WILLIAMSTOWN — Jordan Shullenberger’s hat trick led the Harwood boys soccer team past Paine Mountain, 4-1, in Friday’s Capital Division battle.
Xavier Brookens converted a penalty kick for the Highlanders and Shullenberger also scored from the stripe. Zachary Smith drew both penalty kicks for HU and dished out one assist. Jack Birmingham set up Shullenberger’s final goal. Keeper Liam Combs stopped two shots in the victory.
“We were pretty flat for most of the game and I was subbing a ton, trying to find something,” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “Fortunately we had a few guys go an extra gear, which got us some good goals. …I liked how hard (Paine Mountain) played in the back, which only allowed us through a small number of times.”
Harwood (6-1-1) will travel to play Spaulding at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Paine Mountain (2-5) will travel to play Hazen the same day.
BOYS SOCCER
North Country 1, U-32 0
EAST MONTPELIER — Austin Giroux scored on a Cooper Brueck corner kick in the 42nd minute and teammate Camrin Gustin registered a six-save shutout Friday for the Falcons.
U-32 goalie AJ Moore made five saves. The Raiders (6-3) will travel to play Montpelier at 6 p.m. Wednesday. North Country (5-3) will host Lamoille the same day at 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stowe 2, Thetford 0
STOWE — Olivia Gianni and Isabel Donza scored for the undefeated Raiders during Friday’s rematch of last year’s Division III quarterfinal.
Gianni gave the defending champs a 1-0 lead by capitalizing on a direct kick in the 36th minute. Donza locked up the final outcome in the 67th minute.
Thetford (1-5-1) will host North Country at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Stowe (7-0-1) will travel to Peoples Academy the same day.
FOOTBALL
Mount Anthony 41, U-32 0
BENNINGTON — Patriots running back Ayman Nasser scored three times on 11 first-half carries Friday, making life miserable for the Raiders.
The junior ran into the end zone from 3 yards out for a 6-0 lead. He rushed in for a 16-yard touchdown to give his team a 12-0 lead. A successful two-point conversion pushed the Patriots in front 14-0.
Nasser closed out the first half by rushing up the right side for a 27-yard touchdown with 2:50 on the clock. Mount Anthony’s extra-point attempt sailed through the uprights for a 21-0 halftime lead. Nasser piled up 132 yards on the ground in the first two quarters to pace his team.
Gavin Scnoop scored during MAU’s first possession of the third quarter for a 28-0 advantage. Cole Gino padded the lead to 34-0 on another rushing touchdown before the Patriots closed out the scoring.
U-32 (4-1) will host Brattleboro at 7 p.m. Friday. Mount Anthony (3-2) will travel to play Burr & Burton on Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Vermont 2, Maine 0
ORONO, Maine – Senior Cricket Basa tallied one goal and one assist while leading the Catamounts past the Black Bears in America East action.
Basa opened the scoring in the 11th minute after Maine goalkeeper Kira Kutzinski took a free kick. The Montpelier native forced a turnover in the middle of the pitch and put the Black Bear defenders on their heels with her pace. She cut from left to the right before placing a shot just inside the post for her third goal of the season.
Minutes later Basa almost doubled the Vermont lead with a similar play in the Maine defensive third. A mis-timed touch by a Black Bears fullback gave Basa the chance to volley a shot on target that Kutzinski saved with a diving effort. Maine earned a free kick just outside the 18-yard box in the opening five minutes of the second half. Julia Maloney took her chance and UVM keeper Lydia Kessel punched the ball just over the bar. UVM doubled its advantage in transition a few minutes later. The Cats attacked in a 3-on-3 showdown and Basa was quickly surrounded by a pair of defenders. She appeared to play a feed to Ayer in the box, but Ayer let the ball run past her feet to an open space. Alyssa Oviedo made the most of the opportunity by firing a one-touch shot just under the crossbar for her team-leading third goal of the season. “This was a huge team effort tonight to come out with three points on the road,” UVM coach Kristi Huizenga said. “Lydia and our backs were solid all day to preserve the shutout and we were able to create enough quality chances to capitalize on two. We are looking forward to getting back home Sunday.”
UVM improves to 4-5-1 overall and 1-2 in league play. Vermont will host NJIT at noon Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.