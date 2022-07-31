N. WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Granite State driver D.J. Shaw triumphed in one of the most hotly contested races of the season during the 5th Annual Midsummer Classic 250.
Shaw held off runner-up Jesse Switser and third-place finisher Jason Corliss to claim the $10,000 top prize during American-Canadian Tour action at White Mountain Motorsports Park. Quebec racer Patrick Laperle was fourth, while Gabe Brown placed fifth.
It took three rounds of qualifying to whittle down the 43-car field to fill 30 starting positions. Marcel Gravel, Derek Gluchacki, Tom Carey III and Gabe Brown won heat races to start the program. In the two consolation rounds, Shaw and Jonathan Bouvrette took down wins.
By qualifying through the Consi, drivers keep their heat race plus-minus scores and Shaw started in the pole position. His plus-5 scored edged out White Mountain Motorsports Park multi-time champion Quinny Welch, who had a plus-4.
The 18-car B-Feature closed out the qualifying action, with Stephen Donahue taking the win. The Graniteville driver was followed by Tanner Woodard, who was making his second appearance in an American-Canadian Tour race. White Mountain Rookie of the Year contender Ryan Ware and former White Mountain Flying Tiger standout Justin Eldridge were close behind. Erick Sands was the highest-finishing full-time ACT driver and earned a provisional spot, while Bryan Wall Jr. earned the White Mountain provisional berth.
On the start it was Shaw and Welch battling neck-and-neck, with both driving strong Dale Shaw race cars up front until the first caution flag came out on lap 28 when rookie Alexendre Tardif spun on a flat left-rear tire. Ryan Olsen earned the first ACT Lucky Dog award as the first car a lap down and was gifted a return to the lead lap. On Lap 39 it was another Canadian with another flat tire. This time it was Jonathan Bouvrette with a flat right-rear tire after he narrowly avoided a big turn-four pileup.
On the restart, tempers started to flair. Shawn Swallow and Laperle got into it, sending Laperle spinning in turn two and Swallow to the tail as the penalty car on Lap 41. During lap 50 there was a three-car string out front, led by Shaw. Jimmy Hebert and Welch were on Shaw's tail until the fourth caution came on lap 51 for the spinning Ryan Ware in turn one. On the restart Shaw took the lead from Hebert, with Welch and Corliss following closely behind.
In the first long run of the event, the Mathieu Kingsbury team ended took a hit on lap 68 with an overheating Ford Mustang. White Mountain regular Alby Ovitt pulled in on lap 90 while facing handling issues in his Chevrolet. A lap-100 race control prompted the yellow flag for the scheduled fuel stop, with teams pulling into the pits for a two-minute timed stop. Following the fuel stop and the return to the raceway, the pits were reopened for adjustments and multiple teams made their way back in to start their tire-change strategies.
On the restart it was Shaw electing the outside lane as Welch sped to the inside. Gluchacki and Switser tagged in just behind the leaders. On lap 108 the sixth caution flag waved for the spinning Carey III in turn four. Shaw again led the restart, with Gluchacki to his outside. Swallow and Gabe Brown were just behind after Welch and Switser pitted for tires. As Shaw slowly pulled away, Gluchacki stayed within three car-lengths of the front-runner as both drivers began to navigate lapped traffic.
Lap 159 featured the seventh caution. Moltz drove into Laperle's machine in turn three, sending both into the tire barrier. Moltz was disqualified by race control for contact with Intent and was parked for the night. With Shaw finally changing his tires, it was up to Ryan Olsen and Corliss to lead the way. Hebert and Gravel, the Oxford 125 winner, followed in hot pursuit.
The eighth caution came out on lap 176 for the spinning Carey III, presenting another chance for Olsen to get ahead of Corliss. By Lap 180 it was Corliss leading Switser, Welch, Olsen, Hebert, Rich Dubeau, Laperle, Brown and Shaw. Thirty laps later, Corliss had a full half-track lead over Switser, Welch and Shaw as the latter group faced heavy lap traffic. The entire landscape changed with the ninth-and-final caution for the spinning Jaret Curtis in turn two.
As drivers lined up for the restart, eleven cars remained on the lead lap and at the front of the field. Corliss chose the outside for the restart, with Shaw on his inside. They were followed by Switser, Laperle, Brown, Welch, Gluchacki, Shawn Swallow, rookie Jamie Swallow Jr., Olsen and Dubeau.
After the green flag, Shaw motored his A.H. Fence Ford Mustang to the lead on lap 232 and never looked back. Switser followed, with Corliss searching for speed underneath the White Mountain regular. Meanwhile, the back half of the lead-lap cars waited to pounce in the event of a misstep by the leaders. As the leaders took the two-to-go signal, the top three were flying in a tight, one-lane row while Laperle, Welch, Brown and Gluchacki bounced off each other for a top-5 position. Shaw triumphed at the line to capture his first ACT victory of the season and the second of his illustrious career. After narrowly missing the win last July in this same event, it was sweet redemption for Shaw and his Arnie Hill-owned team.
After deciding to race at 7 p.m. on Friday night, Swister earned his best ACT results of his career as well as the highest finish for a White Mountain regular in the event. Corliss was disappointed but completed an impressive string of five top-5 finishes in the Midsummer Classic 250.
Gluchacki placed sixth, Welch was seventh and Jamie Swallow edged his brother Shawn for eighth. Olsen battled back to round out the top-10.
The ACT action returns to Quebec for the seventh race of the 2022 season with the CAN-AM 200 at Autodrome Montmagny on Aug. 20. The winner will also receive $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.