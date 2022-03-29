BOSTON – Vermont men’s basketball guard Ben Shungu has been named to the 2022 Lou Henson All-America Team.
Shungu is now a finalist for the Lou Henson Award, presented annually to the nation’s top Division I mid-major player. The recipient of the top honor will be announced Friday in New Orleans at the site of this year’s Final Four.
The UVM graduate student is the first Vermont guard to garner Lou Henson All-America honors since Trae Bell-Haynes in 2018. Shungu received several honors this season, including America East All-Conference First Team and All-Defensive Team honors. He also earned All-District I accolades from the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the United States Basketball Writers Association.
The South Burlington native capped his UVM career with 1,059 points. He became the 42nd Catamount in program history to reach the 1,000-point milestone. Shungu ranked No. 2 on the team in scoring in 2021-22, averaging 16.2 points per game. The guard converted on 208 field-goals attempts, which is the fourth-highest single-season total in program history. Shungu reached the 20-point mark in 10 games this season, scoring a career-high 29 points against New Hampshire on Jan. 6 to open conference play.
Shungu earned starts in all 34 of Vermont’s games this past winter while leading the Catamounts to 28 wins – the second-highest total in program history. He was named the 2022 America East Championship Most Outstanding Player after averaging 19 points, five rebounds and a 55.3% field-goal percentage during UVM’s ninth America East Title run.
Henson is the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history with 423 victories. During his 21 seasons (1975-1996), he led the Fighting Illini to 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 1989. Henson, who is also the all-time winningest coach in New Mexico State history with 289 victories, is one of only 11 coaches to take two different schools to the NCAA Final Four. His teams have made 19 NCAA appearances and four NIT appearances.
Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt and West Coast.
