Unseasonably warm weather forced the postponement of opening days and events at a handful of Vermont ski areas.
Vail Resorts announced Tuesday that Mount Snow Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort and Stowe Mountain Resort are now scheduled to open Nov. 25. Stowe received 2 inches of new snow Monday night, boosting the season total to 17 inches.
Sugarbush had over a foot of snow before mild temperatures forced the resort to scrap its original goal of opening this Saturday at Lincoln Peak. The management team is now shooting for things to kick off later this month. Mount Ellen remains on track for a Dec. 18 opening.
Snowmaking at Sugarbush has focused on Snowball and Spring Fling off of the Valley House Quad and Pushover, Sugarbush Road and First Timer off the Gate House Quad and Welcome Mat. Operations may shift to higher elevations based on available temperatures. Uphill travel, including hiking and skinning, is currently not permitted at either Lincoln Peak or Mount Ellen.
Neighboring Mad River Glen also enjoyed an early-November dump before temperatures returned to the 30s and 40s. A little bit of snow dusted the peaks this week and the brook is full of water again, so mountain operations crew will pull out the hoses and restart the snowmaking system.
Jay Peak Resort is eyeing a Nov. 27 opening date after receiving a few more inches of fresh snow Monday evening. The Northern Vermont ski area has snowmaking fired up from top to bottom and will attempt to continue its tradition of beginning lift service the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Killington Resort was originally slated to open Nov. 14, but that has been pushed back. Temperatures hovered in the 60s and 70s for several days, so snowmaking was put on hold temporarily. It may be difficult to anticipate when opening day will finally arrive because, unlike past years, the resort will need top-to-bottom terrain with access to multiple base lifts before spinning its lifts for socially distanced skiing and riding.
The Craftsbury Outdoor Center has enough snow saved to roll out several kilometers when the weather cools later this month. The Touring Center building will not be open to the public, so each individual should travel directly from the car to the trails.
The governor's updated "Be Smart, Stay Safe" order suspended outdoor organized sports until further notice. As a result, Craftsbury will not host any races in the immediate future. Without the pressure of holding higher-level competitions early in the season, snowmaking is likely to be less critical than other years. However, the plan is to still blow the traditional stockpile to help even out the rough patches of a New England winter.
Stratton will attempt to have everything ready and running by Thanksgiving. Bromley and Smugglers' Notch plan to open Nov. 27. Magic Mountain is eyeing a Dec. 6 start, while Pico is shooting to begin operations Dec. 19.
