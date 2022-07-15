The gender gap is shrinking in many professions across Vermont, but the role of high school athletic director is still overwhelmingly a male-dominated position.
New Peoples Academy AD Gabriela Silva is one of a handful of females attempting to break the mold.
The 25-year-old arrives at the Morrisville school following two-plus years at Craftsbury Academy, where she was also a PE teacher. Silva is currently one of six female ADs in Vermont, compared to roughly 45 men. That ratio hasn’t changed much from five years ago, when there were 62 male athletic directors and nine women.
Silva takes over for Matt Ehrenreich at the helm of the Wolves’ athletic department, while Connor Bean fills the vacated role at Craftsbury. An uptick in Central Vermont job turnover also resulted in recent AD hirings at Randolph (Nick Bent), U-32 (Derek Dunning), Hazen (Jared Cushing) and Spaulding (Derek Cipriano).
The small minority of female ADs in the state also includes Fair Haven’ Kim Alexander, BFA-Fairfax’s Geri Witalek-Krupa, Leland & Gray’s Tammy Claussen, Mill River’s Kim Maniery and Twinfield’s Carley Elkin. Spaulding’s Natalie Soffen and Mount Anthony’s Ashley Hoyt resigned earlier this year.
Silva graduated in 2015 from Stowe, where she was a Capital Division All-Star for soccer. She competed in varsity lacrosse and soccer at Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C., before graduating in 2019. Silva and her three siblings attended the Bishop Marshall School in Morrisville before enrolling at Stowe and all four were Apline ski racers for the Mount Mansfield Academy.
After competing against Peoples Academy during her entire high school career, Silva is now poised to help the Wolves carry on a long tradition of success. The school’s cross-country running program was a dynasty for several decades, capturing 15 titles on the boys’ side and 11 for the girls. The softball, baseball and girls track and field programs also claimed 11 championships apiece. PA also boasts seven crowns for girls soccer, five in Nordic skiing, four in boys soccer and four in basketball.
Here are eight questions for Silva with just over a month before preseason begins for the fall season:
TA: What was your background playing sports in college?
Silva: “I got recruited for soccer. I came in my freshman year, and if you’re an NCAA athlete you can play a sport every season. And so the lacrosse coach found out that I was pretty competitive in high school. And she stopped me and she was like, ‘Can you just play two games for us in the spring?’ And I was like, ‘Sure, just two games.’ And then I got sucked in and I couldn’t say no. So then I played two sports for college.”
TA: Can you say a thing or two about your dad? He’s obviously a big ski and soccer guy.
Silva: “My dad coached at Burke. And then when we moved to Stowe, he started coaching for the Mount Mansfield Ski Club. And he’s been on and off there for about 25 years. My siblings and I all were racers and we’ve continued to ski coach in the winter.”
TA: With the AD gig, was that something that you had on your radar at Guilford?
Silva: “It’s funny. I was talking to my AD when I worked at an Upper East Side school in Manhattan and one day I asked, ‘Oh, what’s it like to be an AD.’ There’s three AD’s at this high school and I was watching them do all their things and I was like, ‘Oh, I love this.’ Just the simple things, like getting on the phone with the busses, making sure kids have rides, hiring coaches. I asked, ‘What’s it like?’ And he said, ‘It’s a lot of work. You have to be in a lot of places at once. But it’s so fun.’ And I came home for Covid and I was kind of struggling with what I wanted to do. I was going to go the sports medicine path, because that’s what I went to school for. And then I thought, ‘You know what? Sports management sounds like more of my thing.’ I like to help people and be in charge of a certain role in everything. So I decided to look into that a little bit and then that (Craftsbury) job popped up. And I actually had a dream that someone offered me an AD job, and then there it goes. If Covid hadn’t hit, I probably wouldn’t have come home and saw the job posting and be where I am now.”
TA: What were some of the challenges of being an AD and also being the PE teacher at a K-12 school?
Silva: “That was a swtich-up in my career patch. As a Craftsbury member of the community, it was important for me to contribute to the school and being an AD. And then all of a sudden, we had a PE teacher leave. She was a great person and she was awesome and her and I got along really well. Just seeing her leave, it was like, ‘Whoa. What are we going to do?’ And I didn’t know if the school was going to hire someone in time, so I took that. And it was so cool because I got to hang out with the kids all day. Who doesn’t want to play PE games all day? It wasn’t my career path, for sure. But I did it for two years, had a lot of fun with the kids, played a lot of dodgeball. And you can incorporate the things that you want in your athletic program too. Some of the kids didn’t know how to play soccer or some of them didn’t know how to play lacrosse. So we played that in PE class. We made those our curriculum, so we would play those for 3-4 weeks. Some kids had never played volleyball before — that kind of stuff. So I got to shape a little bit of our PE program into our athletics as well. Because we’re such a small school, what are you going to do?”
TA: What are some of the things you’ve been proudest of at Craftsbury? You got a lacrosse club going and won three championships between track and cross country.
