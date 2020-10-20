The girls soccer post-season kicks off Tuesday and of course it’s too early to crown CVU and Proctor as champions just yet.
The Redhawks (7-0) and Phantoms (8-0) have been absolutely untouchable during the shortened season and it is quite possible they’ll simply run away with it in playoffs. CVU is three-time defending champ in Division I and is gunning for the program’s 20th title. Proctor won it all eight times and has advanced to nine straight D-IV championships.
The Redhawks have outscored opponents 38-1, while the Phantoms have tallied 58 goals and allowed two. CVU’s closest match was a 2-1 victory at South Burlington. Proctor was tested during a 3-0 victory over West Rutland. Maggie McKearin (26 goals) and Isabel Greb (13 goals) have been on a tear for the Phantoms, who handed MSJ its only loss with a 9-1 stomping.
There are four 6-0 teams also looking to close out perfect seasons: D-III Enosburg and D-II Fair Haven, Harwood and U-32. All four have outscored opponents heavily and their goal-differentials are staggering: Harwood (38-3), U-32 (28-2), Fair Haven (32-4) and Enosburg (36-4).
Harwood’s Tanum Nelson (14 goals) and U-32’s Caroline Kirby (17 goals) have each recorded four hat tricks. Fair Haven is more balanced, led by Megan Ezzo (10 goals), Lily Briggs (six goals) and Emma Briggs (five goals).
The D-II race is obviously tight, and the Hornets will have their hands full in D-III as well. Thetford (5-1) is three-time defending champ and watched a late lead at Harwood disappear before losing in overtime. Perennial D-III powers Stowe (2-5) and Peoples (1-6) are ranked 12th and 13th, respectively, so there’s plenty of potential for first-round upsets.
Some pivotal matches are on tap during the upcoming days, and teams will have to be careful to avoid injuries or health issues during the busy stretch. Regular-season finales across the state will have a major impact on how the brackets shape up Monday when the VPA releases playoff pairings.
Here is the second edition of the Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings:
1. CVU (7-0) The Redhawks earned their fourth 5-0 victory of the season Monday while dismantling previously undefeated Burr & Burton. Scoring machines Josie Pecor, Chloe Pecor and Catherine Gilwee lead CVU into Wednesday’s 4 p.m. match vs. South Burlington.
2. South Burlington (4-2) The Wolves are the only team to score on CVU, but they want more than that to hang on their mantle. Katie O’Hara scored twice in Monday’s 4-0 victory over Rice, marking her team’s fourth clean sheet. The Wolves rolled to a 3-1 victory over Burlington and shut out BFA-St. Albans, Essex and Mount Mansfield.
3. Harwood (6-0) Tanum Nelson scored in the 75th minute and buried the game-winner in overtime during Monday’s 2-1 win over Thetford. Louisa Thomsen, Emma Ravelin and Quinn Nelson can easily pick up the slack if Tanum Nelson is double- or triple-teamed.
4. U-32 (6-0) Kirby is one of nine seniors determined to go out on top this fall. Classmates Sasha Kennedy and Claire Obeldobel are also natural finishers, while Payton Gariboldi and Ireland Hayes keep things neat and tidy on defense. The Raiders trail Harwood and Fair Haven in the standings and could face a team like Milton in the quarterfinals before potentially making a road trip for semis.
5. Burlington (3-3) The Seahorses do not want to be a No. 8 or 9 seed for playoffs because that probably entails a quarterfinal at CVU. One win and a tie this week could allow BHS to take over the No. 7 seed, setting up a potential quarterfinal at BBA. Payton Karson scored twice and Kendall Muzzy made eight saves in a 2-1 victory over Colchester. Burlington visits Colchester and Mount Mansfield this week.
6. Fair Haven (6-0) Goalie Emma Ezzo and the Slaters lead the D-II standings following a 4-3 victory at D-I Mount Anthony. Fair Haven will eye its fifth shutout when it hosts Hartford at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Slaters beat the Hurricanes, 2-0, three weeks ago and need another victory to lock up the No. 1 spot for playoffs.
7. Burr & Burton (6-1) The Bulldogs outscored teams 18-3 before stumbling to Monday’s 5-0 loss against CVU. Julia Brand scored the game-winner in double-overtime during Tuesday’s 3-2 victory at Rutland. BBA is likely to snag the No. 2 seed in D-I, led by explosive striker Charlotte Connelly.
8. Colchester (3-4-1) The Lakers remain in the top-10 despite a four-match winless streak. Goalie Olivia Moore kept her team close again during Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Essex. Wins over South Burlington, Rice and Rutland were big, but right now CHS is scrambling to earn a home playoff game.
9. Rice (5-2) Aubrey Ouellet became the Green Knights coach in 2017 and hasn’t missed a title game the past three seasons. Rice graduated three players from its 2019 championship squad, with Hannah Sheppard, Emma Blacnk, Melanie Dostie and goalie Khadija Hussein leading this year’s senior group.
10. Rutland (4-3). Goals by Mackenzie McLaughlin and Kendra Sabotka gave the Raiders a lead over Burr & Burton before Brand scored back-to-back goals. Rutland has beat Mount Anthony, Mt. Abraham and Brattleboro.
D-I Rankings
1. CVU; 2. South Burlington; 3. Burlington; 4. Burr & Burton; 5. Colchester
D-II Rankings
1. Harwood; 2. U-32; 3. Fair Haven; 4. Rice; 5. Milton
D-III Rankings
1. Thetford; 2. Vergennes; 3. Windsor; 4. Enosburg; 5. Green Mt.
D-IV Rankings
1. Proctor; 2. Rivendell; 3. Danville; 4. MSJ; 5. West Rutland
