U-32’s Mark Chaplin, one of Vermont’s longest-serving coaches, is contending with a new format and new challengers heading into Monday’s Nordic skiing state championships at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
The Raider boys and girls are shooting for a repeat sweep in Division II, and they’ll be racing against most opponents for the first time this season due to Covid-related restrictions.
Among the handful of schools that U-32 has actually competed against, two stand out as legitimate title threats. The Harwood girls beat the defending champs by 11 points during a 5.5-kilometer freestyle event last week, while Craftsbury tied the U-32 boys in another skate race.
Cormac Leahy, Charlie Krebs, Alan Moody, Orion Cenkl, Linden Stelma-Leonard and former Raider Aiden Casey have been strong for Craftsbury. Coach Keith Wilkerson and the Middlebury boys will also be in the mix, though the Tigers will be walking in relatively blind. They’ve faced mostly Addison and Chittenden County rivals while visiting Burlington, Sleepy Hollow and Rikert.
Lucas Palcsik, Elvis McIntosh and Zach Wilkerson were All-State skiers last season for the Tigers, who won three straight titles from 2016-18. Before that, Woodstock prevailed five years in row from 2010-15. Peoples is the only other D-II boys team to accomplish a three-peat, but the Raiders could join the club Monday.
The U-32 boys were all cross-country runners in the fall, leading the program to its fifth straight crown with an 87-point victory. Senior Jed Kurts returns to Nordic states for the fourth year, while juniors Tzevi Schwartz and Sam Clark also have lots of experience at states.
Twins Austin and Carson Beard are nationally ranked mountain bikers who both shaved a significant amount of time off their 5k ski results. Reigning Times Argus Runner of the Year Jacob Miller-Arsenault is also capable of cracking into the scoring for U-32 along with Ollie Hansen and Cameron Thompson.
The U-32 girls also feature virtually the same roster from their state championship running campaign. The Raiders beat two-time defending champ Harwood by 13 points, led by top skier May Lamb. Ayla Bodach-Turner, Avery Knauss and classic specialist Isabelle Serrano are also veteran competitors heading into Wednesday’s girls state meet at the same venue. Teammates Amy Felice, Shams Ferver, Anna Knauss and Esther Macke can also score points on any given day.
Harwood’s fastest skier is junior Ava Thurston, a two-time defending state champ who placed 14th at junior world championships three weeks ago in Finland. Her younger sister Julia is a freshman phenom for coach Tom Strasser’s crew, while Mackenzie Greenberg and Maisie Francke round out a lethal top-four. Greenberg beat every U-32 skier except for Lamb last week, while Francke crossed the line seven seconds ahead of the Raiders’ third finisher. Harwood has not won a Nordic title since triumphing in 1998 and 2000, led by Mireille Hall, Sara Simpson and Cady Kintner.
The format for this year’s state championship was altered due to Covid precautions and there will not be a team relay. Each skier will complete one 4k loop during the freestyle portion of the event and will have a break of roughly 40-45 minutes before heading out for a 4k classic lap. Final results will be based on the combined times from both disciplines.
Last year the U-32 girls were penalized 70 points for making a wrong turn during the classic relay, resulting in 31-point deficit after Day 1. The Raiders rallied past first-place Middlebury during the second day and wound up beating the Tigers by 21 points. On the boys’ side, Chaplin remembers one year when the Panthers were poised to finish off another title but one of their top athletes fell and injured his hand in the parking lot before the race. U-32 pulled off an upset victory a few hours later.
Here are a variety of questions for Chaplin, who has coached for nearly a half-century.
TA: How does it look right now with your battle against the Harwood girls?
Chaplin: “Our last race was the first time all year that we have seen Harwood’s entire team, because Ava was back. And they are, without a doubt, the team to beat in Division II. They’re extremely strong. If all four of their athletes have decent races, we can’t touch them. At this point Harwood’s fourth (skier) is ahead of our fourth. So the fact that we have depth in No. 5, 6, 7 doesn’t make the slightest difference. It doesn’t affect our score in the slightest and it doesn’t affect their score in the slightest. It’s all about who has the fastest fourth skier. And right now Harwood does.”
TA: What are the pros and cons with no relay this year?
Chaplin: “I don’t think it will make any difference. With a relay, a skier like Ava Thurston can make up a ton of time on anther team. So she’s worth more in a relay than she is in an individual race, where one point is better than two points for getting first. But it’s only a little better. Where in a relay she could make up a minute. If there was a relay, she would be worth more. But honestly, I can’t see that they would need it.”
TA: Is there a way that you could beat Harwood?
Chaplin: “Ava and Julia are ahead of my top skier. Julia is only a few seconds ahead, but at the moment Mackenzie Greenberg is skiing so well. She skied well enough on our home course to beat our second skier. Earlier this year, our third skier was kind of even with her during of the Vermont Cup events. But she’s left our third skier behind. They’re just way too strong. I don’t know if we’re ever going to beat them, but we’re probably the second-best team.”
