Last weekend wasn’t the retirement party that Sophie Caldwell Hamilton planned for, but the two-time Olympian still radiated grace and gratitude while hanging up her skis at the professional level
The native Vermonter’s nine-year World Cup career came to a close just a few days before longtime teammate Jessie Diggins won the overall season title Sunday in Switzerland.
Caldwell Hamilton initially hoped to join Diggins in the 30-kilometer finale, but instead she was isolated in her hotel room due a positive Covid test earlier in the week. The 30-year old tested negative twice since then and plans to fly home soon along with her husband and fellow Olympian Simi Hamilton after finishing up a mandatory 10-day quarantine.
Even though there was no swan song or ceremonial passing-of-the-torch moment, Caldwell Hamilton is content personally and optimistic about the future of the. U.S. Ski team. Life has worked out pretty well for the Peru native, who cracked the Wold Cup podium 10 times and earned two victories. She placed sixth in the freestyle sprint at the 2014 Olympics and wound up fifth in the team sprint at the 2018 Winter Games.
This season the Stratton Mountain School and Dartmouth graduate had a more difficult time finding her competitive spark, although her results remained world-class. She finished second three months ago during a downtown city sprint in Dresden, Germany, before placing fourth with Diggins the next day during a team event.
While announcing her retirement, Caldwell Hamilton described her U.S. teammates, coaches and support crew as a “family away from home.”
“The connections I’ve made with people through this sport will always be my favorite memories,” Caldwell Hamilton said as part of an Instagram post. “I’m a firm believer that a result is made special because of the people you share it with and I’ve had an incredible support team who has ridden through the highs and lows of life with me. The teammates I’ve had looked me in the eye and told me they were proud to be my teammate when I won my first World Cup and looked me in the eye and told me they were proud to be my teammate when I imploded on the first leg of the relay at the Olympics. My coach stood next to me on the best day of my life and sat with me on the hardest day of my life, neither of which had anything to do with skiing.”
Putney’s Pat O’Brien has served as head coach of the Stratton Mountain T2 Elite Team for the last four years. His athletes recorded six World Cup podiums in the past year and he’s sad to see one of his top stars retire. However, he knows the legacy that she leaves behind as a teammate will remain a powerful force for years to come.
“She touched every aspect of the sport: as a teammate, as a friend, as a competitor,” O’Brien said. “All the way from the youth Bill Koch Ski League and then on to junior ski racing in New England, doing the Eastern Cup races in Vermont and other states and nationally. And then making her transition from a college athlete to the World Cup. So she’ll be missed. But certainly everyone that she’s surrounded herself with as a teammate will be in touch. And at the end of the day, everyone wants to go out on top or know that it’s their time to be done. And she can’t do it for forever. The sport will miss her. But she’s going to give back to it in so many different ways. And for everyone, they arrive at a point when they know that it’s time to transition to the next thing. And that’s not spending six months of your life in Europe ski racing. But you’re still going to be involved in skiing.”
O’Brien went to high school and college with Caldwell Hamilton, who was a five-time All-American at Dartmouth. The SMS coach said that having a calm demeanor and level head is one of Caldwell’s best attributes, noting that she approaches training the same way she approaches racing.
“She’s an incredibly driven individual, but she thinks more big picture,” O’Brien said. “And so it’s not single-minded drive where it’s just all about the ski racing. It’s an understanding that if you’re happy, if you’re healthy, if you have balance in your life, you’re going to be maximizing your potential as a ski racer. So you have to do the hard work. You have to make the sacrifices. But making sure that if you’re going to be doing this for a long time, you need to enjoy the process. And you need to surround yourself with good people. And that makes the work that goes into the whole thing more enjoyable.”
Caldwell Hamilton’s father Sverre retired in 2019 following a 40-year coaching career at Stratton. Sverre’s brother, Tim, is a four-time Olympic skier who placed sixth at the 1976 Winter Games. Their father John wrote “The Cross Country Ski Book” in 1964 and was both an Olympic coach and competitor. Caldwell-Hamilton raced on the 2018 Olympic squad along with her cousin Paddy Caldwell.
