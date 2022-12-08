DUXBURY — Harwood boys soccer coach Joe Yalicki doesn’t claim to have psychic abilities, though he’s typically a good judge of talent.
When Jordan Shullenberger showed up for preseason in 2019, Yalicki quickly spotted the freshman’s potential. However, even a year later, the idea that the Highlanders standout would shatter the school’s scoring record was extremely far-fetched.
With two more seasons now in the books, it’s clear that some progress can be difficult to predict. And in the case of Shullenberger, the sky’s the limit following a 75-goal varsity career.
The ultra-skilled attacking player steadily became the face of the team while helping the Highlanders go a combined 50-11-2 during the past four years. He put on offensive clinics like it was his job, leading HU to a Division II championship appearance last month.
After setting the school’s all-time mark for single-season goals during back-to-back campaigns, Shullenberger was the clear-cut choice as Times Argus Player of the Year. His 2022 accomplishments were especially impressive because Montpelier’s Ronnie Riby-Williams (27 goals) and U-32’s Finn O’Donnell (25 goals) created a wild three-way scoring race in the Capital Division. After a 28-goal outburst as a junior, Shullenberger fired home 39 goals as a senior to outpace anyone else in Vermont.
The offensive assassin broke the career scoring record of 1988 Harwood graduate Tor Fiske by finishing with 75 goals to go along with 22 assists. He started with a modest four-goal contribution as a freshman, steadily working his way into the starting lineup for a 13-3-1 squad that held opponents scoreless for 611 straight minutes late in the season. That year the Highlanders rattled off 17 unanswered goals during a stretch of seven straight shutout victories.
The team’s schedule was limited in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, but the Highlanders maintained their standard of excellence while going 8-3. Shullenberger finished with four goals again that season after his side lost to eventual champ Montpelier during a penalty-kick shootout in the quarterfinals.
The fall of 2021 is when Shullenberger truly started to spread his wings on the pitch. He broke Fiske’s previous record of 26 goals in a season by scoring 28 times for the 14-2-1 Highlanders. The previous two decades featured a slew of star scorers at Harwood, but Shullenberger skyrocketed to the top of the list ahead of players like Chad Marino, Noah Goss-Woliner, Steve LaRock, Eric Mackey, Jake O’Brien, Ethan Riddell, Will Lapointe, Hayden Adams and Finn O’Hara.
As it turned out, Shullenberger’s unconscious finishing touch as a junior was just a prequel to the most prolific season in school history. After starting his senior year as a midfielder, he quickly returned to a striker position when it became apparent that his team needed a boost up front.
The Highlanders suffered early-season losses to eventual D-I champ South Burlington and D-II champ Montpelier. After falling behind in the first against Stowe, HU was suddenly in danger of dropping to 3-3 and losing substantial ground in the D-II standings. Shullenberger and his teammates flipped a switch after the break, rallying to a 3-1 victory while snapping the Raiders’ streak of scoring 33 unanswered goals. A one goal, two-assist performance by Shullenberger that match was just what the doctor ordered, and it wound up sparking an unforgettable string of 61 unanswered goals by the Highlanders.
Harwood closed out the regular season with eight straight shutouts, including a 6-0 victory over D-II semifinalist U-32 and a 2-0 victory at eventual D-III champ Peoples Academy. Yalicki’s 15-3 squad finished the season with 11 clean sheets after outscoring opponents 97-12. The Highlanders finally met their match during a 1-0 championship loss to Montpelier, but anyone at that final could see that Shullenberger was operating at a different level while taking on two and sometimes three defenders at once.
Here are a handful of questions for Yalicki about the top finisher in Highlanders history:
TA: What do you remember hearing about Jordan when he was playing for his Crossett Brook Middle School team?
Yalicki: “I knew he used to be a Capital (Soccer) kid. Cole Hill was more on my radar for that incoming class, but I knew Jordan would be a solid player too. And it took about 30 minutes of preseason his freshman year to be like, ‘Well, he definitely belongs on this team.’ He stood out with his skill early on. And then it was always a question, ‘Will he be able to hold his own physically?’ It’s the same question I always ask with ninth-graders. And it never seemed like it was going to be much of a problem.”
TA: With freshmen, do you pick the kids who are nominees for varsity or do they have to try out for varsity themselves?
Yalicki: “Anybody there, we would look at all of them. Don (Haddox) taught me to only take ninth-graders that I was sure I was going to play. Don’t take them just because he’s pretty good. You’ve gotta know that he’s going to get on the field, and I was pretty sure of that with Jordan. And he worked his way into the lineup that first year. He just had to prove himself for that year. He was thin and tall but not super strong on the ball like he is now. Playing alongside juniors and seniors, he came off the bench for a few games before eventually starting as a wing attacker. He did well there but rarely just ran up and down on the outside. He would instinctively come in to the center of the field with the ball and attack and create. …And since then he’s talked about changing his whole mindset and some of his physical pieces too. He’s put in some time in the weight room and he’s certainly filled out since he was younger. I’ve been at team dinners with him and he’s always paying attention to what he’s eating and he’s going all-in on being at his top form. The person I’d credit the most with his growth is himself. He’s just really decided to put everything he had on the table.”
