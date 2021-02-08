CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — No fans. And two races postponed.
The women's combined that was slated to open the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday was postponed due to heavy snowfall. Then organizers also pushed back the men's super-G from Tuesday to Thursday to allow more time to clear the course.
It’s a rough start for an event that was already deprived of fans due to a nationwide ban on spectators at sports competitions in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A meter (3 feet) of snow has fallen since Sunday, and more was coming down on Monday afternoon, making it nearly impossible to create a hard and reliable racing surface.
The forecast calls for better weather from Thursday.
“I’m anxiously awaiting Thursday so I can see my mountains and show how beautiful they are,” said Alberto Ghezze, who is in charge of the courses for the organizing committee.
The start of the worlds has been moved to Tuesday with the women’s super-G, while the women's combined was rescheduled for next Monday — which was a reserve day.
There are separate speed courses for men and women and snow removal began earlier on the women’s course.
Aware of the forecast, organizers had already swapped the two portions of the combined, putting the slalom first and running the super-G as the second leg. The winner of the event is determined by adding together the skiers’ times from the two runs.
Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova, Michelle Gisin and Federica Brignone are among the favorites in combined.
More than 300 course workers have been working day and night to push snow off the course.
“I’ve got enough men," Ghezze said. "It’s the snow that has to stop.”
Making matters more complicated for course workers is the risk of avalanches.
“We’ve had five meters (15 feet) of snowfall in a month," Ghezze said. "So we’ve got to make sure everyone is working in safe conditions.”
WORLD CUP
Vermonters shine
Middlebury College's Erik Arvidsson finished 45th in Saturday's FIS World Cup Alpine skiing super G event in Germany with a time of 1:15.50. Travis Ganong was the top American finisher in 12th, followed by Bryce Bennett (39th) and Jared Goldberg (40th).
In cross-country skiing in Ulricehamn, Sweden, Stratton Mountain skier Jessie Diggins finished third in Saturday's freestyle sprint final, behind the Swedish duo of Maja Dahlqvist and Johanna Hagstroem.
Sadie Maubet Bjornsen was 15th and Hannah Halvorsen was 23rd, SMS's Julia Kern 38th, while Stratton teammates Sophie Caldwell Hamilton and Alayna Sonnesyn were 40th and 43rd respectively.
Simi Hamilton finished 28th in the men's freestyle sprint, the second American finisher behind Kevin Bolger in 23rd.
Hamilton and Bolger teamed up to finished sixth in the teamsprint finals on Sunday with a time of 18:32.11. The Italian duo of Francesco de Fabiani and Federico Pellegrino won the race.
Diggins and Maubet Bjornsen were fourth in the women's teamsprint finals with a time of 19:40.49. Kern and Caldwell Hamilton were 12th.
Pelham, New Hampshire's Eric Loughran was ninth in Saturday's aerials event at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.
Loughran had a score of 70.47 and was third among Americans behind Justin Schoenfeld and Christopher Lillis. Switzerland's Noe Roth won with a score of 126.70.
Shelburne's Megan Nick finished 21st in the women's aerials event with a score of 57.01. A pair of Americans made the podium with Winter Vinecki in second and Kaila Kuhn in third. Australia's Danielle Scott won the event with a score of 90.59.
In snowboarding, Stratton Winter Sports Club's Dylan Udolf was 45th in Saturday's parallel giant slalom in Bannoye, Russia. He finished 48th in the parallel slalom race on Sunday.