Although she put on skis at the same time she learned to walk, Caldwell-Hamilton nevery relied on any special treatment to make her way up the ranks. When it came to Olympic qualifying or securing a spot on the national team, her results spoke for themselves.
“Sverre did a really good job not coaching his children differently from the rest of the team,” said ski technician Zach Caldwell, who is cousins with Sverre and Tim. “Sophie is there for the right reasons and she just brings really positive energy. And I can’t think of a better teammate because she never really put herself in front the team. I’ve never seen Sophie make it about Sophie, before a group. And that’s an admirable trait. Maybe it’s not traditionally a champion’s trait. Sometimes the real high achievers are out there to try to make everyone work for them. And Sophie is out there for her own reasons and for her friends.”
Next year the North Americans will attempt to rebuild without the Simi-Sophie power couple or 31-year-old Sadie Mubet Bjornen, who also closed out a long career. That trio combined for 471 World Cup starts.
According to Zach Caldwell, transitioning to the non-competitive side of racing will be a breeze for someone like Caldwell-Hamilton who skis with an effortless joy.
“I remember watching one of her first Bill Koch League festivals at Trapp’s,” he said. “It was the first real course that she did and I was out there with her dad. And he was so nervous. He said, ‘Oh, Sophie can’t skate up hills. This is going to be terrible.’ And she just came dancing up the hill and it looked so easy. Her dad kind of shrugged and said, ‘Well, I guess she can skate up hills.’”
Here are some questions for Caldwell Hamilton as she begins the next chapter of her life in the Green Mountain State:
TA: So did you and Simi talk about it and hatch a plan to finish the season and then retire?
Caldwell Hamilton: “We figured that in an ideal world we’d both be retiring at the same time, because that would make it easier for both of us. And for the last few years we’ve decided to take it a year at a time and then re-evaluate after each season. Last year ended in a pretty weird way with Covid. And so I think we both felt like we didn’t have closure. And also we weren’t feeling like we were totally ready to be done. And so we wanted to race again this year. Even going into this year, we weren’t totally sure it would be our last year. But we wanted to see how it goes. And there are so many things about it that we are still enjoying. But I think we both really felt that we were ready for the next phase of life this year. So we took it as an opportunity to soak it all in and form relationships with the younger skiers on our team and be grateful we have the time to overlap with them. We’re just trying to enjoy our time here and go out when we still love the sport. And we’re ready to move on.”
TA: What have been some of your secrets to keep your passion and love for the sport?
Caldwell Hamilton: “I’ve been doing this for a long time now. And it’s funny because when I joined the team I was one of the youngest ones. And now all of a sudden I’m one of the oldest ones. I’m not sure where that happened, but somewhere in there it happened. And for me, it’s just been checking in with myself and having realistic expectations about my feelings toward the sport and race. And not expecting myself to feel the same when I’m 30 that I felt when I was 23 and young and new on the World Cup. And just being OK with where I’m at, at any given time. And it’s been cool to watch the team transform and transition. The older athletes on the team when I joined it retired, and we got some new ones. So each year it’s a pretty different team. But there’s always been a little overlap in there, so that’s been really fun.”
TA: There was a point when Kikkan Randall was the only female on the U.S. Ski team. So can you say a thing or two about going from having a one-person team to what it is now?
Caldwell Hamilton: “It’s pretty unbelievable when you look at the transformation of the U.S. Ski Team, and particularly the U.S. women’s team. And what it was when it was just Kikkan to now, when we’re one of the powerhouse teams. I was lucky to come on when they had already started to pave this road for us. When I joined the team, there were five or six other girls on the team already. And they’d started to have some success. But I can’t imagine what it was like when she was the only one. I’m so grateful that she stuck it out and believed. Because I think it’s way easier to enjoy this life and find success when you do have a strong group of teammates around you. She built that and helped to make it successful.”
TA: If you look back at that team, does it feel a little bit like the Dream Team from Olympic basketball? A lot of you have retired, but to have Liz (Stephen), you, Ida (Sargent), Kikkan, Sadie and Jessie all together at once.