Silva: “We had two state championships for boys cross country, one for track and field. And then just a bunch of individual accomplishments in the soccer season and basketball and softball seasons. Starting a girls basketball team was something I’m really proud of. I couldn’t have done it without the head coach Mariah LeVangie, who came in as my assistant and then took over. That was a huge step for us, just getting that varsity program going again. And creating this softball field. We had one, but it wasn’t playable. We didn’t have a baseball field, and now the All-Stars for Little League are using it. And just seeing all the people come out, that was a huge accomplishment. I feel like I couldn’t have done it without all the community members that helped build all this and the vendors that came in to help as well. I’m just really proud of getting some of the programs back up and running. Nordic skiing was runners-up for the state championships and I’m really proud of that group of boys: They don’t give up. After school ended, I came back to clean out my office and it was a little bittersweet. I choked up a little bit when I saw five of the cross country boys running on the road and I was like, ‘Wow, those boys never give up. They’re just so cool.’ And that’s what inspires us as an AD: When we see athletes succeed, whether they win or lose. And you see their smiles on their faces after and the things they get to do when they get to ride on the bus with their friends. That puts a smile on our face, so that’s what we’re here for.”
TA: With the PA job, what are your thoughts about the bump up to a bigger school and having the cooperative teams with Stowe like baseball and hockey?
Silva: “I’m really excited to work with Tim Alberston at Stowe — that’s going to be really awesome. Him and I are super close now. We’ve already had a bunch of phone calls together and met in person. Him and I are going to be working really closely together when we’re joining teams. And there are some teams that haven’t had a lot of numbers, like field hockey and softball. They’ve struggled with numbers the past couple years with Covid, and we’re trying to get them back up on their feet and sharing. It’s weird to think for me because I was a Stowe Raider, and now we have to share with the Wolves. But that’s what sportsmanship is and that’s what we focussed on with the VSADA. That’s so cool that you can combine two schools that were actually rivals — and still are.”
TA: Speaking of the VSADA, what would you say about the small group of females when it may seem like the majority is a good old boys club to some degree?
Silva: “These guys are probably the best people I’ve ever worked with. You can call any of these VSADA members up in a heartbeat and they’ll answer any question for you. You send an email out and they shoot it right back to you. With the female side of it, we’re up and coming. We’re coming in and coming out, so we’re the good old boys too. I’ve always felt supported. And I think they love seeing fresh new feet come in and we have our opinion. We sit there and listen, but also question what are we going to change or what are we dong next. And they’re on it. They’re not stuck in the old times — they know what’s going on. And they also know how athletics work. So we can keep it the certain way it should be, but also change it up a little bit as times are changing. They’ve been really fun to work with and I’m excited that I get to keep working with them.”
TA: Is it tough being a 25-year-old taskmaster or disciplinarian?
Silva: “Yeah, but it’s easier once I get fired up about it. Even before I leave my house in the morning, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to confront that.’ But then once I do it, I do it. That’s one way I feel like I became a good AD, because you just have to step on it or it’s not going to get done. All the things that we’ve done here at Craftsbury wouldn’t have gotten done if you don’t just take charge. And the disciplinarian stuff is super hard, but that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to set our rules and say, ‘Rules are rules. This is what were doing.’ And then move on from it. Not everyone is going to agree, but we’re here for fun. It’s middle school and high school sports.”
VERMONT ADs
DIVISION I
Brattleboro (Chris Sawyer) CVU (Ricky McCollum) Rice (Neil Brodeur) Essex (Pat Merriam) Mount Anthony (Vacant) Colchester (Mark Elingson) St. Johnsbury (John Lenzini) Burlington (Jeff Schulman) Rutland (Mike Norman) Mount Mansfield (David Marlow) Burr & Burton (Dave Miceli) South Burlington (Michael Jabour) BFA-St. Albans (Dan Marlow)
DIVISION II
Montpelier (Matt Link) North Country (Phil Joyal) Spaulding (Derek Cipriano) MSJ (Dan Elliott) Fair Haven (Kim Alexander) Hartford (Jeff Moreno) Mount Abraham (Devin Wendell) U-32 (Derek Dunning) Harwood (Chris Langevin) Milton (Marcel Choquette) Woodstock (Jack Boymer) Lamoille (Tim Messier) Lyndon (Eric Berry) Otter Valley (Steven Keith) Middlebury (Shawn Farrell) Missisquoi (John Lumsden) Lake Region (Chris Wentworth/James Ingalls) Springfield (Mitch Saypack) GMVS (Jere Brophy) Burke (Felix McGrath)
DIVISION III
Hazen (Jared Cushing) Winooski (Sam Jackson) Williamstown (TJ Powers) Northfield (TJ Powers) Vergennes (Peter Maneen) Bellows Falls (Ian Fraunfelder) Enosburg (Anthony Sorrentino) Green Mountain (Todd Parah) Windsor (Jim Taft) Peoples Academy (Gabriella Silva) BFA-Fairfax (Geri Witalek-Krupa) Randolph (Nick Bent) Thetford (Vacant) Leland & Gray (Tammy Claussen) Mill River (Kim Maniery) Stowe (Tim Albertson) Oxbow (Vacant)
DIVISION IV
