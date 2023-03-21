Another round of mud season awaits most of Vermont, but this week a big crew of former Nordic Olympians and current U.S. Ski Team members will keep the winter vibes alive at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Hundreds of athletes are heading to the Northeast Kingdom to compete at the SuperTour Finals and national championships from Wednesday through Sunday. The multi-generational event will feature some of the biggest names in domestic racing, including a Who’s Who of the top standouts from the Green Mountain State.
Most collegiate skiers are fresh off spring break and will attempt to carry over their success from NCAA Championships two weeks ago. And a solid contingent of varsity athletes who recently raced at Eastern High School Championships won’t hold anything back while mixing it up with the big dogs.
The action kicks off at 9 a.m. Wednesday with the women’s classic individual-start event, followed by the men’s showdown at 11 a.m. The two 10-kilometer openers are the latest equal-distance competitions for both genders following a recent push to level the playing field after decades of race structures where men completed longer courses than the women.
Friday’s freestyle sprint qualifiers will start at 2 p.m., with national titles up for grabs. Quarterfinal heats are slated to begin at 5 p.m. prior to the men’s final at 6:10 p.m. and the women’s final at 6:20 p.m.
The 4x5-kilometer New England club relay championships on Saturday at 9 a.m. will set the stage for the 11 a.m. U.S. Ski and Snowboard mixed freestyle club relay championships. Sunday’s finale will be a 9 a.m. 44k mass-start classic race for the women before the men compete in the same format at noon.
One of the pre-race favorites in the men’s field will be 32-year-old David Norris, who earned a pair of top-22 World Cup results in 50k races during the past three weeks.
“The skiing is really great here in Vermont and it’s always nice to come back and race in the U.S.,” Norris said. “It’s different than other years because I was only in Europe for two weeks, so it’s mostly been domestic. And I really enjoy racing in the SuperTours.”
Norris is a 32-year-old Alaskan who won the American Birkebeiner last month before traveling to Europe for events in Norway and Slovenia. Two years ago he placed 16th in the 50k classic race and 17th in the 30k skiathlon at world championships.
This week the distance specialist is entered in each event, but Sunday’s endurance test could be his best chance to set the pace.
“I’ll go into all of them trying to do my very best,” Norris said. “But, for sure, the longer the race the better. So the 44k at the end of the week will be probably what I’m looking forward to the most. But the 10k should be super fun and I’m curious to see how it all shakes out. There’s going to be some fast college guys.”
Another podium contender is Dartmouth sophomore John Steel Hagenbuch, who won the 2021 Birkie and finished second at this year’s NCAA Championships in both the 10k freestyle and the 20k classic. Hagenbuch is a U.S. Ski Team racer who will be joined on the trails this week by teammates Finn O’Connell, Michael Earnhart, Sydney Palmer-Leger, Walker Hall and Zanden McMullen.
Waterbury’s Ava Thurston (Dartmouth) and Finn Sweet (UVM) are two of the fastest Central Vermonters in the field along with Montpelier’s Brian Bushey (University of Utah) and Moretown’s Tabor Greenberg (GMVS). Thurston was 10th in freestyle and seventh in classic at NCAA Championships, while Sweet was 22nd in freestyle and 23rd in classic. Former U-32 skiers Aiden Casey (Dartmouth) and Tzevi Schwartz (Williams) will also go toe-to-toe with a slew of elite stars.
“There’s a lot of fast guys out here and I’m excited to see what I can do,” Schwartz said. “I have been doing any crazy serious training for this, but it’s just a fun end-of-the-season thing. And I think there will be a lot of fast college racers coming off of NCAAs.”
Those rising stars will try not to be awe-struck by former Olympians Kris Freeman, Andrew Newell and Caitlin Patterson. Freeman is a 42-year-old from Concord, N.H., who made 154 starts on the World Cup circuit from 2001-16. The four-time Olympian placed fourth in the 15k events at the 2003 and 2009 world championships and is a multi-time winner of the Craftsbury Marathon.