Caldwell Hamilton: “It does feel like a Dream Team. And I feel so lucky to have snuck in at the last minute as one of the youngest ones. I’ve been lucky to be part of strong women’s teams my whole life. But that was a team where it was recognized by everyone what a powerful thing we had going on. We didn’t study it, or at the time really realize what was going on. But looking back, I realize how lucky I was. Because that was a unique situation. And we all are so grateful for it and learned so much that we can carry into every part of our life. But especially as those athletes retired, and some of us found ourselves being the oldest ones and felt the responsibility of keeping the dream alive. And I think it’s important to recognize that you can’t re-create that exact same thing, because you’re going to have all these different kinds of personalities. But we did know what it felt like to build a really solid, positive foundation. You can do that with just about any group of people if you have the right priorities.”
TA: Do you think being such a good teammate entails a little personal sacrifice and not always looking out for No. 1 necessarily?
Caldwell Hamilton: “For me, I’ve always felt the most fulfilled when I feel like I am helping someone. Or if I can be their safe space or safe person that they trust. And so, in a way, it’s not really sacrificing anything personal because it actually makes me feel better. But it depends on your personality. I’m someone who has always valued personal connections. And I don’t think I would have stayed with the sport for as long as I did if I didn’t enjoy this as much as I did. As I’ve gotten older, it’s been a little harder and harder to find my competitive fire it racing. But the amount I value the relationships has only grown — and kind of makes up for having it be harder to find my competitive spark. So for me that’s been the best part of my experience: Trying to be a good teammate and trying to be a good person and developing some relationships that I know are going to last a lifetime.”
TA: Looking at your results, it’s pretty continuous success and a really steady career. But were there some real low points or any moments when you were doubting yourself or the situation you were in?
Caldwell Hamilton: “Yeah, for sure. It’s definitely been a roller-coaster. And the good times stand out. They’re the ones that everyone else can see and are easy to remember. But I’ve had my years of sickness and my years of injury, particularly early on in my career. When you’re young, everything is an experiment. You try something, and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. And then you go back and figure out what’s going to work better and reinvent your plan. But I definitely had good years and bad years. And then later in my career they became a little more consistently good just because I had figured out what worked for me. But I had mono one year in college. And I broke two elbows in one year when I was on the national team. I broke my right elbow in May and my left one in October. One was mountain biking. And one was walking across the parking lot and my ankles were closed and tangled up and I felt straight on the asphalt on my elbow. But with the exception of those two, I’ve been pretty lucky to be injury-free. And not everyone can say that.”
TA: You had 10 World Cup podiums and wins in Seefeld (Austria) and Oberstdorf (Germany). Are some of your proudest ski moments the times when you were on that podium?
Caldwell Hamilton: “Yeah, absolutely. I’m always going to remember my first World Cup podium and my first World Cup win and my first World Cup team podium. But even my first World Cup, that’s one of the best memories in my mind. Or the first time I made world juniors. Regardless of what level it’s at, the first time you accomplish anything is going to stand out as one of the best memories. So that’s been cool because I started ski racing pretty young. And there’s always another first you can have out there. So throughout my career, it’s hard to say that one of those has been a better memory than another. They’ve all been really exciting.”
TA: How old were you when you went over to Sweden and raced in Charlotte Kalla’s hometown?
Caldwell Hamilton: “I don’t know what the series is in Sweden — It may have been their spring nationals? I was in high school and I ended up winning the sprint there and it was surprising to a lot of people, Charlotte Kalla, myself and I think everyone included. And the first time I met her again on the World Cup, she actually remembered that race. I think it was like, ‘Oh, these American no ones are coming over and jumping in the race.’ And then she was probably like, ‘Who the hell is that?’”
TA: At the Olympics and world championships, do they have the same effect on you in terms of how nervous you get? Has it changed for you entering those big-time events?
Caldwell Hamilton: “Maybe my fondest all-time memory is the first Olympics in Sochi. Going into that, I’d had a great year on the World Cup. It was my first year on the World Cup and I really didn’t have results-based expectations for that sprint. I was just so excited to be at the Olympics. And it was really cool because at that time there was a group of four or five of us who were going to the Olympics for the first time. We were all girls around the same age and I just remember going through processing where we got all our Olympic clothes and just looking at each other like we were little kids in a candy shop because you could take whatever you wanted. I got to room with Sadie, who’s one of my best friends. And I remember we pushed our beds together and couldn’t believe that we were truly living the dream at that moment. And I ended up having one of the best sprints of my life there, which was icing on the cake. I was so happy and excited to be there, and I don’t remember feeling nervous at that point. And I try to remind myself of that. Because as you get older and you’ve started to have results, you do have expectations. And you put some more pressure on yourself. And I try to remind myself that some of the times I ski the fastest is when there’s no pressure and I’m truly just enjoying myself.”
