to 32 trails. A base depth of 4-8 inches has led to early-season conditions on many trails. Skiers should look out for rocks, moss, ice and rocks. Gazelle, Slalom Hill and Panther are closed until conditions improve.
MAGIC MOUNTAINLower Magic Carpet and Little Dipper were groomed and added to the mix after solid snowmaking efforts. The snow guns will keep firing on Upper Wizard, and the Green Lift is expected to be working again Friday after it was down for repairs. There are 22 trails and three lifts, with a base depth of 6-24 inches.
MIDDLEBURY SNOW BOWLSheehan lift and Sun Kid Conveyor provide access to five trails. The base depth is 14-38 inches.
MOUNT SNOWThere are hard-packed conditions with a base depth of 18 inches. Thirty six of the 46 open trails have fresh corduroy. Eight lifts are spinning and there are four terrain parks open at Carinthia.
OKEMOThings are looking good with 83 trails, 13 lifts and a base depth of 20-14 inches. Ropes dropped Thursday on Upper Chief, Lower Tomahawk and Lower Fall Line. The Nordic center is open for snowshoeing.
PICOAn inch of snow Wednesday helped to improve coverage on 19 trails, with a base depth of 20 inches. Skiers and riders can choose between the Bonanza Double, Golden Express Quad and Summit Express Quad.
SMUGGLERS’ NOTCHMidway and Meadowlark recently opened and there is top-to-bottom skiing and riding. Nineteen of 24 trails will be groomed before the weekend, including Lower Chilcoot. Five lifts are spinning and the base depth ranges from 12-40 inches.
STRATTONA terrain park on Big Ben and three news trails will make their 2021 debut Friday. That will push the total to 66 trails accessible via nine lifts. The base depth is 15 inches.
STOWEA total of 74 inches of snow this season has left Stowe with a base depth of 12-36 inches. Forty-six of the 49 trails were groomed Wednesday night. The Lower North Slope terrain park is also freshly groomed, boasting eight features. Nine lifts are spinning and recent snowmaking has improved conditions on Liftline and National.
SUICIDE SIXThe Face, Skyline, Bunny’s Boulevard, Pearson’s Path and Easy Mile are open at the Pomfret area, with one lift and the J-bar running.
SUGARBUSHThe goal is to reach the century mark Saturday with 100 open trails. There is a base depth of 30-48 inches, nine lifts are spinning and 39 runs are groomed for all abilities. Thin cover exists on natural runs. Terrain parks at Lincoln Peak and Mount Ellen offer 31 features. The Castlerock area is open for hiking from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., following Paradise and the Long Trail.
NORDIC
BLUEBERRY LAKEAll 11 trails are open after the Warren ski center picked up 8 inches of fresh snow during the past week. Fourteen of 33 kilometers have been groomed, with a base depth of 3-5 inches.
CATAMOUNTThirteen of 14 trails are open, totaling 23 kilometers. Skiers should watch out for thin coverage and natural hazards.
CRAFTSBURYThere are lots of possibilities with nine trails adding up to 60 kilometers. The North 5k race course has the best coverage aside from the man-made terrain, though rock skis are recommended on most natural terrain. North Lemons Haunt, Screaming Mimi and the lower stadium field will be closed Saturday as racers compete in the Rodrigues Cup.
GRAFTON TRAILSA half-kilometer of groomed terrain can be found on the 1.6k Strider loop. There are 17 other trails open for snowshoeing and fat biking.
JAY PEAKThere are 15 trails covering 20 kilometers. Seven groomed trails have a rolled corduroy surface.
KINGDOM TRAILSThere are 11 kilometers of groomed trails, with tracks set on 8k. All nine trails are open after an inch of fresh snow fell Wednesday night. There are not tracks yet on Coronary or Bog Meadow.
MOUNTAIN TOPThe resort picked up 6 inches of new snow in the last week to create a base depth of 4-16 inches. The snowmaking loop is in excellent condition, though there is a thin cover on the natural snow. Nearly half of the 8 kilometers of trails have been groomed.
OLE’SThe field skiing is especially good, with 12 kilometers groomed for skating. The three-inch snow base is not massive, but trails are well-packed.
PROSPECTThere are packed-powder conditions with a base depth of 3-6 inches after a dusting of snow Wednesday night. Refreshments are available behind the base lodge at the takeout window.
RIKERTGroomers set 2 kilometers of high-level tracks on the manmade surface Thursday. There are over 20k of groomed trails after the center picked up 4 inches of new snow the past 48 hours. Fifty-eight of 60 trails are open.
SMUGGLERS’ NOTCHFourteen of 17 kilometers are groomed for skating.
STRAFFORDThere are 16 open trails spanning 27 kilometers, with 8k of groomed terrain. Ungroomed trails have powder conditions but there are some thin spots and wet areas.
STOWE NORDICThere are 31 kilometers of freshly groomed, packed-powder options along 18 trails.
TRAPP FAMILY LODGEThings came together quickly the past few weeks as groomers covered 58 kilometers of trails, setting tracks on 28k. Thirty-one trails are open, thanks to a base depth of 5-8 inches. The Slayton Pasture Cabin is open for take-out food and beverage options, but only expert skiers are advised to go above Picnic Knoll.
WILD WINGSThere are 16 kilometers of skiable terrain along seven trails: Turkey, Woodcock, Snow Goose, Grouse, Peregrine, Goshawk and Chickadee. Tracks are set on 10k and there is also 6k of skating on packed powder. The base depth is 5 inches.
WOODSTOCK INNThere are 43 kilometers of skiing despite a thin cover. Thirty-seven kilometers have been groomed, including the flats on the golf course, with tracks set on 18k. The 37 trails include woods skiing on Mount Peg and Mount Tom. Five inches of snow in the last week has boosted the base depth to 4-10 inches.
