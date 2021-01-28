Sometimes you have to keep moving to stay warm.
This weekend may be a good time to follow that advice.
The required facial coverings at Vermont ski areas will serve multiple purposes as temperatures dip below 0 during the upcoming days. Jay Peak expects a high of -2 around the base, and that’s without the wind-chill effect.
The frigid conditions won’t scare off a legion of outdoor enthusiasts determined to make the most of an impressive mid-winter snow pack. Hand warmers, mittens and extra layers will be go-to items Friday and Saturday as skiers and riders bundle up before hitting the slopes.
It’s also a big racing week in the Green Mountain State, with many Alpine and Nordic areas hosting meets for the first time in 2021. Stowe and Burke will both host collegiate events on the downhill trails. NCAA championships are slated for March 10-13 at Cannon Mountain and Jackson Nordic Center in New Hampshire.
Ninety high school and middle school skiers competed at Prospect Mountain in Woodford on Wednesday for a 5-kilometer classic event hosted by Mount Anthony. Brattleboro will host a skate event at the same venue this Wednesday.
A huge Montpelier contingent competed Thursday during a 5k skate event at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Neighboring U-32, the defending Division II champ for boys and girls, will host a Nordic event Saturday at 10 a.m. Many of the Raiders’ top athletes are among more than 120 racers registered to compete at the Kendall Cup in Craftsbury the same day.
Here is a quick look at the state-wide conditions heading into the chilly stretch:
ALPINE
BOLTON
Over a foot of snow in the past week was just what the doctor ordered. There are 62 trails, five lifts and a base depth of 16-30 inches. The Vista lift was on hold before closing early Wednesday due to cold. The Hide Away and Pine Street Parks are also closed temporarily. The Enchanted Forest Park has two snow features and one natural wood feature.
BROMLEY
Six inches of new snow Tuesday pushed the base depth to 30-42 inches. More than half of the 46 open trails were recently groomed. The Sun Mountain Express, Alpine Double and East Meadow Double lifts are up and running along with the Star Carpet.
BURKE
It’s shaping up to be a good weekend with 39 open trails, four lifts and a base depth of 10-24 inches. The Dashney Mile terrain park will open Saturday and there will also be a snow sports clinic. The Mid-Burke and Sherburne Express lifts will have early loads at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Nordic center has 12 trails and 12 kilometers of skiing.
JAY PEAK
Day No. 59 was a good one after the resort gained 7 inches of new snow during the past two days and 19 inches during the past week. There are seven lifts spinning and a base depth of 18-42 inches Thirty-two of 76 trails are freshly groomed as conditions continue to soften. Snowmaking efforts recently moved to Green Mountain Boys while Harmony Lane is leveled out by the grooming team. All four terrain parks are open.
KILLINGTON
The Beast has a base depth of 36 inches after receiving 13 inches of snow the past week. Thirteen lifts and 150 trails give skiers and riders plenty of options. Snowmakers recently finished up work on Superstar and are now attempting to get Dream Maker park ready for action.
MAD RIVER GLEN
Two inches of light-and-fluffy snow fell Thursday, adding to the base depth of 12-18 inches. Forty-seven trails are accessible via three lifts, and the Basebox is open at a limited capacity for warming. Breakfast sandwiches, coffee and cocoa are available from the Snack Shack. Stark’s Pub is open for sit-down dining from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MAGIC MT.
Groomers held back a bit Thursday to let skiers and riders enjoy the 5 inches of new snow. Four lifts are spinning and all 50 trails are open, with a base depth of 18-30 inches. Magic Carpet, Wand and Carumba were among the beginner trails that were groomed. The Night Park will be open from 4-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The T-Bar will make its debut this weekend at the base of Show Off and Lower Magic Carpet for food and beverage options. A Telemark demo day will take place Saturday.
MIDDLEBURY
Five of 11 trails were groomed Wednesday after the Snow Bowl picked up 4 inches of new snow. Three lifts are operating and the base depth ranges from 36-56 inches.
MOUNT SNOW
Four inches of new snow Tuesday boosted the weekly total to 16 inches. Nine lifts are spinning and the base depth is 34 inches. Forty-seven of 84 trails will be groomed before first run Friday. The Gulch reopened with 13 features. Five other terrain parks are open, offering a combination of 62 features.
OKEMO
Eight inches of snow in the past week increased the base depth to 24-30 inches. All 117 trails are open, with snow guns roaring on Mountain Road, Sapphire and Jolly Green Giant. Thirteen lifts are spinning and more than 80 trails were groomed Wednesday night.
PICO
Things are coming together steadily after 5 inches of new snow fell the past 48 hours. Pico picked up 13 inches of snow in the past week, resulting in a base depth of 24 inches. Groomers were working on half the 50 open trails Thursday. There are four lifts and four open uphill travel routes.