TA: What would you say about your boys team and their momentum?
Chaplin: “Our boys are much stronger than anyone in the Northeast, but we always knew that. The team that we have to beat is Middlebury. And we haven’t seen them all year. And we’ve only seen Craftsbury once. It’s a three-way battle. Some of our guys have been going into Vermont Cup races against some of Craftsbury’s individuals and against Middlebury’s individuals. And so we had some idea that all three teams are really even. But which team is stronger? It’s hard to say.”
TA: It’s a little similar to cross-country running season where you would almost prefer to count your top eight or nine skiers?
Chaplin: “For sure. The Craftsbury boys have four skiers who are really good. And then it’s true of the Harwood girls too: They have four great skiers, but then it’s way back to anybody else. And we have much more depth, but it isn’t going to do us any good. On the boys’ side, we have way more depth than Craftsbury or Middlebury. But that’s not the way it goes in skiing — it’s the top four. In the past, Middlebury’s strength has really been sprinting. They’ve beaten us in the relay consistently, where we beat them in the open race. So our strength is endurance, which carries over from the cross-country running season. We don’t have any history with Craftsbury, so I can’t tell you how it carries over to them. And the format of this year will be interesting with two 4k races. If it was one 4k race — advantage Middlebury. But two 4k races separated by about 45 minutes, that makes it more of an endurance event. And that probably gives us a slight advantage. But I have no idea with Craftsbury, because it’s their home course.”
TA: What would you say about the power of Division II, especially on the boys’ side with you guys, Middlebury and Craftsbury?
Chaplin: “Because of Covid, we haven’t skied against anyone other than the teams in the Northeast: Lyndon and Montpelier and Peoples and Harwood. We have never seen CVU or Mount Mansfield or Mount Anthony or Brattleboro. We’ve never seen any results, so I don’t know who’s good. Based on what I saw coming up through middle school, I would say Mount Mansfield is probably the strongest one I know about in boys. But that’s just really a hypothesis. And how they would compare to anybody else, who knows? And they’ll be skiing in the morning (for D-I) and we’re in the afternoon, or vice versa. So in really different conditions, you won’t be able to compare times. And especially this time of year when it’s 25 degrees for the morning race and 40 degrees for the afternoon race. And there are no fluoros allowed, so it’s really going to be slow once it gets above freezing.”
TA: How did the process work with selecting your skiers for states?
Chaplin: “We have to put in eight names, and we have to put them fastest to slowest. So the fastest skiers will ski against the fastest skiers, and there will be less passing. A lot of it has to do with Covid, so they don’t want to have a lot of passing on the course. So they figure if the fastest skiers go out first, then they won’t be passing 30 people while coming up from behind. On the other hand, our No. 1 skier is not in the same league as Lyndon’s No. 1 skier. So there’s going to be passing. Our No. 2 or 3 or 4 skiers are going to be pasting a lot of No. 2, 3 and 4 skiers from other schools who are just nowhere near as good. The same is true for the Craftsbury and Middlebury skiers. This will make for less passing. And as the conditions change during the race, at least all the No. 1 skiers are facing the same conditions. So we put in eight names, and they’re the same skiers for the skate and classic because they want to limit the number of people on site for Covid reasons. You are allowed to put alternates on the form, but you are not allowed to bring alternates with you on race day.”
TA: For the boys team, you had Tzevi, Sam and Jed who were already really established skiers and they were doing Eastern Cup or junior national qualifying races. Were you surprised when the Beard twins came on so strong this year?
Chaplin: “They’ve grown a lot and gotten a lot stronger. They really have put a lot more energy into skiing this year, aand I think they learned how to ski better too. In our skate race (Saturday), Carson Beard was the winner. And then Sam Clark was second, Jed was third and Jacob Miller-Arsenault was fourth. But we did a simulation with a classic time trial about an hour after our skate race. We did the same course again and it was the same eight people up front, but it was a different finish order.”
TA: You guys will be the first sport to have a championship? Did it feel like you packed in quite a bit of racing, especially during that one-month stretch when most of the sports were still waiting?
Chaplin: “Honestly, it feels a lot like a regular season. The kids have gotten to train. It’s been a little weird having separate practice times for grades 9-10 and 11-12. But that’s more U-32 than in general. The competitions have been different in that it’s always the same teams. We don’t get to see other schools. And we don’t get to ski against teams directly. It’s just comparing times afterwards, which is just a little strange. We’ve had a lot of time trials because our kids are close enough that they can really push each other. And so we’ve sharpened up that way. But in past years, week after week, we were going up against Mount Mansfield and CVU and these powerhouse Division I teams. And that’s really helped us. But this year it’s just not been an option.”
NORDIC SWEEPS
DIVISION I
2018 — Mt. Mansfield 2014 — CVU 2013 — CVU 2010 — Mt. Anthony 2007 — Mt. Anthony 2005 — CVU 1996 — Essex 1992 — Mt. Anthony 1985 — South Burlington
DIVISION II