TA: What specifically were some things behind his jump from sophomore year to junior year?
Yalicki: “I think he realized he had more to do with the team and he took it upon himself. He wanted to be really proud of how the team did and he took on this role of, ‘If the team is going to do well, it’s going to be because of me.’ I think he put a lot of pressure on himself. He wasn’t going to be satisfied with a normal incremental jump just from being older. And going from his sophomore year to his junior year, Jordan recognized some players that were leaving like Hayden (Adams) and that need to carry team. I could tell he had a new understanding going into that season. That’s why I made him a captain, and from that point on he responded really well to that and took a lot of the ownership for how the team was doing and he was just super driven. He was really interested in how we were going to play and what we were going to try and do and all this stuff. He’s super mature and I can talk to him about anything playing-wise. So that was a big change between those two years.”
TA: How did Jordan’s game change after his sophomore year?
Yalicki: “He came in as a junior as a new player. He admittedly changed his mindset and was noticeably more driven and focused. I picked him as a captain early on along with Jack Birmingham because I felt the two of them would have the most to do with how successful our season was. They played great together and they had a calm demeanor and consistent focus at games and practices. I switched to a 4-4-2 that year and wanted to pair Jordan with another striker. He was not longer playing with Hayden Adams, Cole Hill or Finn O’Hara, who had accounted for roughly 75% of our goals the last couple of seasons. I know Jordan has had a great club experience playing for Far Post and I think the high school experience is complementary. As you grow up and get older and go from season to season and your role changes, you get a chance to respond. As a junior he was extremely clinical in the box. He had 28 goals and seven assists and I think made great decisions game after game. He was at his best on the break, combining with players like Jack or running in behind the back line.”
TA: Going into junior year, do you think breaking Tor Fiske’s record was on the radar? You guys lost 75% of the scoring, but to go from four goals to 28 goals was a huge jump.
Yalicki: “I would be really surprised if he had his eyes set on that. And at the same time the things he talks about that’s he’s focussed on and motived to do, maybe he was. To be honest, I would have never bet he would go from four goals to 28 just because the year before he wasn’t a prolific goal scorer at all. He was a good player, but I didn’t even know what the record was until the season started going and that wasn’t on anyone’s radar.”
TA: What made Jordan so unique on the field this year?
Yalicki: “As a senior, having broken scoring records and achieving accolades, he had an even more heightened mindset. I put a lot of trust in him and he gave me great feedback. He raised the level that I tried to coach at and I knew in every game, no matter what we did or tried, we had ‘the guy.’ We had the player that could change the game and could create the game-deciding chances. He was a known entity and he faced that challenge head on. He was confident and played his best. If you’ve never watched him play, you’d think he might be a one-trick pony — outrunning people or shooting for distance. Although he can do that, he also showed creativity, flair, a deft touch with both feet, the ability to strike a moving ball with both feet, the confidence to strike with both feet from 20-30 yards and the physical ability to outmuscle players for balls in the air. He put in hard tackles and hunted the ball back when we lost it. And he created great opportunities for his teammates with passes in tight windows.”
TA: Ronnie Riby-Williams set Montpelier’s scoring record this year and Finn O’Donnell may have set U-32’s school’s scoring record. What do you think about that all happening the same year for three established programs and if that had any effect on the motivation for Jordan?
Yalicki: “Those guys have played together in club seasons when they were really little, and Ronnie and Finn have kept playing together. I know Jordan has a lot of respect for those other two guys. It was tight, and then he just does this where you don’t even think about it and he finishes the game with a hat trick. And Ronnie and Finn do the same thing. You just take some of those guys for granted. Some of our games for all three of our schools were lopsided games. But I’m proud of Jordan for his success vs. those schools especially. Versus those other top schools is where he’s still making those things happen. Versus PA, U-32, Stowe, Montpelier — he was still scoring a goal or had an assist in all those games. And some games even more. And he likes those challenges too: He liked having to face a tough team and carry us through to victory.”
TA: You guys scored 27 unanswered goals in 2018 and 17 straight goals in 2019. But what would you say about the streak of 61 unanswered goals this year?
Yalicki: “Those numbers don’t even make sense. Really, what it comes down to, is we would keep the ball for a lot of those games and we would score as well. But our goalies weren’t making 10 saves a game — they were just anchoring the back line that kept the ball and kept the other team out of our area. We’ve had lots of good regular seasons and did our best in the playoffs. We haven’t gotten all the way to the end the last four seasons, but we have been playing really good soccer from year to year. And that’s kind of Jordan’s game too: He can score, but he can also win the ball back and keep possession. He usually started our defensive front up top and everything. It’s just what it takes to be a complete player, which I really thought he has been the last two years. He would tackle the ball, he would get back and defend, he would mark dangerous players on set pieces. He tried to do everything he possibly could to win every game.”