SMUGGLERS’ NOTCH
Three inches of snow Thursday boosted the base depth to 12-40 inches. There are 71 trails, five lifts and three terrain parks. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 3 degrees Friday, so Madonna 1 Lift will be on hold in the morning. There is currently snowmaking on Madonna.
STRATTON
Five inches of new snow during the past few days pushed the total for January to 4 feet. Seventy-five of 98 open trails were groomed Thursday. Eight lifts are spinning and the base depth is 21 inches.
STOWE
A seasonal snowfall of 112 inches allowed the Central Vermont resort to survive some early-winter warm stretches. Nine lifts are spinning, 114 trails are open and the base depth is 30 inches. Nosedive, Liftline and Upper Hayride were three of the 58 trails groomed Wednesday night, while snowmakers focused on North Slope and T-Line. The recently groomed Lower Standard terrain park has 12 features, and natural features can be found on Easy Street. Uphill travel is allowed from midnight to 7 a.m. on Nosedive and from 4:30 p.m. to midnight on Sterling and Perry Merill.
SUICIDE SIX
Chair No. 1 is running again in Pomfret, where 21 trails are open and the base depth is 17-36 inches. The J-Bar has been popular for children and beginners.
SUGARBUSH
Forty-five of 107 open trails are groomed, with a base depth of 30-52 inches after 3 inches fell early in the week. Visitors to the Mad River Valley can ride up 15 lifts, and it should be an especially good weekend for snowboarders. The Riemergasse park is scheduled to open Saturday. Sugar Run has 31 mixed freestyle features and Slowpoke has 21 snow-based features. Individuals can head up Lincoln Peak by following Racer’s Edge, Lower Snowball and Snowball from 4-7 a.m. The uphill route is open from 5-10 p.m. and goes along Easy Rider, Lower Pushover, Pushover and Birch Run. Mount Ellen is open for uphill travel during the same time windows by heading up Easy Does It, Straight Shot, Cruiser, Lower Rim Run and Rim Run.
NORDIC
BLUEBERRY LAKE
Twenty-six inches of fresh powder in the past week led to a base depth of 16-20 inches. There are 11 open trails and 33 kilometers of terrain.
BOLTON
Nine of 15 trails are groomed, with a base depth of 15-30 inches. Picnic Loop, World Cup, Pond Loop, Broadway, Pika, Lower Bobcat and Maple to Spruce Run were groomed Wednesday.
BRATTLEBORO OUTING CLUB
Fifteen trails are open, offering 33 kilometers of skiing.
CATAMOUNT
All 14 trails are open after 5 inches of snow fell during the past week. There are 24 kilometers of terrain with a base depth of 8 inches.
CRAFTSBURY
There are 105 kilometers of groomed trails ready for skate or classic. Fifty-one trails are open after the center picked up 2 inches of new snow Tuesday.
GRAFTON
Seventeen trails are skiable, adding up to 11 kilometers of terrain with a base depth of 8 inches.
JAY PEAK
Skiers can head out on 14 trails for 20 kilometers of skiing.
KINGDOM TRAILS
There are nine trails, 11 kilometers of skiing and a base depth of 7-8 inches.
MOUNTAIN TOP
All 24 trails are open, thanks to a base depth of 4-16 inches. There are 54 kilometers of terrain after 16 inches of snow fell in the past week.
OLE’S
The snow coverage is excellent in Warren following daily snow accumulations of a few inches for the past week. Everything except the outer loop was groomed Wednesday.
PROSPECT
The Woodford ski area picked up 17 inches of new snow during the past week, including 3 inches Wednesday. All 55 trails are open for 32 kilometers of skiing.
RIKERT
Four inches of new snow the past two days has kept the prime conditions intact, with 55 trails covering 37 kilometers. Tracks are set on 30k and fat bike trails are also in excellent condition.
SMUGGLERS’ NOTCH
There are 22 trails spanning 15 kilometers.
STRAFFORD
Twelve trails are open, with 15 of 27 kilometers groomed for skating. The base depth is 2 inches.
STOWE NORDIC
Twenty-six trails are groomed covering 50 kilometers, with 11k ready for skating. The base depth is 2 inches.
TRAPP FAMILY LODGE
A base depth of 12-14 inches has allowed for 64 kilometers of groomed surfaces for classic and skate along 33 trails. The Slayton Pasure Cabin offers take-out food and beverages.
VIKING
All 25 trails are open, with 27 of 31k groomed fro skating. The base depth is 10 inches.
WILD WINGS
Twenty-four kilometers are groomed for skating on 10 trails. The base depth is 25 inches.
WOODSTOCK
There are 43 open trails with 35 kilometers groomed and a base depth of 6-15 inches.