TA: Your career was in synch with the explosion of the sprints, so what do you think your secret is in advancing through the heats? Even if you don’t have the best qualifying morning, you have a knack for just finding a way to get through.
Caldwell Hamilton: “I know that I have never been the skier with the biggest capacity out there. And so my strengths are trying to ski tactically and technically the best out there. So that doesn’t always mean going out and hammering from the front and trying to drop everyone. Because I know I usually can’t do that. And so I just try to ski the smartest race I can. For me, that’s being pretty tactical and knowing when I can follow and save some energy. And knowing when I can sneak through and make a move.”
TA: Another thing you’re famous for is your finish-line lunge. Its that something you guys practice a lot?
Caldwell Hamilton: “We practice sometimes, but not that much. I lost my fair share of important lunges before I started winning them. And I haven’t won every single one since then. My first World Cup podium in Lahti, I won in a photo-finish lunge. And before that, the same year I had lost nationals in a lunge to Sadie. And I had lost NCAA’s in a lunge by about 2 inches to a UVM skier. So after a couple big losses on important lunges, I tried to study the technique of lunges a little more and put in some practice. And since then I haven’t won every won, but I’ve won more than I’ve lost.”
TA: Your resume seems equally strong for classic and freestyle, so do you waffle with what your favorite discipline is?
Caldwell Hamilton: “Since I’ve been on the World Cup, in my mind I’ve always been a much stronger skate sprinter. But a lot of people are surprised to hear that. I’m very flattered that people think I can do both. And I think it’s because the first sprint I won was a classic sprint. But I think there’s 10 World Cup podiums. And the only one that’s a classic sprint is that one that I’ve won. And I’ve only made a handful of classic sprint finals. There are years that my classic sprinting feels strong, but that one result overshadows it a little bit. In general I’d say I’m a stronger skate sprinter. But
TA: A lot of skiers want to retire after an Olympic or world championship event and they can pass the torch to the next generation. Does it feel like that a little bit right now?
Caldwell Hamilton: “Some people are surprised that we’re retiring a year before an Olympic year. Because we could stick it out for one more year and get to go to one more Olympics. But for us right now, we’ve been to the Olympics before. And we don’t feel like we need to go to the Olympics just to go to the Olympics. If I go at this point, I want to feel like I’m going to perform. And enough of me feel like it’s ready to move on that I’m not sure I have the mental energy to do another year of training to be at the level where I feel like I can perform. So I would rather see the young girls coming up get a spot on next year’s Olympic team and have the same experience I had at my first Olympics, where it was the best two weeks of my life. They’re 8-11 years younger than we are, so it would have been easy to just totally miss each other. But it’s been really special for both of us to have this year to show them the ropes a little and try to impart any wisdom that we have on them. And just be there for them to give them a little guidance. For me, that was what made it so special when I was first coming up. So if I can do half of what those girls did for me, for these girls, then I’ll be satisfied.”
TA: What was it like to have so many Vermonters competing at the last Olympics?
Caldwell Hamilton: “I think it’s so special. I’m so proud to be from Vermont. I’m proud of a lot of the things it stands for. It’s rich ski history is one of them. I come from a family of Vermont skiers and I’ve always been super proud to continue that legacy. I think it says a lot that we’re such a small state that’s such a hot spot for skiing in the U.S.”
TA: Have there been times when you’ve been randomly hit by the reality of retirement and the emotions?
Caldwell Hamilton: “I’m feeling the full range of emotions. And I’m excited because I do feel ready. I’m sad to leave the people and nervous for what comes next. But it’s an exciting time and it’s important to let myself feel it all. And it’s not like when I retire I’ll be gone forever. I’m sure I’ll still be in touch with so many members of the team. And Simi and I will probably be back being super fans even before they want us back.”
