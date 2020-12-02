A warm start to December threw a wrench in opening-day arrangements for Vermont ski areas.
Killington, Mount Snow, Okemo and Stowe survived the balmy stretch and were running their lifts Wednesday, while Bromley and Jay Peak have plans to re-open soon. Many resorts delayed their early-season plans, but cold temperatures in the forecast could provide a huge boost for snowmaking teams.
Stowe was forced to close Tuesday but was quickly back in action, offering eight trails serviced by four lifts. A few flurries early Wednesday added to a snow base of 12-24 inches. The FourRunner Quad gives skiers and riders access to Ridgeview, Lower Ridgeview, Lord, North Slope, Lower North Slope and Centerline. All open terrain was groomed Tuesday evening. Beginner terrain is available at Spruce Peak on the Adventure Triple and Carpet lifts.
Killington picked up 2 inches of fresh snow Tuesday night and another 2 inches Wednesday morning. The K-1 Express Gondola, Snowdon Six Express and North Ridge Quad provide access to 17 trails, with a base of 15-18 inches. Snowmakers got back to work Tuesday, focussing on East Fall, Mouse Run, Rime, Great Northern and several other trails. Snow guns were running Wednesday on Upper East Fall and Upper Mouse Run. The groomers joined the snowmakers on the mountain, addressing areas of thin cover and laying fresh corduroy on almost all the open terrain.
There is an 18-inch base at Mount Snow, where three lifts are open: Bluebird Express, Challenger and Discovery Shuttle. The current trail options are Free Fall, River Run, Cascade, Canyon, Long John, Beaver Hill, High Traverse and Launch Pad.
Okemo expanded its operations to include five trails and four lifts, with a base depth of 8 inches. Upper World Cup and Countdown will be closed to allow for maximum snowmaking efforts. The Sachem Quad will service Lower World Cup.
Dec. 10 is the new target date following a few rounds of postponements at Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak. Mount Ellen is still on track for a Dec. 18 opening. There has been some snowmaking success on upper terrain, but public access will not be available until the resort can run multiple lifts for top-to-bottom skiing in order to spread out crowds.
Sugarsbush snowmaking teams have been working on terrain off Heaven’s Gate and Super Bravo and Valley House. Some of the current challenges include the Valley House portion and the lower part of Downspout. There has also been progress on Jester, Organgrinder, Allyn’s Traverse and Valley House Traverse. The aim is to start spinning lifts once Downspout, Snowball and Spring Fling are sufficiently covered.
Pass-holders could be skiing at Bolton as soon as Dec. 11, with night skiing scheduled to begin Dec. 15. Snowmakers are concentrating on lower-mountain trails before expanding their efforts to higher-elevation areas. The mountain is currently closed to uphill travel.
Jay Peak plans to re-open for seven-day operations Friday on the Jet Triple chair and Jet trail. Snow guns were blowing Wednesday, with operations moving to the Northway trail. Burke pushed back its opening day to Dec. 19. Trapp Family Lodge and the Craftsbury Outdoor Center need more cold weather before their cross country trails are ready.
NORDIC SKIING
Reciprocal program
on tap for 2020-21
Ski Vermont’s Cross Country Reciprocal Program returns for another winter, spreading the wealth and sharing the terrain across the Green Mountain State. Season pass-holders from participating areas are given a one-time, complimentary trail pass for a single day of skiing or snowshoeing at any other participating areas.
Individuals should contact the cross country resort they intend to visit for applicable restrictions and conditions updates. In some cases, the pass-holder’s Nordic area must be open for skiing at the time of redemption.
Skiers can take advantage of the deal at Blueberry Lake, Brattleboro Outing Club, Craftsbury, Grafton Trails, Jay Peak, Kingdom Trails, Memphremagog, Mountain Meadows, Mountain Top, Prospect, Quechee, Rikert, Sleepy Hollow, Stowe Mountain XC, Strafford, Timber Creek, Trapp Family Lodge, Viking Nordic, Wild Wings and Woodstock Nordic Center.