TA: Some No. 9 players get the knock that they’re lazy or not moving as much. But no one could ever say that about Jordan, right?
Yalicki: “No, definitely not. He worked really hard and saw chances when the other team would start to lose possession to get up closer to the ball and start our attack right in their (defensive) third of the field. I really liked that about his game. And Ronnie is the same way, Finn is the same way. All those guys defend and do the little things and also score the goals. …Jordan had laser focus and a killer instinct. When he did well, he celebrated with teammates and then moved on. When he made mistakes, he owned them. Teams do really well when their best players set the best examples consistently. When your best player is your hardest worker and most unselfish player, it makes the team all play better. He has been a joy to coach and I honestly have no idea what the ceiling is to his potential.”
TA: What are your thoughts about Jordan’s fitness to play most of the game and his durability to not miss games.
Yalicki: “He’s a fitness freak, and that actually helped him make the team as a ninth-grader too. He was 13 (minutes) and change in the 2-mile run. He was just running with these guys who were two or three years older, and they just didn’t look like they were. And then after that year he basically won every fitness thing we did. He would just come into the preseason in great shape. He took a couple injuries here or there and he’d say, ‘I’ve gotta take tomorrow off.’ But he was there in all those those games. He missed a couple games last year early on and we struggled a little bit there. But he takes really good care of himself and you’ve gotta do that to be in all those games. And then that’s what contributes to career goal records: first off being available in all the games. And he was always there.”
TA: Jordan has had teammates three classes above him and then three classes below him. That’s seven classes, so how has he dealt with not getting the ball-hog reputation but still having the high standards for his teammates.
Yalicki: “He has shown a lot of that just with the skill himself and that’s just his own character. He was happy to have younger teammates coming up around him and always excited when there were promising younger players to help push along. His ninth-grade year he was trying to keep up with some people, but after that he was as good as anybody as he’s gotten older. I think that’s what’s allowed him to expand his game a little bit. Being a winger early on, he always wanted to drift into the middle of the field — and that’s really where he ended up being. But then as he gets older, we lose players and we need to fill those roles and he was eager to do it. And then at the start of this year he was thinking, ‘Maybe I’ll be a center midfielder and just try to control everything? We have no Jack (Birmingham) now.’ But he was at his best up near the goal. And it helped everybody else to think, ‘Well, we can just possess the ball and use him that way in the field.’ And it makes everyone else’s job a little bit easier. The three classes on either side, he’s stood out as a player nipping on people’s heels when he was younger. And then just propelling his teammates as he got older.”
TA: Every team has scored some garbage goals. But did it seem like Jordan wanted to play soccer and live up to the beautiful game reputation?
Yalicki: “It’s a huge factor. It’s something I realized a couple games into this year as a tremendous strength and quality of his. He’s realizing the moment, knowing who’s watching, respecting the fans. The double-knee slides right at the fans, running into the crowd — that stuff is so fun. And if you don’t play the game with joy, what’s the point of playing? And I think he made it really fun for people to come and watch us play. Everyone is going to root for their own high school and root for their buddies. But it seemed like he cared extra hard. We had all those kids come out to that Middlebury semifinal game and all the kids who were at the state championship game early. They love watching us and he appreciates having them there. And while he plays too, he’s trying to be crafty, he’s trying to be creative, he’s trying to be poised. Because I think he started to notice those pieces and started to really understand the game really well. And so he’s just always trying to play the right way and do the little things right and also be entertaining and flashy and fun. He never did it to make somebody feel bad. As good as you are, if you’re going to gloat about it people are just going to lose respect for you. And I’ve always been really impressed by his class. He’s running by people and scoring goals. And unless it’s a big goal, it’s usually just head down, get back to the circle and go try to win the ball back. In the playoffs and come-from-behind goals, he was as fired up as anybody. But he was also super classy in all the other goals between.”
TA: With you being a Harwood graduate, does it seem like Jordan carried on the legacy of the program and brought it to the next level?
Yalicki: “Yeah, it means a lot. And he also won an award that we give out called the No. 6/11 award, which is in honor of the players in the (2016) accident who wore those numbers. It used to be called the Highlander award, but it’s for a player who best demonstrates school spirit, Harwood pride and exemplifies what it means to be a boys soccer player at Harwood. That’s been an award that’s been in the program for 10 years or so. And he won that this year and that’s from his teammates. His teammates all recognize about him that he’s got this drive and charisma and confidence. He just handles himself the right way all the time. He scored the goal to break his own scoring record and we were talking for awhile after the game and then he was over there cleaning up water bottles and trash and stuff around the student section. He didn’t just do that to be like, ‘Oh, look at me.’ There were literally five people left on the field and he’s doing that stuff. He just gets it and he’s a really special kid. Soccer has been what’s kind of brought that out of him. But he’s special in a lot of ways and he’s going to accomplish other things once soccer is done. And I hope that he can continues to use it to keep propelling his career. I have no idea where he’s going to end up playing, but it will be fun to follow him.”
