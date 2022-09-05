Late Model driver D.J. Shaw showed everyone at Thunder Road why he is the American-Canadian Tour points leader while racing to victory during the 44th Labor Day Classic
While parts of Vermont were covered in chilly mist and rain showers, the “Nation’s Site of Excitement” was nothing but sunshine and steamy summer heat for the big event. As one of the crown jewel races on the local auto racing calendar, the Labor Day Classic brought out the best and brightest in the four divisions for hard-charging battles on the holiday weekend event.
The ACT ranks were once again flooded with talent, event though it was not a points-counting event for the Thunder Road track championship. All of the top weekly runners were present, including the track’s point leader Christopher Pelkey. Top contenders Scott Dragon, Kyle Pembroke and Stephen Donahue were also in the mix. Leading the way to the green flag were longtime Thunder Road racers Chip Grenier and Brendan Moodie. They were followed closely by three-peat Kings of the Road Jason Corliss and Derrick O’Donnell.
Throughout the race, Pelkey, Dragon, Pembroke and Donahue were in a constant mid-pack acton while attempting to improve their position. Marcel Gravel had the roller-coaster ride, falling back to last place in the early stages before turning things around his Pete’s Equipment Toyota Camry. After driving up to second-place behind Corliss, bad luck struck on lap 184 as something went amiss. Gravel ended his day early after emerging as a true contender for the win, watching the race pit-side during the final laps.
Corliss lost his left-front tire on the same lap, allowing Shaw and fellow Granite Stater driver Shawn Swallow to duke it out for the final 15 laps. After staying side-by-side with his rival until the end, Shaw narrowly edged Swallow at the line to etch his name beside his father, Dale Shaw, on the Labor Day Classic Granite Monument. Rookie contender Stephen Martin recorded the best finish of Thunder Road regulars by finishing seventh. Cooper Bouchard finished his first 200-lap Late Model event in 17th place.
The Flying Tigers put on a barnburner as the prelude to the ACT race. As Phil Potvin and Adam Maynard put together a fierce battle at the front, Tyler Austin came to a stop in the low groove of turn four. Austin refused to move safely into the infield and created a pileup to bring out the first caution. Austin was sent home for bringing out the intentional yellow and creating the stoppage. On the restart, Cameron Ouellette battled outside of Potvin as Justin Prescott and Kevin Streeter waited in the wings. Lap 14 featured the second caution as the right-rear hub fell apart on Mike MacAskill’s car, sending his axle 4 feet outside the rear end and spreading gear oil across turn four.
The ensuing restart set up the battle between Ouellette and Prescott that dominated the rest of the 40-lap feature event. By lap 25, Streeter sped under Prescott to take over second place behind the bright orange 90VT car of Ouellette. With five laps to go, Ouellette led the way and Streeter began to battle once again with Prescott. Ouellette took his first win of a difficult season and was followed by Streeter and Prescott.
Thirty-three Street Stocks took to the high banks and it didn’t take long for things to heat up in the “Crunch Bunch” division.
Josh Lovely’s No. 54 Ford Mustang plowed into the turn one tire wall following contact on the front stretch and three-wide racing in the middle of the pack. It was not only a crushing blow to his victory ambitions, but also a big hit to Lovely’s title hopes against Dean Switser Jr. and Kyler Davis.
Following the restart, a lap-11 dust-up between Jesse Laquerre and Patrick Tibbetts sent William Henneguin up and over the right rear tire of Tibbetts and into the infield to bring out the second caution. After leading the race, Chelsea’s Haidyn Pearce restarted alongside Northfield’s James Dopp. After Dopp pulled away at the line, a ferocious battle ensued between rookies Cam Powers and Zach Audet. The rookie showdown for second place was put on hold at lap 17 for the spinning Hennequin and Derek Farnham in turn two, resetting the field once again.
Dopp and Audet took the restart green flag, but their first battle didn’t last long. On the restart a loose Haidyn Pearce car in the top 10 sent a melee of vehicles into turn one. As cars flew across the grass and all lanes of traffic, Taylor Hoar got the brunt of it while smashing in the nose of her No. 48 machine and ending a strong run. Under the restart green, Dopp and Audet drag-raced across the quarter-mile oval. Dopp pulled away at the finish line to prevail to earn his second win of the season. He was trailed by Audet and Davis.
Twenty-two Road Warriors faced off, with Frank Putney taking advantage of the heat race invert to lead the way by lap 10.
The lone caution on lap 17 for debris set up a dogfight during the final laps. Putney prevailed against everyone else and was followed by Ryan Foster and Jamie Buick.
Thunder Road will crown its 2022 track champions Friday with WDEV/Calkins Portable Toilets Championship Night.