Newell also represented the U.S. at four Winter Games and earned top-12 sprint results at four consecutive world championships from 2005-11. The 39-year-old Shaftsbury native placed 16th at the 2006 Olympics and secured three individual podium results on the World Cup.
Both Newell and Norris will wear multiple hats this week while racing and also coaching. Newell coaches for the BSF Pro squad, while Norris is waxing for three high school athletes from the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.
“It’s kind of funny now because I am more of a veteran, where I remember looking up to Freeman when he was in his early 30s,” Norris said. “My perspective has totally changed and I’m just grateful to ski race and be able to train right now. I think more people can keep skiing after college if they enjoy it and figure out how to make it work for them.”
Patterson is a former UVM star wo represented the U.S. at the 2018 and 2022 Olympics. She finished 26th in the 30k classic event at the 2018 Winter Games, competed in 89 World Cup races and boasts eight national championships.
McMullen leads the SuperTour men’s standings, while former Middlebury College All-American Peter Wolter heads to Craftsbury just two points out of first place. Hagenbuch is third and Norris sits in fourth place.
On the women’s side, Palmer-Leger is poised to lock up second place in the final SuperTour results behind fellow U.S. Ski Team member Hailey Swirbul. Former St. Johnsbury Academy and Middlebury College standout Alexandra Lawson is third in the standings and will compete on her home trails while suiting up for the Craftsbury Green Racing Project.
Former UVM All-American Margie Freed, another GRP racer, is fourth in the standings despite shifting her focus to biathlon during the past two months. Freed is followed closely by BSF Pro skiers Sarah Goble and Mariah Bredal, who could both be pushing the pace during multiple races this week.
Craftsbury Nordic standouts Michaela Keller-Miller and Annika Landis could also capitalize on any home-course advantage along with GRP biathlete Kelsey Dickinson. Teammate Braden Becker won this year’s 18.5k freestyle race at the Craftsbury Marathon and may use some team tactics in the men’s competition with biathletes Luke Brown and Jake Brown.
Earnhart and BSF Pro skier Logan Diekman will be two men to watch Wednesday along with Hall, who placed 8th in the 10k freestyle at NCAA Championships. University of Denver racer Andreas Kirkeng is another podium threat.
Sonnesyn is a Stratton Mountain School T2 athlete who will start near fellow UVM graduate Evelina Sutro. Current Catamount star Annie McColgan is slated to take part in each race this week, while Vermont teammates Haley Brewster and Waverly Gebhart are signed up for the sprint and the distance events. Brewster (13th freestyle, 12th classic), Gebhardt (24th freestyle, 10th classic) and McColgan (37th freestyle, 19th classic) all raced for UVM at this year’s NCAA Championships.
Another podium threat will be University of Colorado skier Hannah Abrahamsson, who was second in the classic race at the NCAA meet. Burlington High School star Elsa Sanborn will take part in the 10k classic and the sprint.
University of Vermont skier Jacob Nystad could shake things up on the men’s side after placing third in the 20k classic race at NCAA’s. Up-and-coming racers include Woodstock’s James Underwood, who will compete in the 44k race, and Montpelier sprint specialist Sage Grossi.
The wide range of ages and skiing backgrounds will create a unique atmosphere where teenagers find themselves skiing alongside some of their childhood idols. And even though most athletes are almost ready to put away their skis for the year, the upcoming days will give everyone a chance to prove that their fitness is still top-notch.
“It’s as legit and serious as any race,” Norris said. “But maybe during the down time before and after the race, everybody is just having fun. It’s like a reunion of all your ski friends hanging out. Everybody is racing hard an focused on performing their best. But then in between the races everybody is excited and just enjoying spring. ...This time of year, a lot depends on if people have been healthy all spring or not and if they’re motivated and still fresh and happy from a long season of racing. And luckily for me, I’m stoked. I’m almost wishing there was more races for the rest of the spring into late April.”
